

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - Iran has alleged that Israel carried out the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh with the approval and intelligence support of the United States.



This allegation was made by the permanent representative of Iran to the UN at the Security Council on Wednesday.



As requested by Iran, an emergency meeting of the Security Council was convened to discuss the latest flare-up of hostilities in the Middle East.



'The responsibility of the United States as their strategic ally, and main supporters of the Israeli regime in the region cannot be overlooked in this horrific crime,' Iran's UN Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani told the Council.



'Israel was also pursuing [a] political goal with this act, aiming to disrupt the first day of the new government of the Islamic Republic of Iran, which has prioritized strengthening peace and stability in the region, and enhancing cooperation and constructive engagement with international community,' he added.



'This act of terror is another manifestation of Israel's decades-long pattern of terrorism and sabotage targeting Palestinians and other supporters of the Palestinian cause across the region and beyond,' said the Iranian diplomat.



Ismail Haniyeh was killed in an airstrike in Iranian capital Tehran in the early hours of Wednesday.



The political leader of the Palestinian militant outfit was in Tehran to attend the inauguration of Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian and to hold talks with Iranian leaders.



Hamas alleged that Haniyeh was killed in an Israeli strike, but Israel did not respond to it.



U.S. Ambassador to UN Robert Wood denied his country's involvement in the strikes on Lebanon or in the death of Ismail Haniyeh.



Meanwhile, New York Times reported that Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has issued an order to 'strike Israel directly' in retaliation for the killing of Haniyeh.



