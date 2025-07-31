Acceleration in Core Services growth in Q2 2025: +3.5% like-for-like

Update of the 2025 annual objectives to reflect the exchange rates evolution and the activity of Specialized Services in the current volatile macroeconomic environment

H1 2025 Group revenue: €5,116 million, up +1.5% like-for-like1 supported by an acceleration in Core Services

Core Services: H1 revenue growth of +2.9% LFL

Revenue growth acceleration in Q2 2025 to +3.5% LFL (vs. +2.3% in Q1 2025), including +5.7% LFL in Europe, MEA Asia-Pacific (vs. +3.8% in Q1 2025), on the back of both improved client retention and new business opportunities

Ramp-up of new value streams related to back-office solutions and AI data services

Specialized Services H1 revenue impacted by the non-renewal of a significant visa application management contract

H1 2025 revenue down -7.0% LFL and up +3.0% LFL excluding this impact despite the volatile business environment in the US

Efficiency measures and effective cost control implemented with immediate impact on profitability as of Q2

H1 Group recurring EBITA of €697 million, with a stable margin at 13.9% excluding currency effect (13.6% reported)

New 'Future Forward' strategic plan up and running to accelerate TP integration of next-generation, AI-enabled solutions

2025 annual objectives updated to reflect the exchange rates evolution and the activity of Specialized Services in the current volatile macroeconomic environment:

Group LFL revenue growth at the lower end of the initial +2% and +4% range

Recurring EBITA margin between 15% and 15.1% at constant exchange rates

Strong net free cash flow generation of around €1 billion excluding non-recurring items

Daniel Julien, CEO of TP Group, commented: "TP once again demonstrated in the first half of the year its ability to perform and post solid growth, despite a volatile macroeconomic environment and exchange rates evolution. The strategic plan unveiled last June is being implemented throughout the Group to deliver our vision and objectives. I have full confidence in TP's ability to thrive and this first half is an evidence of our ability to create competitive advantage for our clients and harness the full potential of artificial and human intelligence."

Thomas Mackenbrock, Deputy CEO of TP Group, said: "The first half of 2025 saw strong progress in our Core Services, driven by encouraging momentum, particularly in the EMEA/APAC region. At the same time, Specialized Services faced headwinds. We responded swiftly, implementing targeted cost adjustments to maintain performance and focus. As our industry transforms, this period calls for clear direction, operational agility, and disciplined execution of our 'Future Forward' strategy."

FIRST HALF 2025 BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS

Continued investments in AI

In the first half 2025, TP made new investments to fuse cutting-edge technology with human expertise to expand growth and deliver long-term value. These initiatives aim to create competitive advantages for TP's clients through digital integrated business services by intelligently orchestrating AI with human empathy, judgement and expertise.

Innovation

In June, TP unveiled its new 'Future Forward' strategic plan to become a next-generation, AI-enabled company, and also announced TP.ai FAB, a proprietary technology integration platform to safely orchestrate AI, human experts and technology at scale.

TP's Specialized Services subsidiary PSG Global Solutions, a leading provider of Recruitment Process Outsourcing, launched Anna AI, an advanced digital recruiter that empowers staffing organizations and talent acquisition teams to scale efficiently and deliver exceptional hiring outcomes.

Expansion of capabilities through strategic partnerships and acquisitions

TP has been expanding its AI capabilities through strategic partnerships and acquisitions. The Group launched an AI partnership program with planned investments of up to €100 million in 2025. In the first half, this initiative led to:

the acquisition of Agents Only, an AI-enabled crowdsourcing platform, to strengthen TP.ai Data Services' position; and

the partnerships with leading AI pioneers: Sanas, a real-time speech understanding company Parloa, a leading agentic AI platform for customer service Ema, a leading horizontal agentic AI start-up



TP also joined forces with Carnegie Mellon University's world-renowned School of Computer Science to accelerate AI research for AI-human augmentation and innovation.

Lastly, more than 250 new AI projects were launched in the first half of 2025.

Training

Launched in 2024, the global skill enhancement plan for artificial intelligence (AI) and emotional intelligence (EI) had already led to the completion of more than 65,000 training programs for managers in these areas as of June 30, 2025.

Integration of ZP

TP strengthened its Specialized Services with the completion of the acquisition of ZP in February 2025. ZP achieved double-digit growth in the first half of 2025, ahead of expectations at the time of the acquisition

€100 million share buyback program almost complete

In the first half of 2025, TP bought back €30 million of its own shares. At the end of July 2025, the new buyback program announced on June 20, 2025 for a maximum amount of €100 million is almost complete. The Board of Directors is currently evaluating the capital allocation options to optimize long-term shareholder value creation.

Best Employer certifications: 69 countries certified, representing 90% of Group employees

TP has made the well-being of its employees a key priority worldwide. Operations in 69 countries were certified in July 2025 as "Best Employers" by the Great Place to Work® Institute. 90% of Teleperformance employees worldwide work in an organization certified as a Great Place to Work®.

INTERIM FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

The Board of Directors of TP, a global leader in digital business services, met today and reviewed the consolidated financial statements for the six months ended June 30, 2025.

€ millions H1 2025 H1 2024 €1=US$1.09 €1=US$1.08 Revenue 5,116 5,076 Reported growth +0.8 % Like-for-like growth (1) +1.5% EBITDA before non-recurring items 958 982 of revenue 18.7% 19.4% EBITA before non-recurring items 697 703 % of revenue 13.6% 13.9% EBIT 530 503 Net profit Group share 249 291 Diluted earnings per share (€) 4.19 4.83 Net free cash flow 259 448

(1) At constant scope and exchange rates

CONSOLIDATED REVENUE

Revenue for the first half of 2025 amounted to €5,116 million, up +1.5% like-for-like2 (including a -0.2% negative effect from hyperinflation). On a reported basis, revenue was up +0.8%, including:

a positive scope effect (+€89 million) related to the consolidation of ZP 'Better Together' (ZP) since February 1, 2025;

- a negative currency effect (-€121 million) arising mainly from the strengthening of the euro, mainly in Q2, against most currencies in Latin America, the Egyptian pound, the US dollar, the Turkish lira and the Indian rupee.

The solid like-for-like performance in the first half was supported by TP's resilient operating model in a still volatile macroeconomic environment. Growth was notably led by higher volumes thanks to the improvement in commercial momentum, with both new and existing clients, mainly in Europe. AI-powered data services, data analytics and back-office services saw strong growth, although from a still low basis of comparison, thanks to contract ramp-ups, reflecting TP's ability to leverage its capabilities to seize new opportunities from new value streams related to AI. By sector, public services, consumer goods, and media, entertainment gaming were among the most dynamic in the first half.The lower revenue in Specialized Services resulted from the non-renewal of a significant visa application management contract and the softened growth in LanguageLine Solutions' interpretation activities due to the current volatile business environment in the US.

Second-quarter 2025 revenue amounted to €2,503 million, up +1.3% like-for-like. Reported revenue included a positive scope effect related to the consolidation of ZP (+€52 million) and a significant negative currency effect (-€114 million) from the strengthening of the euro against most currencies in Latin America, the US dollar, the Turkish lira, the Indian rupee and the Egyptian pound.

REVENUE BY ACTIVITY

H1 2025 H1 2024 Change (%) € millions Reported Like-for-like(1) CORE SERVICES 4,349 4,340 +0.2% +2.9% Americas 2,024 2,089 -3.1% +0.9% Europe, MEA Asia-Pacific 2,325 2,251 +3.3% +4.7% SPECIALIZED SERVICES 767 736 +4.2% -7.0% TOTAL 5,116 5,076 +0.8% +1.5%

Q2 2025 Q2 2024 Change (%) € millions Reported Like-for-like(1) CORE SERVICES 2,132 2,155 -1.1% +3.5% Americas 973 1,041 -6.6% +1.1% Europe, MEA Asia-Pacific 1,159 1,114 +4.0% +5.7% SPECIALIZED SERVICES 371 379 -2.0% -11.6% TOTAL 2,503 2,534 -1.2% +1.3%

(1) At constant scope and exchange rates

Core Services

Like-for-like revenue growth accelerated in the second quarter, to +3.5%, compared to +2.3% in the first quarter, reflecting the broad-based positive momentum as well as the strong development of new AI solutions, although from a still low basis of comparison.

Americas

The ongoing good momentum in Latin America was mainly driven in the first half by the strong development of domestic solutions in Argentina, Mexico, and Brazil, particularly in the media, entertainment gaming sector, with the ramp-up of several new contracts in Trust Safety. In addition, nearshore solutions enjoyed improved attractiveness as their local currencies weakened against the US dollar.

In India, sustained robust growth demonstrated the ongoing demand for offshore BPO solutions. Domestic operations in the US, though still subdued, showed a clear improvement in the second quarter relative to the first quarter, with lower negative impact from offshore migration.

The public services and energy sectors were the most dynamic in the first half thanks to the ramp up of new contracts. Growth in the media, entertainment gaming and consumer goods sectors remained solid. Activity was lower in the automotive sector.

Europe, MEA Asia-Pacific

Like-for-like revenue growth accelerated in the second quarter to +5.7%, compared to +3.8% in the first quarter, notably led by the good momentum of new business.

Activities in the United Kingdom grew strongly over the first half of 2025, thanks to the ongoing ramp up of new contracts, especially in public services and banking and financial services.

In the Asia-Pacific region, business continued to develop rapidly, particularly in Malaysia and Indonesia, supported by the ongoing ramp-up of new contracts in the media, entertainment gaming sector.

The satisfactory growth of multilingual services is supported by very good performances recorded in the Middle East, particularly in Egypt and Turkey, where the Group offers competitive shoring solutions. Overall, growth of multilingual services in the region was driven by the consumer goods, insurance, retail and e-commerce, public services, and healthcare sectors. Back-office solutions and AI data services and analytics saw strong growth, although from a still low basis comparison, in the first half thanks to contract ramp-ups, notably in Greece.

In the sub-Saharan Africa region, operations continued to develop at a good pace, particularly in South Africa, the main contributor to the region's revenue.

Specialized Services

Like-for-like growth in the first half of 2025 was mainly affected by the non-renewal of a significant visa application management contract (TLScontact). Adjusted for this impact, growth in Specialized Services would have been +3.0% in the first half of 2025.

The high-value-added interpretation activities of LanguageLine Solutions achieved low single digit revenue growth in the first half due to the volatile business environment in the US.

EBITA BEFORE NON-RECURRING ITEMS BY ACTIVITY

€ millions H1 2025 H1 2024 CORE SERVICES 485 477 % of revenue 11.1% 11.0% Americas 240 249 of revenue 11.8% 11.9% Europe, MEA Asia-Pacific 226 209 of revenue 9.7% 9.3% Holdings 19 19 SPECIALIZED SERVICES 212 226 % of revenue 27.7% 30.7% TOTAL EBITA before non-recurring items 697 703 % of revenue 13.6% 13.9%

In the first half of 2025, Group's recurring EBITA enjoyed growth acceleration in Core Services, the cost synergies plan related to the acquisition of Majorel and the consolidation of ZP. These impacts were nevertheless offset by the non-renewal of a significant visa application management contract, the volatile macroeconomic environment significantly affecting exchange rates and the softening of LanguageLine Solutions' growth. Excluding the currency effect, the Group maintained its profitability at the same level as in the first half of 2024, at 13.9%, despite an unfavorable mix effect coming from the lower weight of Specialized Services to Group recurring EBITA. On a reported basis, recurring EBITA margin stood at 13.6% in the first half of 2025.

Core Services

Core Servicesdelivered EBITA before non-recurring items of €485 million and a margin of 11.1% in first-half 2025, up 10 bps compared with first-half 2024, driven by overall revenue growth and the cost synergies plan related to the acquisition of Majorel and despite the adverse currency effect.

Specialized Services

The profitability of LanguageLine Solutions, the largest component of Specialized Services, saw a sharp sequential improvement over the first half thanks to the rapid adjustment to realign the number of interpreters to the level of activity. Margin were restored to 2024 levels over of the second quarter.

In addition, as expected, the negative impact from the non-renewal of a significant visa application management contract was offset by the positive contribution from the full consolidation of ZP from February 1, 2025.

OTHER INCOME STATEMENT ITEMS

EBIT was up 5.4% to €530 million, versus €503 million in first half 2024. It included in particular:

€112 million in amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets;

€45 million in accounting expenses relating to performance share plans;

€9 million in synergy generation costs related to the acquisition of Majorel

The financial result represented a net expense of €158 million, versus €99 million one year earlier. This change is mainly explained by the impact of exchange rate gains and losses. The cost of net debt was flat compared with first-half 2024, reflecting the lower average cost of gross debt to 4.1% in first-half 2025 (vs. 4.4% in first-half 2024) despite a €500 million 5-year bond issuance in January 2025.

Income tax expense came to €123 million, corresponding to an effective tax rate of 33.1%, in-line with the expected full-year trajectory.

In H1 2025, net profit Group share totaled €249 million while diluted earnings per share amounted to €4.19, versus €291 million and €4.83 in the first half of 2024.

CASH FLOWS AND FINANCIAL STRUCTURE

Net free cash flow after lease expenses, interest and tax paid amounted to €259 million, compared with €448 million the year before.

This change is mainly explained by:

an increase in cash tax to €205 million, compared with €163 million last year. The expected full-year increase in cash tax will be mainly borne in H1 2025;

a €122 million consolidated working capital requirement outflow, compared with an outflow of €46 million in first-half 2024. This change mainly reflects the lower reimbursement of VAT credit compared with H1 2024 (over €50 million), the increased cloud subscriptions and the rollout of the AI partnerships (€30 million), and expenses related to the cost synergy plan (€20 million);

an increase in net investment to €115 million in the first half of 2025, or 2.2% of revenue, versus €86 million and 1.7% in first-half 2024. For full-year 2025, net investments are expected to represent between 2.3% and 2.4% of revenue, compared with 2.1% in full-year 2024. The full-year increase will be mainly concentrated in H1 (€30 million increase versus H1 2024).

Given that most of these cash effects reflect front-loaded outflows, the Group remains confident that net free cash-flow will significantly improve in the second half of the year.

After the payment of €248 million in dividends, the execution of the share buyback program for €30 million, the acquisitions net of cash (mainly ZP and AgentsOnly) and minority investments in AI partnerships, net debt stood at €4,482 million at June 30, 2025, compared with €3,890 million at December 31, 2024.

OUTLOOK

2025 annual objectives updated:

2025 annual objectives are updated to reflect the exchange rates evolution and the activity of Specialized Services in the current volatile macroeconomic environment:

Group LFL revenue growth at the lower end of the initial +2% and +4% range

Recurring EBITA margin between 15% and 15.1% at constant exchange rates

Strong net free cash flow generation of around €1 billion excluding non-recurring items

2026-2028 financial objectives:

On the back of the progress recorded in the first half of 2025 on the execution of the 'Future Forward' strategic plan, with sustained investments in the TP.ai platform and in people, TP has the following mid-term financial objectives:

Returning to sustained mid-single digit like-for-like revenue yearly growth with 4-6% in 2028

Recurring EBITA margin at ~15.5% in 2028, expected post AI transformation

Generating cumulative net free cash flow of ~€3 billion including organic AI efforts incurred over 2026-2028

APPENDICES

APPENDIX 1 QUARTERLY AND HALF-YEARLY REVENUE BY ACTIVITY

H1 2025 H1 2024 Variation (%) € millions Reported Like-for-like(1) CORE SERVICES 4,349 4,340 +0.2% +2.9% Americas 2,024 2,089 -3.1% +0.9% Europe, MEA Asia-Pacific 2,325 2,251 +3.3% +4.7% SPECIALIZED SERVICES 767 736 +4.2% -7.0% TOTAL 5,116 5,076 +0.8% +1.5%

Q2 2025 Q2 2024 Variation (%) € millions Reported Like-for-like(1) CORE SERVICES 2,132 2 155 -1.1% +3.5% Americas 973 1,041 -6.6% +1.1% Europe, MEA Asia-Pacific 1,159 1,114 +4.0% +5.7% SPECIALIZED SERVICES 371 379 -2.0% -11.6% TOTAL 2,503 2,534 -1.2% +1.3%

Q1 2025 Q1 2024 Change (%) € millions Reported Like-for-like(1) CORE SERVICES 2,217 2,184 +1.5% +2.3% Americas 1,051 1,048 +0.3% +0.8% Europe, MEA Asia-Pacific 1,166 1,136 +2.6% +3.8% SPECIALIZED SERVICES 396 358 +10.7% -2.4% TOTAL 2,613 2,542 +2.8% +1.6%

(1) At constant scope and exchange rates

APPENDIX 2 IAS 29: HYPERINFLATION IN ARGENTINA AND TURKEY

The Group has applied IAS 29 in Argentina since 2018 and Turkey since 2022. The application of this standard requires the indexation of non-cash assets, liabilities and equity as well as the income statement to reflect changes in purchasing power in the local currency. These indexations may lead to a net gain or loss included in the financial result. In addition, the assets of the Argentinian and Turkish subsidiaries are translated into euros at the closing exchange rate of the period in question.

IAS 29 impact Q1 2025 Q2 2025 H1 2025 Like-for-like revenue growth (%) +1.6% +1.3% +1.5% IAS 29 impact on like-for-like revenue growth (%) -0.1% -0.3% -0.2% Like-for-like revenue growth adjusted for IAS 29 impact (%) +1.7% +1.6% +1.7%

APPENDIX 3 SIMPLIFIED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

€ millions

(in millions of euros) H1 2025 H1 2024 Revenues 5,116 5,076 Other revenues 4 5 Personnel -3,509 -3,461 External expenses -643 -653 Taxes other than income taxes -19 -21 Depreciation, amortization and related impairment losses -134 -148 Amortization of intangible assets acquired as part of a business combination -112 -110 Depreciation of right-of-use assets (personnel-related) -9 -8 Depreciation of right-of-use assets -118 -123 Impairment loss on goodwill -1 Share-based payments -45 -48 Other operating income and expenses -1 -5 Share of profit or loss of equity-accounted investees Operating profit 530 503 Income from cash and cash equivalents 16 13 Gross financing costs -111 -112 Interest on lease liabilities -33 -30 Net financing costs -128 -129 Other financial income and expenses -30 30 Financial result -158 -99 Profit before taxes 372 404 Income tax -123 -113 Net profit 249 291 Net profit Group share 249 291 Net profit attributable to non-controlling interests Earnings per share (in euros) 4.21 4.85 Diluted earnings per share (in euros) 4.19 4.83

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

€ millions

NON-CURRENT ASSETS 06/30/2025 12/31/2023 Goodwill 4,327 4,567 Other intangible assets 2,214 2,162 Right-of-use assets 729 725 Property, plant and equipment 579 617 Loan hedging instruments 7 5 Other financial assets 120 108 Equity-accounted investees 6 Deferred tax assets 148 130 Total non-current assets 8,124 8,320 CURRENT ASSETS Current income tax receivable 112 110 Accounts receivable Trade 2,125 2,200 Other current assets 396 307 Loan hedging instruments Other financial assets 111 79 Cash and cash equivalents 1,227 1,058 Total current assets 3,971 3,754 TOTAL ASSETS 12,095 12,074 EQUITY Share capital 150 150 Share premium 683 683 Translation reserve -589 75 Other reserves 3,707 3,648 Equity attributable to owners of the Company 3,951 4,556 Non-controlling interests Total equity 3,951 4,556 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Post-employment benefits 81 80 Lease liabilities 585 580 Loan hedging instruments 1 Other financial liabilities 3,341 3,007 Deferred tax liabilities 512 489 Total non-current liabilities 4,520 4,156 CURRENT LIABILITIES Provisions 162 170 Current income tax 199 231 Accounts payable Trade 362 333 Other current liabilities 1,112 1,262 Lease liabilities 211 216 Loan hedging instruments 3 Other financial liabilities 1,578 1,147 Total current liabilities 3,624 3,362 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 12,095 12,074

CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT

€ millions

H1 2025 H1 2024 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net profit Group share 249 291 Net profit attributable to non-controlling interests Income tax expense 123 113 Net financial interest expense 103 106 Interest expense on lease liabilities 33 30 Non-cash items of income and expense 407 440 Income tax paid -205 -163 Internally generated funds from operations 710 817 Change in working capital requirements -122 -46 Net cash flow from operating activities 588 771 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Acquisition of intangible assets and property, plant and equipment -117 -88 Loans granted -3 -1 Acquisition of subsidiaries, net of cash and cash equivalents acquired -459 Acquisition of other financial assets -22 Proceeds from disposals of intangible assets and property, plant and equipment 2 2 Loans repaid 3 1 Net cash flow from investing activities -596 -86 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Increase in parent company share capital Acquisition net of disposal of treasury shares -30 -117 Change in ownership interest in controlled entities -6 Dividends paid to parent company shareholders -248 -231 Financial interest paid -57 -73 Lease payments -157 -164 Increase in financial liabilities 1,430 1,268 Repayment of financial liabilities -709 -1,226 Net cash flow from financing activities 229 -549 Change in cash and cash equivalents 221 136 Effect of exchange rates on cash held, and reclassifications -51 -12 NET CASH AT JANUARY 1 1,049 866 NET CASH AT DECEMBER 31 1,219 990

APPENDIX 4 GLOSSARY ALTERNATIVE PERFORMANCE MEASURE

Change in like-for-like revenue:

Change in revenue at constant exchange rates and scope of consolidation [current year revenue last year revenue at current year rates revenue from acquisitions at current year rates] last year revenue at current year rates.

H1 2024 revenue 5,076 Currency effect -121 H1 2024 revenue pro forma at constant exchange rates 4,955 Like-for-like growth +72 Change in scope +89 H1 2025 revenue 5,116

EBITDA before non-recurring items or current EBITDA (Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortizations):

Operating profit before depreciation amortization, depreciation of right-of-use of leased assets, amortization of intangible assets acquired as part of a business combination, goodwill impairment charges and non-recurring items.

H1 2025 H1 2024 Operating profit 530 503 Depreciation and amortization 134 148 Depreciation of right-of-use of leased assets 118 123 Depreciation of right-of-use of leased assets personnel related 9 8 Amortization of intangible assets acquired as part of a business combination 112 110 Goodwill impairment 1 Share-based payments 45 48 Other operating income and expenses 1 5 EBITDA before non-recurring items 949 946 Synergy implementation costs linked to the acquisition of Majorel and reorganization cost of French activities 9 36 EBITDA before non-recurring items excluding synergy generation costs 958 982

EBITA before non recurring items or current EBITA (Earnings before Interest, Taxes and Amortizations):

Operating profit before amortization of intangible assets acquired as part of a business combination, goodwill impairment charges and non-recurring items.

H1 2025 H1 2024 Operating profit 530 503 Amortization of intangible assets acquired as part of a business combination 112 110 Goodwill impairment 0 1 Share-based payments 45 48 Other operating income and expenses 1 5 EBITA before non-recurring items 688 667 Synergy generation costs linked to the acquisition of Majorel and reorganization cost of French activities 9 36 EBITA before non-recurring items excluding synergy generation costs 697 703

Non-recurring items:

Principally comprises restructuring costs, incentive share award plan expense, costs of closure of subsidiary companies, transaction costs for the acquisition of companies, and all other expenses that are unusual by reason of their nature or amount.

Diluted earnings per share (net profit attributable to shareholders divided by the number of diluted shares and adjusted):

Diluted earnings per share is determined by adjusting the net profit attributable to ordinary shareholders and the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding by the effects of all potentially diluting ordinary shares. These include convertible bonds, stock options and incentive share awards granted to employees when the required performance conditions have been met at the end of the financial year.

Net free cash flow:

Cash flow generated by the business acquisitions of intangible assets and property, plant and equipment net of disposals loans granted net of repayments lease payments financial income/expenses.

H1 2025 H1 2024 Net cash flow from operating activities 588 771 Acquisition of intangible assets and property, plant and equipment -117 -88 Proceeds from disposals of intangible assets and property, plant and equipment 2 2 Loan granted -3 -1 Loan repaid 3 1 Lease payments -157 -164 Financial interest paid -57 -73 Net cash flow from financing activities 259 448

Net debt:

Current and non-current financial liabilities cash and cash equivalents.

06.30.2025 12.31.2024 Non-current liabilities* Financial liabilities 3,341 3,007 Current liabilities* Financial liabilities 1,578 1,147 Lease liabilities (IFRS 16) 796 796 Loan hedging instruments -6 -2 Cash and cash equivalents 1,227 1,058 Net debt 4,482 3,890

* Excluding lease liabilities (IFRS 16)

1 LFL Like-for-like; see definition of the alternative performance measures in the appendix

2 Adjusted for the impact of the non-renewal of a significant visa application management contract in Specialized Services, like-for-like growth stood at +2.9% in the first half and +3.3% in the second quarter.

