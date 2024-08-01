

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Recent findings from the Lancet Commission on dementia prevention and intervention added two new risk factors: vision loss and high cholesterol, as potential modifiable risk factors for dementia.



The report reveals that high cholesterol during midlife, starting around age 40, was associated with 7% of dementia cases, while untreated vision loss in later life accounted for 2% of cases.



In 2017, the Lancet Commission identified nine lifestyle factors responsible for 35% of dementia cases. This number increased to 12 in 2020, and the most recent report, presented at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference, added high cholesterol after age 40 and vision loss to the list.



The established risk factors include alcohol abuse, smoking, diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure, air pollution, brain injury, physical inactivity, depression, social isolation, hearing loss, and lower educational levels. The new report suggests that by addressing these 14 risk factors, it may be possible to eliminate or delay 45% of dementia cases.



Professor Gill Livingston, a psychiatrist specializing in older adults at University College London, stated, 'It's never too early or too late to take action.' She emphasized that longer exposure to risk factors has a greater impact, but taking action at any stage of life is critical.



Andrew Sommerlad, an associate professor at University College London and another author of the Lancet Commission report, mentioned the essential role of comprehensive, coordinated government approaches in addressing the anticipated rise in dementia cases. He also highlighted the importance of initiatives such as socially integrated housing, activities, and volunteering opportunities for the elderly, as supported by health policies.



Additionally, the report emphasizes the significance of regular social interaction in reducing dementia risk, stating that more frequent social contact and lower levels of loneliness are associated with a decreased risk of dementia. The experts noted, 'The potential for prevention is significant, and overall, nearly half of dementia cases could theoretically be prevented by addressing these 14 risk factors. These findings provide hope.'



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX