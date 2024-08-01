Anzeige
Prysmian and Encore Wire Announce New U.S. Industrial and Construction Sales Agencies

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2024 / Prysmian, a world leader in the energy transition and digital transformation, alongside Encore Wire are pleased to announce our new combination of best-in-class sales representation for the U.S. industrial and construction market with the following agencies:

  • AJB Sales: Minnesota, West Wisconsin, North Dakota, South Dakota, Montana

  • Apex Electrical Sales, Inc.: Arizona

  • Arthur A. Boyle, Inc.: Indiana

  • Callas Kingsley Electrical Sales: N. Illinois, E. Wisconsin, N.W. Indiana, N. Michigan

  • Cascade Western: Oregon, Alaska, Washington, Northern Idaho

  • Convergence Partners, Inc.: Kansas and Western Missouri

  • ESP (Electrical Specified Products): Colorado, Southwest Nevada (Vegas) and Eastern Wyoming

  • Enhanced Electrical Sales: South Texas, Houston Metropolitan & Valley

  • Gallagher Sales Associates, Inc.: New Hampshire, Maine, Vermont, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island

  • Gen-Mark: Western Pennsylvania and West Virginia

  • Gorin-Cockrell-Decker FL (GCD): Florida

  • Gorin-Cockrell-Decker (GCD): Alabama, Georgia, Florida Panhandle

  • Gumersell Cashdan, Inc.: New York (Long Island, Westchester, Rockland, Putnam & Orange Counties), Northern New Jersey

  • Healy-Mattos: Northern California, Northwestern Nevada

  • Interwest Electric Sales: Utah, Eastern Nevada, Southern Idaho and Western Wyoming

  • Joe Bertsch Electrical Sales Company: Iowa and Nebraska

  • L.P. Chick Company, Inc.: Kentucky

  • McCreary Sales: Texas (excluding S. Texas and Houston Metropolitan & Valley), Oklahoma, New Mexico

  • McDonough & Associates: Michigan

  • Meridian Electrical Sales: Maryland, DC, Northern Virginia

  • Nelson & Associates: Southern California, Hawaii

  • Power Corp. - Arkansas: Arkansas, Louisiana, Western Tennessee, and Mississippi

  • Power Corp. - Tennessee: Middle and Eastern Tennessee

  • Riffle & Associates: Ohio

  • Schaeffer Marketing Group, Inc.: Southern Illinois, Eastern Missouri (STL Metro)

  • Synergy Electrical Sales, Inc.: Eastern Pennsylvania, Southern New Jersey, Delaware

  • Vincent-Angel, Inc.: Virginia (excluding NOVA), North Carolina, South Carolina

  • Wire Core Sales: Upstate New York

Prysmian and Encore believe these agencies bring strength and expertise, ensuring both companies continue to deliver top-quality products and services to customers.

For additional questions, please contact Prysmian's Industrial and Construction Team at +1 (800) 243-8020 or locate your representative at https://www.encorewire.com/where-to-buy/index.html.

Prysmian North America

Based in Highland Heights, Ky., Prysmian North America is a benchmark player in the energy transition and digital transformation. Prysmian's strategy is perfectly aligned with the main market drivers by developing resilient, high-performing, sustainable, and innovative cable systems for the transmission, power grid, electricity and digital solutions segments. Prysmian's North American operations include 29 manufacturing sites, eight distribution centers, six R&D centers and more than 6,000 associates with net sales of $6 billion. Additional information is available at na.prysmian.com.

Globally, Prysmian is the largest cable solutions provider in the world, with 30,000 employees, 108 production plants and 26 R&D centers in over 50 countries. In 2023, global sales exceeded €15 billion.

Media Relations

Lauren Kane
External Communications Manager
lauren.kane@prysmian.com

SOURCE: Prysmian



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.