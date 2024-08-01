Teleperformance and Feed the Children Partner to Distribute Backpacks, Food, Resources to Families Across U.S. for Back to School

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2024 / Teleperformance USA, a division of global digital business services company Teleperformance, is working with leading anti-hunger organization Feed the Children to provide children with backpacks filled with school supplies, personal care items and snacks to help in the new school year. Teleperformance volunteers and the nonprofit will build and deliver more than 1,000 backpacks to children across the U.S in communities where Teleperformance works.

Volunteers from Teleperformance USA distribute resources to families.

Each backpack will provide a child with a variety of supplies such as notebooks, folders, glue sticks, crayons, pens and pencils. They will also be given daily essentials and to help with personal hygiene.

With the cost of supplies steadily increasing, many families struggle to send their children to school with the proper materials needed to learn and grow in the classroom.

"For 17 years, our partnership with Feed the Children has been a powerful example of Teleperformance USA's commitment to uplifting communities where our team members live and work," said Scott Barli, Chief Operating Officer for Teleperformance USA. "This success wouldn't be possible without the dedication of our incredible employees. They've been instrumental in supporting Feed the Children's mission, ensuring students and families receive the vital resources they need. It's a true testament to the power of teamwork in making a positive impact."

Teleperformance and Feed the Children have planned multiple events across the country with local partners to help provide families with food and essentials, as well as help offset the cost of school supplies. Together, they will deliver backpacks to eight communities:

Bristol, Tenn. - Virginia Primary / Virginia Intermediate

Brownsville, Texas - Egly Elementary

El Paso, Texas - Mission Valley Elementary

McAllen, Texas - Aida C. Escobar

North Lauderdale, Fla. - Morrow Elementary

Port St. Lucie, Fla. - Hope Center for Autism

Additionally, Teleperformance and Feed the Children are partnering for four Resource Rallies serving 1,600 families across the country later this year. At each of these events, local families will receive a 25-pound box of shelf-stable food, a 15-pound box of household essentials and additional items.

Resource Rallies will be held in:

Brownsville, Texas

El Paso, Texas

McAllen, Texas

North Lauderdale, Fla.

"The Teleperformance partnership means so very much to Feed the Children, and more importantly, to the families we serve," said Travis Arnold, president and CEO, Feed the Children. "Those living paycheck-to-paycheck often do not have a safety net. Our partners are a critical part of providing compassionate support to those who are facing tough decisions about how to care for their families."

About Teleperformance in the U.S.

Teleperformance in the U.S. is part of the Teleperformance Group, which consistently seeks to blend the best of advanced technology with human empathy to deliver enhanced customer care that is simpler, faster, and safer for the world's biggest brands and their customers. The Company's comprehensive, AI-powered service portfolio ranges from front-office customer care to back-office functions, including Trust and Safety services that help defend both online users and brand reputation. Teleperformance also offers a range of specialized services such as collections, interpreting and localization, visa and consular services, and recruitment process outsourcing services. Backed by the Teleperformance Group's inspired and passionate team members globally who currently speak more than 300 languages, Teleperformance in the U.S. has a global scale and local presence which allows it to be a force of good in supporting communities, clients, and the environment.

Visit the group at www.teleperformance.com.





About Feed the Children

Feed the Children is a leading nonprofit committed to ending childhood hunger. The organization believes that no child should go to bed hungry, and so it provides children and families in the U.S. and around the world with the food and essentials kids need to grow and thrive.?

Through its programs and partnerships, the organization feeds children today while helping their families and communities build resilient futures. In addition to food, Feed the Children distributes household and personal care items across the United States to help parents and caregivers maintain stable, food-secure households. Internationally, it expands access to nutritious meals, safe water, improved hygiene, and training in sustainable living. As responsible stewards of its resources, Feed the Children is driven to pursue innovative, holistic, and child-focused solutions to the complex challenges of hunger, food insecurity, and poverty.

For children everywhere, the organization believes that having enough to eat is a fundamental right.?Learn how you can help create a world without childhood hunger at feedthechildren.org.

For more information:

Carrie Snodgrass - 405-213-9757

carrie.snodgrass@feedthechildren.org

SOURCE: Feed the Children



View the original press release on accesswire.com