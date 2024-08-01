Prysmian and Encore Wire Announce New U.S. Industrial and Construction Sales Agencies

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2024 / Prysmian, a world leader in the energy transition and digital transformation, alongside Encore Wire are pleased to announce our new combination of best-in-class sales representation for the U.S. industrial and construction market with the following agencies:
AJB Sales: Minnesota, West Wisconsin, North Dakota, South Dakota, Montana
Apex Electrical Sales, Inc.: Arizona
Arthur A. Boyle, Inc.: Indiana
Callas Kingsley Electrical Sales: N. Illinois, E. Wisconsin, N.W. Indiana, N. Michigan
Cascade Western: Oregon, Alaska, Washington, Northern Idaho
Convergence Partners, Inc.: Kansas and Western Missouri
ESP (Electrical Specified Products): Colorado, Southwest Nevada (Vegas) and Eastern Wyoming
Enhanced Electrical Sales: South Texas, Houston Metropolitan & Valley
Gallagher Sales Associates, Inc.: New Hampshire, Maine, Vermont, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island
Gen-Mark: Western Pennsylvania and West Virginia
Gorin-Cockrell-Decker FL (GCD): Florida
Gorin-Cockrell-Decker (GCD): Alabama, Georgia, Florida Panhandle
Gumersell Cashdan, Inc.: New York (Long Island, Westchester, Rockland, Putnam & Orange Counties), Northern New Jersey
Healy-Mattos: Northern California, Northwestern Nevada
Interwest Electric Sales: Utah, Eastern Nevada, Southern Idaho and Western Wyoming
Joe Bertsch Electrical Sales Company: Iowa and Nebraska
L.P. Chick Company, Inc.: Kentucky
McCreary Sales: Texas (excluding S. Texas and Houston Metropolitan & Valley), Oklahoma, New Mexico
McDonough & Associates: Michigan
Meridian Electrical Sales: Maryland, DC, Northern Virginia
Nelson & Associates: Southern California, Hawaii
Power Corp. - Arkansas: Arkansas, Louisiana, Western Tennessee, and Mississippi
Power Corp. - Tennessee: Middle and Eastern Tennessee
Riffle & Associates: Ohio
Schaeffer Marketing Group, Inc.: Southern Illinois, Eastern Missouri (STL Metro)
Synergy Electrical Sales, Inc.: Eastern Pennsylvania, Southern New Jersey, Delaware
Vincent-Angel, Inc.: Virginia (excluding NOVA), North Carolina, South Carolina
Wire Core Sales: Upstate New York
Prysmian and Encore believe these agencies bring strength and expertise, ensuring both companies continue to deliver top-quality products and services to customers.
For additional questions, please contact Prysmian's Industrial and Construction Team at +1 (800) 243-8020 or locate your representative at https://www.encorewire.com/where-to-buy/index.html.
Prysmian North America
Based in Highland Heights, Ky., Prysmian North America is a benchmark player in the energy transition and digital transformation. Prysmian's strategy is perfectly aligned with the main market drivers by developing resilient, high-performing, sustainable, and innovative cable systems for the transmission, power grid, electricity and digital solutions segments. Prysmian's North American operations include 29 manufacturing sites, eight distribution centers, six R&D centers and more than 6,000 associates with net sales of $6 billion. Additional information is available at na.prysmian.com.
Globally, Prysmian is the largest cable solutions provider in the world, with 30,000 employees, 108 production plants and 26 R&D centers in over 50 countries. In 2023, global sales exceeded €15 billion.
