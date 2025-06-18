'Future Forward': a new strategic plan to transform TP, bringing together human expertise with technology to expand total addressable market and create new business opportunities

TP (Paris:TEP), a global leader in digital business services, unveils 'Future Forward,' its new strategic plan at a Capital Markets Day in New York City. 'Future Forward' is TP's strategic initiative to become a next-generation, AI-enabled company. This encompasses fusing cutting-edge technology with human expertise to expand growth and deliver long-term value. By intelligently orchestrating AI with human empathy, judgement and expertise, TP aims to create competitive advantages for its clients through digital integrated business services.

TP is launching TP.ai FAB (Foundational AI Backbone), a proprietary AI orchestration platform designed to seamlessly integrate artificial intelligence, human expertise, and automation at scale. TP.ai FAB will underpin TP's three pillar growth strategy:

growing the core business with AI: leveraging technology and AI to deliver enhanced client outcomes, strengthen value propositions, and accelerate growth.

extending vertical plays: expanding industry-specific solutions, end-to-end AI-enabled offerings and scaling specialized services globally.

unlocking new opportunities in AI: accelerating growth in markets across the AI value chain, focusing on data services, technology, consulting, and digital marketing.

TP plans to significantly invest over the next three years to accelerate AI deployment supported by a strengthened leadership structure to drive execution.

Together, these initiatives position TP to harness the full potential of its human and technological capabilities, expanding the Group's total addressable market, including new markets, scaling high-margin business models and delivering meaningful value to clients.

Daniel Julien, Founder and CEO of TP, commented: "TP's growth story has always been shaped by bold pivots at key moments of industry disruption. With each wave of change, we have adapted, transformed and won. We have consistently demonstrated our ability to lead through transformation, setting the pace in a market where we continue to outperform. With our new strategic plan, rooted in a powerful human-AI hybrid approach and a resilient business model powered by exceptional AI-ready teams and reinforced governance, we are well-positioned to achieve ambitious yet realistic financial goals and deliver long-term value for our shareholders."

Thomas Mackenbrock, Deputy CEO of TP, added:"TP is a global leader in digital business services with a strong track record. To build on this foundation and strengthen our long-term leadership, we are accelerating the transformation of the Group by harnessing the full potential of artificial and human intelligence. Our new strategic plan 'Future Forward', is designed to strengthen our core services portfolio, extend our vertical plays and capture new opportunities along the AI value chain. Our goal is clear: accelerate growth, expand margins and generate substantial cash flow to support strategic investments and return value to shareholders. This is the TP of tomorrow: the preferred AI-enabled strategic partner, creating relentless competitive advantage for our clients."

Expanding capabilities through strategic partnerships and acquisitions

TP is expanding its AI capabilities through strategic partnerships and acquisitions. The Group has launched an AI partnership program with planned investments of up to €100 million in 2025. This initiative has already led to collaborations with leading AI pioneers:

Sanas, a real-time speech understanding company;

a real-time speech understanding company; Parloa, a leading AI agent management platform for customer service, and;

a leading AI agent management platform for customer service, and; Ema, a cutting-edge agentic AI platform.

TP also announced today the acquisition of "Agents Only", an AI-enabled crowdsourcing platform for on-demand highly skilled domain experts across the world.

"Agents Only" provides a flexible talent infrastructure for the AI era, sourcing and managing thousands of AI-literate annotators, data scientists, and domain specialists. This acquisition will enhance TP's access to certified professionals at scale, accelerating project delivery and improving service quality across data labeling, data annotation, and generative AI support activities. "Agents Only" and other new AI solutions will be seamlessly integrated into the TP.ai FAB platform to ensure scalability and speed to market.

For additional information on the acquisition of Agents Only, please refer to the press release issued today, June 18, 2025, which can be found here.

TP and Carnegie Mellon University forge alliance to accelerate applied research for AI -Human augmentation

TP is joining forces with Carnegie Mellon University's world-renowned School of Computer Science to accelerate AI research and innovation. To highlight this collaboration, Professor Martial Hebert, Dean of the School of Computer Science at CMU, is joining TP executives for a fireside chat at the Group's Capital Markets Day, offering his perspective on the evolving landscape of AI.

Medium-term outlook for 2028

TP announces the following financial objectives for the next three years (2026-2028):

Returning to sustained mid-single digit like-for-like 1 revenue yearly growth with 4-6% in 2028

revenue yearly growth with 4-6% in 2028 Recurring EBITA margin at ~15.5% in 2028, expected post AI transformation

Generating cumulative net free cash flow of ~€3 billion including organic AI efforts incurred over 2026-2028

Capital allocation priorities over the period are as follows:

Investing ~20% of the net free cash flow to accelerate investments in AI and transformation, including strategic partnerships and selective bolt-on acquisitions

Further strengthening TP's balance sheet with high financial flexibility and targeting net debt leverage ratio of 1.2x EBITDA in 2028

Returning to shareholders ~50% of the net free cash flow or ~€1.5 billion, through dividends (dividend policy maintained) and share buybacks

1 At constant scope and exchange rates

Capital Markets Day 2025 details

At TP's Capital Markets Day, CEO Daniel Julien, Deputy CEO Thomas Mackenbrock and members of the management team will present the Group's strategic priorities and medium-term financial outlook. An AI technology showcase, featuring TP's AI solutions and TP's AI partners solutions, will be presented at the event for in-person attendees.

The event begins at 9:00 am ET 3:00 pm CET and can be viewed virtually here https://tp.engagestream.companywebcast.com/capital-markets-day-2025

All the documentation related to the CMD is available on the Group's website (www.tp.com):

Investor days: Events and publications TP

