

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ametek Inc. (AME) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $337.683 million, or $1.46 per share. This compares with $324.242 million, or $1.41 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Ametek Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.66 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.64 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.3% to $1.734 billion from $1.646 billion last year.



Ametek Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $337.683 Mln. vs. $324.242 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.46 vs. $1.41 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $1.734 Bln vs. $1.646 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.60 to $1.62 Full year EPS guidance: $6.70 to $6.80



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX