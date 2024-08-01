

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has announced a proposed rule to ban the use of cancer-causing 1-Bromopropane to protect consumers and workers at workplaces.



Exposure to this chemical solvent can cause serious health effects such as skin, lung, and intestinal cancer; damage to the liver, kidneys, and nervous system; and effects on the reproductive systems that lead to reduced fertility. If finalized, the rule would prohibit all but one consumer use of 1-BP, as well as some workplace uses, EPA said.



EPA is also proposing worker protections for most industrial and commercial uses that would not be banned under the rule. These protections would help keep both workers and consumers safe from the harmful effects of 1-BP exposure. This is the seventh existing chemical for which EPA has proposed a rule to address unreasonable risks under the Toxic Substances Control Act since Congress amended the law in 2016.



1-BP is a solvent that is widely used in cleaning and degreasing operations, spray adhesives and dry cleaning. 1-BP is also used in insulation for building and construction materials and in the manufacture of other chemicals. Consumer uses of 1-BP include aerosol degreasers, spot cleaners, stain removers and insulation.



EPA is proposing to protect the public from exposure to 1-BP by banning all consumer uses of this chemical except in insulation (because EPA determined that this use did not contribute to the unreasonable risk to people). The ban on consumer uses would begin to go into effect within six months after the final rule is published and would come fully into force within 15 months.



EPA said it is also proposing to ban some industrial and commercial uses of 1-BP for which EPA analysis identified safer alternatives.



