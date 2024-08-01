Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 1, 2024) - Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a second update to the previously announced 2,000-meter auger drill program at the Belmonte high-purity silica deposit in Belmonte, Bahia, Brazil.

The program commenced on May 22nd, 2024, as scheduled. The contractor began drilling with one mechanical auger rig and one team and added a second team and mechanical auger rig on the 27th of May. As of July 22, 140 auger holes for 1401.59 m have been completed.

Map of the auger drilling program to July 22th, 2024

"These MRE results are as anticipated based on our knowledge of the homogeneous nature of the high-purity silica in the Belmonte Silica Sand District. Generally, once the drill gets through the first meter of silica sand from the surface the purity typically improves and remains very consistent to total depth. Depth is limited by the physical limitations of the Auger Drill, meaning the silica sand generally continues beyond the depths drilled in this program. What provides added excitement is the fact the silica sand samples processed to 99.999%, by UC Davis were collected from the surface of our concessions," says Brian Leeners, CEO of Homerun.

The first three batches of its drillhole assays from the Project has been received from SGS Geosol in Brazil which included the following 134 assays, which includes two internal Certified Reference Materials (CRM), two duplicates and two blanks (the CRMs, duplicates and blanks all assay within 99 % of expected values and the QP accepts the SGS assay data).

Table 1: Highlight intervals from holes drilled to date on the Belmonte Project in Brazil (98 % cut-off grade). More detailed information of the assay results from the holes is set out in Table 3 below. Internal QA/QC was performed by Homerun inserting a Certified Reference Material (CRM) in every batch, (AMIS0865) which assayed within 99 % of the expected SiO2 value of the CRM. The QP therefore accepts the values of the laboratory assays. The intervals are regarded as true width.

HOLE_ID FROM TO SiO2 (%) HMCB24001 0 9 99.43 HMCB24002 0 10.93 99.39 HMCB24003 0 11 99.09 HMCB24004 0 8 99.45 HMCB24005 0 10.85 99.23 HMCB24006 1 4 99.06 HMCB24007 0 6 99.32 HMCB24008 1 11 99.46 HMCB24009 1 9.8 99.79 HMCB24010 1 11 99.59 HMCB24011 1 9 99.56 HMCB24012 1 8.07 99.38 HMCB24013 0 5 99.27 HMCB24014 0 7.83 99.28 HMCB24015 1 7 99.49 HMCB24016 0 9.21 99.19 HMCB24017 1 8 99.66 HMCB24018 0 11 99.54 HMCB24019 0 7.79 99.57 HMCB24020 1 11 99.79 HMCB24021 1 10.85 99.70 HMCB24022 0 8.63 99.60 HMCB24023 0 11 99.73 HMCB24024 0 11 99.44 HMCB24025 0 3 99.48 HMCB24026 0 7.79 99.53 HMCB24027 0 10 99.56 HMCB24028 1 11 99.56 HMCB24029 0 9 99.54

SGS Geosol uses the ICM42Q assay method, which is performed on pure SiO2 samples. The technique includes a multi-acid (HCl, HNO3, HCLO4 and HF) digestion with ICP-OES / ICP-MS finish.

The table below present all (SiO2) (%) assay results obtained so far from the Belmonte Property.

Table 2: Silica assays from all drillholes completed to date on the Belmonte Project in Brazil. Samples taken according to visual grade estimation in one meter increments. Where visual grade was regarded as continuous, sampling was completed up to a maximum of 5 m increments. Internal QA/QC was performed by Homerun inserting a Certified Reference Material (CRM) in every batch, (AMIS0865) which assayed within 99 % of the expected SiO2 value of the CRM. The QP therefore accepts the values of the laboratory assays. The intervals are regarded as true width.

Hole_ID From To SiO2 (%) HMCB24001 0 1 98.55 HMCB24001 1 2 99.73 HMCB24001 2 3 99.5 HMCB24001 3 4 99.8 HMCB24001 4 5 99.6 HMCB24001 5 6 99.64 HMCB24001 6 7 99.88 HMCB24001 7 8 99.5 HMCB24001 8 9 98.64 HMCB24002 0 1 98.3 HMCB24002 1 2 99.64 HMCB24002 2 3 99.69 HMCB24002 3 4 99.74 HMCB24002 4 5 99.75 HMCB24002 5 6 98.7 HMCB24002 6 7 99.67 HMCB24002 7 8 98.68 HMCB24002 8 9 99.84 HMCB24002 9 10 99.54 HMCB24002 10 10.93 99.81 HMCB24003 0 1 98.79 HMCB24003 1 2 99.36 HMCB24003 2 3 98.45 HMCB24003 3 4 98.64 HMCB24003 4 5 99.16 HMCB24003 5 6 99 HMCB24003 6 7 99.33 HMCB24003 7 8 99.37 HMCB24003 8 9 99.59 HMCB24003 9 10 99.43 HMCB24003 10 11 98.92 HMCB24004 0 1 98.84 HMCB24004 1 6 99.54 HMCB24004 6 8 99.54 HMCB24004 8 9 97.94 HMCB24005 0 1 98.76 HMCB24005 1 4 99.55 HMCB24005 4 6 97.93 HMCB24005 6 7 99.56 HMCB24005 7 10 99.7 HMCB24005 10 10.85 99.66 HMCB24006 0 1 97.09 HMCB24006 1 4 99.06 HMCB24006 4 5 97.72 HMCB24006 5 8 92.65 HMCB24006 8 9 91.88 HMCB24006 9 11 93.31 HMCB24007 0 1 98.43 HMCB24007 1 6 99.5 HMCB24007 6 11 99.77 HMCB24008 0 1 97.14 HMCB24008 1 6 99.4 HMCB24008 6 11 99.52 HMCB24009 0 1 97.92 HMCB24009 1 6 99.79 HMCB24009 6 9.8 99.8 HMCB24010 0 1 97.61 HMCB24010 1 6 99.7 HMCB24010 6 11 99.48 HMCB24011 0 1 97.7 HMCB24011 1 6 99.5 HMCB24011 6 9 99.66 HMCB24012 0 1 96.72 HMCB24012 1 6 99.44 HMCB24012 6 8.07 99.24 HMCB24013 0 1 98.13 HMCB24013 1 5 99.55 HMCB24014 0 1 98.08 HMCB24014 1 6 99.4 HMCB24014 6 7.83 99.61 HMCB24015 0 1 97.93 HMCB24015 1 6 99.48 HMCB24015 6 7 99.52 HMCB24016 0 1 98.75 HMCB24016 1 6 99.5 HMCB24016 6 7 97.63 HMCB24016 7 9.21 99.41 HMCB24017 0 1 97.56 HMCB24017 1 6 99.64 HMCB24017 6 7 99.67 HMCB24017 7 8 99.75 HMCB24018 0 1 98.58 HMCB24018 1 6 99.56 HMCB24018 6 11 99.71 HMCB24019 0 1 98.15 HMCB24019 1 6 99.76 HMCB24019 6 7.79 99.85 HMCB24020 0 1 97.42 HMCB24020 1 6 99.82 HMCB24020 6 10 99.76 HMCB24020 10 11 99.78 HMCB24021 0 1 97.34 HMCB24021 1 3 99.92 HMCB24021 3 4 98.36 HMCB24021 4 6 99.87 HMCB24021 6 10.85 99.82 HMCB24022 0 1 98.71 HMCB24022 1 5 99.66 HMCB24022 5 8.63 99.79 HMCB24023 0 1 98.19 HMCB24023 1 6 99.91 HMCB24023 6 11 99.86 HMCB24024 0 1 98.57 HMCB24024 1 6 99.69 HMCB24024 6 11 99.37 HMCB24025 0 1 98.8 HMCB24025 1 3 99.82 HMCB24025 3 4 90.7 HMCB24025 4 5 92.22 HMCB24025 5 10 96.99 HMCB24025 10 11 96.95 HMCB24026 0 1 98.61 HMCB24026 1 6 99.69 HMCB24026 6 7.79 99.58 HMCB24027 0 1 99.62 HMCB24027 1 6 99.76 HMCB24027 6 7 99.66 HMCB24027 7 8 99.57 HMCB24027 8 9 98.62 HMCB24027 9 10 99.37 HMCB24028 0 1 99.66 HMCB24028 0 1 98.69 HMCB24028 1 6 99.57 HMCB24028 6 11 99.54 HMCB24029 0 1 98.05 HMCB24029 1 6 99.81 HMCB24029 6 9 99.59 HMCB24029 9 11 89.02

Table 3: 140 auger drill holes completed until July 22th, 2024 for 1401.59 m on the Belmonte silica project in Brazil. All holes are drilled at -90 degrees dip (vertical).

Hole ID X (WGS84) Y (WGS84) Z Height (m) End of Hole (m) HMCB24001 459776 8241929 128 11 HMCB24002 459781 8241831 119 10.93 HMCB24003 459669 8241916 138 11 HMCB24004 459670 8241828 129 11 HMCB24005 459577 8241830 134 10.85 HMCB24006 459573 8241940 143 11 HMCB24007 459473 8241927 132 10.08 HMCB24008 459445 8241842 127 11 HMCB24009 459470 8241731 121 9.8 HMCB24010 459369 8241928 127 11 HMCB24011 459364 8241846 124 9 HMCB24012 459373 8241753 117 8.07 HMCB24013 459269 8241927 128 5 HMCB24014 459268 8241831 126 7.83 HMCB24015 459268 8241728 123 7 HMCB24016 459177 8241934 134 9.21 HMCB24017 459075 8241934 140 8 HMCB24018 459065 8241829 143 11 HMCB24019 459077 8241729 140 7.79 HMCB24020 459174 8241835 133 11 HMCB24021 459172 8241736 132 10.85 HMCB24022 459177 8241622 131 8.63 HMCB24023 459172 8241533 131 11 HMCB24024 459178 8241428 132 11 HMCB24025 459078 8241626 139 11 HMCB24026 459075 8241529 139 7.79 HMCB24027 459075 8241431 140 11 HMCB24028 459170 8241336 131 11 HMCB24029 458976 8241520 147 11 HMCB24030 458971 8241624 145 11 HMCB24031 458960 8241723 141 11 HMCB24032 458978 8241825 139 11 HMCB24033 458968 8241928 144 11 HMCB24034 459274 8241429 121 11 HMCB24035 459276 8241526 125 11 HMCB24036 459280 8241629 122 11 HMCB24037 459370 8241630 115 9 HMCB24038 459366 8241533 116 11 HMCB24039 459372 8241426 116 11 HMCB24040 459473 8241627 115 11 HMCB24041 459473 8241526 111 10.42 HMCB24042 459472 8241428 113 11 HMCB24043 459572 8241727 129 6 HMCB24044 459578 8241631 125 11 HMCB24045 459574 8241526 113 11 HMCB24046 459674 8241726 128 11 HMCB24047 459674 8241626 125 8 HMCB24048 459674 8241526 122 7.69 HMCB24049 459774 8241726 116 11 HMCB24050 459774 8241626 115 11 HMCB24051 459774 8241526 120 5 HMCB24052 459874 8241726 106 11 HMCB24053 459874 8241826 110 11 HMCB24054 459874 8241926 122 11 HMCB24055 459974 8241726 88 4 HMCB24056 459974 8241826 105 11 HMCB24057 459974 8241926 117 11 HMCB24058 460074 8241926 122 8 HMCB24059 460074 8241826 112 7.76 HMCB24060 460074 8241726 105 11 HMCB24061 460174 8241926 118 8.83 HMCB24062 460174 8241826 106 11 HMCB24063 460174 8241726 98 10.66 HMCB24064 458874 8241526 154 11 HMCB24065 458774 8241526 165 9.54 HMCB24066 458874 8241626 149 9.82 HMCB24067 458774 8241626 159 11 HMCB24068 458874 8241726 145 11 HMCB24069 458874 8241826 139 11 HMCB24070 458874 8241926 141 11 HMCB24071 458774 8241726 150 9.63 HMCB24072 458774 8241826 144 11 HMCB24073 458774 8241926 146 11 HMCB24074 460674 8240526 128 11 HMCB24075 460774 8240526 127 10.61 HMCB24076 460674 8240426 128 11 HMCB24077 460774 8240426 127 9.61 HMCB24078 460674 8240326 130 11 HMCB24079 460774 8240326 128 11 HMCB24080 460674 8240226 124 11 HMCB24081 460774 8240226 121 11 HMCB24082 460674 8240126 125 11 HMCB24083 460774 8240126 122 7 HMCB24084 460674 8240026 121 11 HMCB24085 460774 8240026 123 11 HMCB24086 460674 8239926 118 10 HMCB24087 460774 8239926 122 8 HMCB24088 460674 8239826 123 11 HMCB24089 460774 8239826 126 11 HMCB24090 460774 8239726 126 8 HMCB24091 460774 8240826 120 11 HMCB24092 460674 8240726 127 7 HMCB24093 460774 8240726 124 7 HMCB24094 460574 8240626 112 11 HMCB24095 460674 8240626 129 11 HMCB24096 460774 8240626 126 11 HMCB24097 460574 8240526 116 11 HMCB24098 460474 8240426 118 11 HMCB24099 460574 8240426 124 11 HMCB24100 460474 8240326 126 7.65 HMCB24101 460574 8240326 129 8.47 HMCB24102 460174 8240226 112 10 HMCB24103 460274 8240226 111 11 HMCB24104 460374 8240226 118 10 HMCB24105 460474 8240226 125 11 HMCB24106 460574 8240226 124 11 HMCB24107 460174 8240126 113 11 HMCB24108 460274 8240126 114 11 HMCB24109 460374 8240126 116 11 HMCB24110 460474 8240126 121 11 HMCB24111 460574 8240126 121 11 HMCB24112 460174 8240026 113 11 HMCB24113 460274 8240026 113 6 HMCB24114 460374 8240026 120 6.52 HMCB24115 460474 8240026 120 11 HMCB24116 460574 8240026 119 11 HMCB24118 460174 8239926 105 11 HMCB24119 460274 8239926 109 11 HMCB24120 460374 8239926 115 10 HMCB24121 460474 8239926 114 11 HMCB24122 460574 8239926 120 11 HMCB24123 460274 8239826 109 11 HMCB24124 460374 8239826 114 11 HMCB24125 460474 8239826 113 11 HMCB24126 460574 8239826 120 11 HMCB24127 460274 8239726 104 11 HMCB24128 460374 8239726 110 11 HMCB24129 460474 8239726 115 11 HMCB24130 460574 8239726 120 8 HMCB24131 460174 8240326 104 11 HMCB24132 460074 8240226 112 11 HMCB24133 460074 8240126 113 11 HMCB24134 460074 8240026 109 11 HMCB24135 460374 8240426 107 4.8 HMCB24136 460374 8240326 115 10 HMCB24137 460274 8240526 87 6 HMCB24138 460274 8240426 96 8 HMCB24139 460274 8240326 102 11 HMCB24140 460174 8239826 101 10.75 HMCB24142 460274 8239626 100 5

Ultimately, the Homerun Resources Geology team aims to use the information generated by this drilling program to issue a 43-101 compliant Mineral Resource Estimate.

The drilling program is part of Homerun's commitment under its partnership with Companhia Baiana de Pesquisa Mineral (CBPM), within the scope of the 40-year lease agreement between the parties.

"The drilling program is advancing at a very good pace, and the intense integration between our field geos and QP is being crucial to deal with all events in the field. Deliverables will most certainly be achieved by this drilling program," says Armando Farhate, COO of Homerun.

Qualified Person

Nico Scholtz is a consulting geologist and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release. Mr. Scholtz is a registered Professional Natural Scientist with the South African Council for Natural Scientific Professions (Pr. Sci. Nat. No. 400299/07). Mr. Scholtz is the Company's "Qualified Person" as defined by NI 43-101.

About Homerun Resources (https://homerunresources.com/)

Homerun Resources is focused on the development of its business within the critical and energy materials sectors. With a steadfast commitment to operational excellence, sustainability, and building shareholder value, Homerun Resources Inc. is poised to make a lasting impact in these industries.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

Homerun Resources Inc.

"Brian Leeners"

