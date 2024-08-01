

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crocs Inc. (CROX) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $228.907 million, or $3.77 per share. This compares with $212.412 million, or $3.39 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Crocs Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $243.636 million or $4.01 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.56 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.6% to $1.111 billion from $1.072 billion last year.



Crocs Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $228.907 Mln. vs. $212.412 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $3.77 vs. $3.39 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $1.111 Bln vs. $1.072 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.95 to $3.10 Full year EPS guidance: $12.45 to $12.90



