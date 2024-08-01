

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Air Products And Chemicals Inc. (APD) announced a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $696.6 million, or $3.13 per share. This compares with $595.6 million, or $2.67 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Air Products And Chemicals Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $712.7 million or $3.20 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.03 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.6% to $2.985 billion from $3.033 billion last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $3.33 to $3.63 Full year EPS guidance: $12.20 to $12.50



