

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - NCC Group plc (NCC.L), a provider of cyber security and resilience services, reported Thursday that its fiscal 2024 operating loss was 21.5 million pounds, compared to profit of 1.9 million pounds last year.



Adjusted EBITDA was 42.1 million pounds, up 7.4 percent from restated 39.2 million pounds a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA was ahead of the market's profitability expectations.



Revenue for the year dropped 3.2 percent to 324.4 million pounds from last year's 335.1 million pounds. Revenues edged down 0.8 percent at constant exchange rates.



Regarding the outlook, the company said trading for the four-month period ending September 30 is expected to remain in line with previous guidance.



In London, NCC Group shares were trading at 144.50 pence, down 2.10 percent.



