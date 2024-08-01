

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWHHF.PK), a German real estate company, published preliminary results for six-month of 2024.



In the first six months in 2024, the company generated an Adjusted EBT of the continued operations of 281.4 million euros or 0.71 euros per share. The revaluation of the portfolio led to a result from the fair value measurement of investment properties of -518.5 million euros in the first half of 2024 and contributed to a reduction in net asset value (NAV) to 16.68 billion euros; this corresponds to a NAV per share of 42.01 euros.



The publication of the final numbers for the first six months of the financial year 2024 is scheduled for August 6, 2024.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX