

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - RIT Capital Partners Plc (RCP.L) reported that its profit for the half year ended 30 June 2024 was 141.4 million pounds or 97.1 pence per share compared to a loss of 32.7 million pounds or 21.5 pence per share in the prior year.



Income and gains was 176.0 million pounds compared to 3.9 million pounds in the prior year.



James Leigh-Pemberton, Chairman of RIT Capital Partners plc, said, 'The first half of 2024 saw solid investment performance, with the NAV per share increasing by 4.2% (including dividends), ending the period at 2,508p.'



