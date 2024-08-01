

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The United States has imposed sanctions on two individuals and four companies over procurement of weapons for the Houthis and for providing them with military grade and dual-use equipment.



Since Israel launched military operation in Gaza in November 2023, the Iran-backed militants have deployed a range of drones, ballistic missiles, and cruise missiles to attack commercial shipping in the Red Sea and surrounding waterways, U.S. military forces, and civilian populations in Israel.



In their campaign targeting U.S. and allied interests, the Houthis rely on a global network of procurement operatives, shipment facilitators, and suppliers to procure and transport dual-use components and equipment needed to manufacture and deploy a range of advanced weapons systems.



Houthi-affiliated shipping firms have enabled the group to transfer military-grade components from China-based suppliers to Yemen.



One of the four companies targeted by the U.S., Al-Shahari United Corporation Ltd., is a Yemen-based logistics company that has facilitated numerous shipments from China-based suppliers to the Houthis, including components for use in Houthi missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles.



Its China-based branch, Guangzhou Alshahari United Corporation Limited, Hong Kong-based Hongkong Alshahari United Corporation Limited, and Sanaa-based Yemen Telecommunication Asset Company for Information Technology are the other firms targeted by the Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control.



Maher Yahya Muhammad Mutahar al-Kinai, a Yemeni businessman who has supported Houthi military procurement and smuggling efforts, and Ahmed Khaled Yahya Al-Shahare, who is the Director and General Manager of Guangzhou Alshahari, also were sanctioned.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX