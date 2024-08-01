

ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - Several major airlines, including United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL), Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL), Lufthansa, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, and Air India, have suspended their flights to Israel due to the escalating tensions in the region. This decision came after reports that the Israeli government's forces had killed Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran.



The situation has raised concerns about the potential spread of conflict in the Middle East. While Hamas and Iran have accused Israel of the assassination, Israel has not confirmed its involvement.



Delta has suspended its flights until August 2, citing the ongoing conflict, while United has halted its Newark to Tel Aviv route until further notice. Delta is offering a travel waiver for customers with travel booked to or from Tel Aviv before August 14. Both airlines, operating flights between New York and Tel Aviv, closely monitor the security situation.



According to Israel National News, Air India, the only foreign carrier to fly between Israel and East Asia, announced that its flights were canceled as well. Lowcost carriers Wizair and Rayanair's flights are continuing as scheduled but the companies are looking into the continuation of the flight schedule.



Following United and Delta, the Lufthansa Group has also canceled flights to Israel amid growing concerns about the conflict. This decision came after a Lufthansa flight from Munich to Tel Aviv was diverted to Larnaca, Cyprus, and passengers were informed that the flight would not continue to Tel Aviv due to security protocols.



An Austrian Airlines flight from Vienna to Ben Gurion Airport was also redirected to Bulgaria for refueling before heading back to Vienna. Lufthansa has emphasized that passenger and crew safety remains their priority, and the diversions were precautionary measures due to security activities.



Flight services to Israel have been frequently disrupted due to the ongoing war against Hamas in Gaza and previous incidents of conflict in the region, resulting in several interruptions in airline operations. The flight cancellations have left many Israelis stranded abroad, leading to efforts to arrange alternative travel plans. Israeli carriers are responding by adding flights from Athens to accommodate those wishing to return.



