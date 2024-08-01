

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Trinity Industries (TRN) said the company is raising full year guidance to a range of $1.55 to $1.75, which implies continued strength in operating margins through the balance of 2024. The company expects industry deliveries of approximately 40,000 railcars.



Second quarter adjusted EPS was $0.66 compared to $0.23, a year ago. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.33 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Total company revenues were $841 million; 16% improvement year over year.



Shares of Trinity Industries are up 3% in pre-market trade on Thursday.



