

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Curis Inc (CRIS) released Loss for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled -$11.803 million, or -$2.03 per share. This compares with -$11.961 million, or -$2.47 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$1.67 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.9% to $2.546 million from $2.197 million last year.



Curis Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): -$11.803 Mln. vs. -$11.961 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): -$2.03 vs. -$2.47 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $2.546 Mln vs. $2.197 Mln last year.



