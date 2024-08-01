

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - QinetiQ Group Plc (QQ.L), an aircraft engineering company, said on Thursday that it won a 10-year, 284 million euros worth aerial training services or ATS contract with the German Armed Forces Procurement Office for the German Armed Forces or Bundeswehr, Air Force, Army, Navy, and Special Forces.



The contract has an option for an additional two-year extension.



QinetiQ will provide a range of tailored services, including joint terminal attack controller training, red air training, close air support, and many others.



These mission-critical training services will be delivered by the newly enhanced QinetiQ fleet of eleven PC-9 and four PC-12 aircraft, the company said.



