

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Schroders Plc (SDR.L) were losing more than 6 percent in the morning trading in London after the British asset management company on Thursday reported weak net profit and net operating income in the first half, despite a slight growth in pre-tax profit.



Further, the Board has declared an unchanged interim dividend of 6.5 pence per share, to be paid on September 26 to shareholders on the register at August 23.



For the first half, profit before tax edged up to 276.3 million pounds from last year's 275.6 million pounds.



On an after-tax basis, profit attributable to equity holders dropped to 203.9 million pounds from 214.9 million poundslast year.



Earnings per share declined to 12.7 pence from 13.4 pence a year ago. Operating earnings per share were 14.5 pence, compared to 16.5 pence last year.



Net operating income was 1.18 billion pounds, down from 1.21 billion pounds in the prior year.



Assets under management was 773.7 billion pounds, higher than 726.1 billion pounds a year earlier.



In London, Schroders shares were trading at 367 pence, down 6.57 percent.



