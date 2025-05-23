Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 23, 2025) - Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is announces the retirement of long-time Director, Greg Pearson.

The Company further announces that it has retained Integral Wealth Securities Limited ("Integral") to provide Market-Making services in accordance with the Canadian Securities Exchange ("TSXV") policies. Integral will trade securities of the Company on the TSXV for the purposes of maintaining an orderly market of the Company's securities.

Retirement Announcement: Greg Pearson

It is with a mix of gratitude and heartfelt appreciation that Homerun announces the retirement of Greg Pearson as a Director of Homerun. After many years of dedication, hard work, and service, Greg has decided to step into the next chapter of his life, although Greg will remain in an advisory role.

Brian Leeners, Homerun CEO stated, "Throughout his career, Greg has been a cornerstone of the Company. Greg's contributions have also inspired those who had the privilege of working alongside him. Greg was the one who created the name Homerun as a reflection of his swing for the fence personality. While we will deeply miss Greg's daily presence, we are thrilled for him as he embarks on this new journey. Retirement offers an opportunity for well-deserved rest, exploration of personal passions, and quality time with loved ones. We have no doubt that Greg will bring the same enthusiasm and dedication to this new chapter that he has demonstrated throughout his career. On behalf of everyone at Homerun, we extend our deepest gratitude to Greg for his years of service and contributions. Please join me in wishing Greg Pearson, and his family a happy, fulfilling, and prosperous retirement."

Market-Making Services

The agreement between the Company and Integral (the "Agreement") executed on May 13, 2025 is for an initial term of three months. The Agreement outlines that Integral will receive compensation of CAD $6,000 per month, with the first monthly payment paid on the signing of the Agreement by the Company, and thereafter, the fee will be payable on the first day of each month. After the third month, the Company may terminate the Agreement on 30 days written notice. There are no performance factors in the agreement and Integral will not receive shares or options as compensation.

The Company and Integral are unrelated and unaffiliated entities. Integral is a member of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization ("CIRO") and can access all Canadian Stock Exchange and Alternative Trading Systems. The capital and securities required for any trade undertaken by Integral as principal will be provided by Integral.

Integral Wealth Securities Limited is an independent CIRO-licensed investment dealer engaged in market making, investment banking and wealth management. Headquartered in Toronto, the firm operates from nine offices across Canada. The firm's FINRA-licensed US broker dealer affiliate, Integral Wealth Securities LLC, is based in Malvern, PA and provides investment banking as well as private placement services.

Integral and its clients may acquire an interest in the securities of the Company in the future. Integral is an arm's length party to the Company. Integral will be responsible for the costs it incurs in buying and selling the Company's common shares, and no third party will be providing funds or securities for the market making activities.

Option Issuance

The Company also announces the issuance of 500,000 stock options priced at $1.50 to new Executive Director, Mr. Stephen Burega.

About Homerun (www.homerunresources.com)

Homerun (TSXV: HMR) is a vertically integrated materials leader revolutionizing green energy solutions through advanced silica technologies. As an emerging force outside of China for high-purity quartz (HPQ) silica innovation, the Company controls the full industrial vertical from raw material extraction to cutting-edge solar, battery and energy storage solutions. Our dual-engine vertical integration strategy combines:

Homerun Advanced Materials

Utilizing Homerun's robust supply of high purity silica sand and quartz silica materials to facilitate domestic and international sales of processed silica through the development of a 120,000 tpy processing plant.





Pioneering zero-waste thermoelectric purification and advanced materials processing technologies with University of California - Davis.

Homerun Energy Solutions

Building Latin America's first dedicated high-efficiency, 365,000 tpy solar glass manufacturing facility and pioneering new solar technologies based on years of experience as an industry leader in developing photovoltaic technologies with a specialization in perovskite photovoltaics.





European leader in the marketing, distribution and sales of alternative energy solutions into the commercial and industrial segments (B2B).





Commercializing Artificial Intelligence (AI) Energy Management and Control System Solutions (hardware and software) for energy capture, energy storage and efficient energy use.





Partnering with U.S. Dept. of Energy/NREL on the development of the Enduring long-duration energy storage system utilizing the Company's high-purity silica sand for industrial heat and electricity arbitrage and complementary silica purification.

With six profit centers built within the vertical strategy and all gaining economic advantage utilizing the Company's HPQ silica, across, solar, battery and energy storage solutions, Homerun is positioned to capitalize on high-growth global energy transition markets. The 3-phase development plan has achieved all key milestones in a timely manner, including government partnerships, scalable logistical market access, and breakthrough IP in advanced materials processing and energy solutions.

Homerun maintains an uncompromising commitment to ESG principles, deploying the cleanest and most sustainable production technologies across all operations while benefiting the people in the communities where the Company operates. As we advance revenue generation and vertical integration in 2025, the Company continues to deliver shareholder value through strategic execution within the unstoppable global energy transition.

FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements".

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/253190

SOURCE: Homerun Resources Inc.