

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Thursday's pre-market trading (as of 07.40 A.M. ET).



In the Green



Bone Biologics Corporation (BBLG) is up over 61% at $3.49. Immuneering Corporation (IMRX) is up over 30% at $1.47. CareDx, Inc (CDNA) is up over 26% at $25.30. MediaAlpha, Inc. (MAX) is up over 24% at $18.29. Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) is up over 17% at $8.32. Olo Inc. (OLO) is up over 17% at $5.62. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (RSI) is up over 12% at $11.31. GeoVax Labs, Inc. (GOVX) is up over 11% at $2.31. Carvana Co. (CVNA) is up over 10% at $147.75. TransMedics Group, Inc. (TMDX) is up over 9% at $155.75. Aptiv PLC (APTV) is up over 8% at $75.00. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD) is up over 6% at $280.53. Wetouch Technology Inc. (WETH) is up over 6% at $1.85.



In the Red



ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (ALXO) is down over 29% at $3.40. Udemy, Inc. (UDMY) is down over 19% at $7.48. Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC) is down over 18% at $7.70. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (ATEC) is down over 17% at $8.30. DigiAsia Corp. (FAAS) is down over 16% at $1.57. Heramba Electric plc (PITA) is down over 15% at $3.92. Confluent, Inc. (CFLT) is down over 12% at $21.98. Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) is down over 10% at $106.33. Aurora Innovation, Inc. (AUR) is down over 10% at $3.60. Telesis Bio, Inc. (TBIO) is down over 10% at $3.49. Mobileye Global Inc. (MBLY) is down over 9% at $19.03. Pono Capital Two, Inc. (PTWO) is down over 8% at $11.60.



