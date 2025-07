(Article 5 §2 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of April 16, 2014 on market abuse)

Teleperformance SE (Paris:TEP) purchased certain of its own shares in connection with the share repurchase program as authorized by its Shareholders' Meeting held on May 21, 2025.

These repurchases were carried out in connection with the objective of cancellation.

It is specified that the detailed information by transaction is available on the Company's website at the following link: https://www.tp.com/en-us/investors/publications-and-events/regulated-information/ section "Liquidity contract and share buy-back program".

Code) TELEPERFORMANCE SE 9695004GI61FHFFNRG61 21/07/2025 FR0000051807 34,853 85.6129 XPAR TELEPERFORMANCE SE 9695004GI61FHFFNRG61 22/07/2025 FR0000051807 32,626 84.7003 XPAR TELEPERFORMANCE SE 9695004GI61FHFFNRG61 23/07/2025 FR0000051807 31,580 87.3979 XPAR TELEPERFORMANCE SE 9695004GI61FHFFNRG61 24/07/2025 FR0000051807 31,205 88.7584 XPAR TELEPERFORMANCE SE 9695004GI61FHFFNRG61 25/07/2025 FR0000051807 30,993 89.1492 XPAR Total 161,257 87.0662 * Four-digit rounding after the decimal

About Teleperformance Group (TP)

TP (TEP ISIN: FR0000051807 Reuters: TEPRF.PA Bloomberg: TEP FP) is a global leader in digital business services which consistently seeks to blend the best of advanced technology with human empathy to deliver enhanced customer care that is simpler, faster, and safer for the world's biggest brands and their customers. The Group's comprehensive, AI-powered service portfolio ranges from front office customer care to back-office functions, including operations consulting and high-value digital transformation services. It also offers a range of specialized services such as collections, interpreting and localization, visa and consular services, and recruitment process outsourcing services. The teams of multilingual, inspired, and passionate experts and advisors, spread in close to 100 countries, as well as the Group's local presence allows it to be a force of good in supporting communities, clients, and the environment. In 2024, TP reported consolidated revenue of €10,280 million (US$11 billion) and net profit of €523 million.

TP shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC 40, STOXX 600, S&P Europe 350, MSCI Global Standard and Euronext Tech Leaders. In the area of corporate social responsibility, TP shares are included in the CAC 40 ESG since September 2022, the Euronext Vigeo Euro 120 index since 2015, the MSCI Europe ESG Leaders index since 2019, the FTSE4Good index since 2018 and the S&P Global 1200 ESG index since 2017.

