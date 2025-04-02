Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 2, 2025) - Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR) (OTCQB: HMRFF) (FSE: 5ZE) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has appointed DGWA GmbH ("DGWA") as its European financial market advisor to support the Company's expansion into Europe. This appointment seeks to maximize the value of the pre-existing dual listing of the Company's common shares on the Frankfurt, Stuttgart and Munich Stock Exchanges (WKN: A3CYRW).

DGWA will assist Homerun to interface with institutional and retail investors in the German-speaking DACH region (Germany, Austria, and Switzerland) with a population of close to 100 million people, as well as in the United Kingdom and the other countries in Europe. DGWA will support Homerun to increase investor awareness of the Company's activities in Brazil and Europe and its advanced silica technologies, which are revolutionizing green energy solutions in Europe.

DGWA's CEO, Stefan Müller, comments: "We are excited to work with Homerun Resources as they expand their presence in the European market. The company's focus on advanced silica technologies and their recent acquisition of Homerun Energy SRL (formerly Halocell Europe) positions them well in the rapidly growing green energy sector. With their innovative perovskite photovoltaic technology and strategic partnerships, Homerun is poised to make significant contributions to the European renewable energy landscape. We look forward to helping Homerun connect with investors and stakeholders across the DACH region and beyond, showcasing their potential in revolutionizing solar energy solutions."

Brian Leeners, CEO of Homerun Resources, adds: "We are looking forward to collaborating with DGWA as we strengthen our footprint in the European market. The demand for high-purity silica and advanced photovoltaic technologies is growing rapidly, and our recent acquisition of Homerun Energy SRL positions us at the forefront of this transformation. With our expertise in perovskite solar technology and DGWA's strong network in the financial and investment community, we are confident in our ability to accelerate growth and bring innovative, sustainable energy solutions to Europe. We look forward to working closely with DGWA to engage with key stakeholders and drive long-term value for our shareholders."

DGWA's engagement is for 12 months, commencing April 1, 2025, to be automatically renewed at the end of the 12 month period unless either party expressly advises in writing at least 4 weeks prior to the end of the 12-month term that they wish to discontinue the contract. In consideration of the services provided, the Company will pay DGWA. €5,000 per month for an initial 3 month period, and €7,500 monthly thereafter. The Company does not propose to issue any securities to DGWA in consideration for the services to be provided to the Company, and DGWA does not hold any securities of the Company.



Further to Homerun's news release dated March 17th, Homerun would like to clarify that Blossom Social Inc. and 1822053 Alberta Ltd (d/b/a Evolux Capital) do not hold any securities in Homerun.

About DGWA GmbH (www.dgwa.org)

DGWA, the German Institute for Asset and Equity Allocation and Valuation ("Deutsche Gesellschaft für Wertpapieranalyse GmbH"), is a European Investment Banking and Corporate Advisory firm based in Frankfurt, Germany. The management team has a 30-year track record in trading, investing, and analyzing SMEs around the world. DGWA has been involved in over 250 IPOs, financings, bond issues, dual listings, and corporate finance transactions as well as corresponding road shows and awareness campaigns.

About Homerun (www.homerunresources.com)

Homerun (TSXV: HMR) is a vertically integrated materials leader revolutionizing green energy solutions through advanced silica technologies. As an emerging force outside of China for high-purity quartz (HPQ) silica innovation, the Company controls the full industrial vertical from raw material extraction to cutting-edge solar, battery and energy storage solutions. Our dual-engine vertical integration strategy combines:

Homerun Advanced Materials

Utilizing Homerun's robust supply of high purity silica sand and quartz silica materials to facilitate domestic and international sales of processed silica.

Pioneering zero-waste thermoelectric purification and advanced materials processing technologies with University of California - Davis.

Homerun Energy Solutions

Building Latin America's first dedicated high-efficiency solar glass manufacturing facility and pioneering new solar technologies based on years of experience as an industry leader in developing photovoltaic technologies with a specialization in perovskite photovoltaics.

European leader in the marketing, distribution and sales of alternative energy solutions into the commercial and industrial segments (B2B).

Commercializing Artificial Intelligence (AI) Energy Management and Control System Solutions (hardware and software) for energy capture, energy storage and efficient energy use.

Partnering with U.S. Dept. of Energy/NREL on the development of the Enduring long-duration energy storage system utilizing the Company's high-purity silica sand for industrial heat and electricity arbitrage and complementary silica purification.

With six profit centers built within the vertical strategy and all gaining economic advantage utilizing the Company's HPQ silica, across, solar, battery and energy storage solutions, Homerun is positioned to capitalize on high-growth global energy transition markets. The 3-phase development plan has achieved all key milestones in a timely manner, including government partnerships, scalable logistical market access, and breakthrough IP in advanced materials processing and energy solutions.

Homerun maintains an uncompromising commitment to ESG principles, deploying the cleanest and most sustainable production technologies across all operations while benefiting the people in the communities where the Company operates. As we advance revenue generation and vertical integration in 2025, the Company continues to deliver shareholder value through strategic execution within the unstoppable global energy transition.

