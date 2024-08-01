

KYOTO (dpa-AFX) - Kyocera Corp. (KYO), on Thursday, reported that Q1 profit attributable to owners of the parent was 36.8 billion yen or 26.12 yen per share versus 37.4 billion yen or 26.33 yen per share last year.



Profits decreased due mainly to an increase in fixed costs such as labor costs and depreciation charge of property, plant and equipment, and also in research and development expenses.



Profit before income taxes decreased to 47.8 billion yen from 50.5 billion yen reported a year ago. Operating profit declined to 20.96 billion yen from 25.68 billion yen in the same period of last year.



Sales revenue for the quarter amounted to 498.9 billion yen, 4.1% higher than the previous year's revenue of 479.4 billion yen, mainly due to the impact of a weaker yen, which led to higher sales in all reporting segments.



