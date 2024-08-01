

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has reported one case of measles involving a resident from outside Los Angeles County who was infectious while at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on July 26, 2024.



This individual arrived on Norse Atlantic Airways flight Z0711 at the Tom Bradley International Terminal B, Gate 202 at 2:18 p.m. and then traveled to Orange County.



The health department warns that individuals present at LAX TBIT and Terminal B between approximately 2:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. may be at risk of measles due to this exposure. Passengers seated in specific locations on the Norse Atlantic flight will be informed of their exposure by local health authorities in collaboration with the CDC.



Health officials are also examining additional locations in Orange County where exposures may have occurred, as while infectious, the individual also visited several places in Orange County, including Denny's Restaurant (1168 W. Katella Ave., Anaheim, CA 92802) on July 26 from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.; CVS Pharmacy (1803 S. Harbor Blvd., Anaheim, CA 92802) on July 27 from 12:45 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.; Walmart (1120 S. Anaheim Blvd., Anaheim, CA 92805) on July 27 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.; Anaheim Global Medical Center Emergency Department (1025 S. Anaheim Blvd., Anaheim, CA 92805) on July 28 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.; and CVS Pharmacy (1676 W. Katella Ave., Anaheim, CA 92802) on July 28 from 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.



Measles symptoms typically include high fever, cough, runny nose, red and watery eyes, small white spots inside the mouth that may appear 2-3 days after symptoms begin, and a rash that usually develops 3-5 days after the onset of other symptoms. The measles rash generally starts at the face and spreads downward.



Health officials warn unimmunized individuals or those with uncertain vaccination history who were present at the listed locations during the specified dates and times are vulnerable to contracting measles within 7 to 21 days after exposure.



