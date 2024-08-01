Prysmian and Encore Wire Announce New U.S. Industrial and Construction Sales Agencies

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2024 / Prysmian, a world leader in the energy transition and digital transformation, alongside Encore Wire are pleased to announce our new combination of best-in-class sales representation for the U.S. industrial and construction market with the following agencies:

AJB Sales : Minnesota, West Wisconsin, North Dakota, South Dakota, Montana

Apex Electrical Sales, Inc. : Arizona

Arthur A. Boyle, Inc. : Indiana

Callas Kingsley Electrical Sales : N. Illinois, E. Wisconsin, N.W. Indiana, N. Michigan

Cascade Western : Oregon, Alaska, Washington, Northern Idaho

Convergence Partners, Inc. : Kansas and Western Missouri

ESP (Electrical Specified Products) : Colorado, Southwest Nevada (Vegas) and Eastern Wyoming

Enhanced Electrical Sales : South Texas, Houston Metropolitan & Valley

Gallagher Sales Associates, Inc. : New Hampshire, Maine, Vermont, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island

Gen-Mark : Western Pennsylvania and West Virginia

Gorin-Cockrell-Decker FL (GCD) : Florida

Gorin-Cockrell-Decker (GCD) : Alabama, Georgia, Florida Panhandle

Gumersell Cashdan, Inc. : New York (Long Island, Westchester, Rockland, Putnam & Orange Counties), Northern New Jersey

Healy-Mattos : Northern California, Northwestern Nevada

Interwest Electric Sales : Utah, Eastern Nevada, Southern Idaho and Western Wyoming

Joe Bertsch Electrical Sales Company : Iowa and Nebraska

L.P. Chick Company, Inc. : Kentucky

McCreary Sales : Texas (excluding S. Texas and Houston Metropolitan & Valley), Oklahoma, New Mexico

McDonough & Associates : Michigan

Meridian Electrical Sales : Maryland, DC, Northern Virginia

Nelson & Associates : Southern California, Hawaii

Power Corp. - Arkansas : Arkansas, Louisiana, Western Tennessee, and Mississippi

Power Corp. - Tennessee : Middle and Eastern Tennessee

Riffle & Associates: Ohio

Schaeffer Marketing Group, Inc. : Southern Illinois, Eastern Missouri (STL Metro)

Synergy Electrical Sales, Inc. : Eastern Pennsylvania, Southern New Jersey, Delaware

Vincent-Angel, Inc. : Virginia (excluding NOVA), North Carolina, South Carolina

Wire Core Sales: Upstate New York

Prysmian and Encore believe these agencies bring strength and expertise, ensuring both companies continue to deliver top-quality products and services to customers.

For additional questions, please contact Prysmian's Industrial and Construction Team at +1 (800) 243-8020 or locate your representative at https://www.encorewire.com/where-to-buy/index.html.

Prysmian North America

Based in Highland Heights, Ky., Prysmian North America is a benchmark player in the energy transition and digital transformation. Prysmian's strategy is perfectly aligned with the main market drivers by developing resilient, high-performing, sustainable, and innovative cable systems for the transmission, power grid, electricity and digital solutions segments. Prysmian's North American operations include 29 manufacturing sites, eight distribution centers, six R&D centers and more than 6,000 associates with net sales of $6 billion. Additional information is available at na.prysmian.com.

Globally, Prysmian is the largest cable solutions provider in the world, with 30,000 employees, 108 production plants and 26 R&D centers in over 50 countries. In 2023, global sales exceeded €15 billion.

Media Relations

Lauren Kane

External Communications Manager

lauren.kane@prysmian.com

