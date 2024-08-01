

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Biden administration has introduced a new plan that would prevent airlines from requiring parents to pay extra to sit next to their children during flights. Under this proposal, both U.S. and international airlines would be required to seat children aged 13 and under next to their parents or guardians at no additional cost.



This is part of a larger effort to eliminate what the administration calls ' junk fees,' which could have a significant impact on airlines' revenue. If this proposed rule is implemented, a family of four could potentially save up to $200 on a round trip.



Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg emphasized that many U.S. airlines do not currently guarantee that families can sit together without incurring additional charges. He stated, 'The idea that parents ought to be seated next to their own children on a flight is common sense, and also seems like something that ought to be standard practice. If you were flying with your child, you should expect to fly next to them.'



According to the proposal, airlines would face penalties for each instance of charging a family seating fee, with each child not seated beside a parent or guardian considered a separate violation.



In cases where it's not possible to arrange adjacent seating for multiple young children, airlines will need to position them across the aisle from, directly in front of, or directly behind their parent or accompanying adult, as noted by the Department of Transportation (DOT).



If adjacent seats are not available, carriers must either fully refund passengers or allow them to wait and see if family seating becomes available. The DOT also insists that refunds or no-cost rebooking options should be provided when adjacent seating cannot be guaranteed, should passengers choose not to take the flight.



It's worth noting that airlines such as Allegiant, Delta, Hawaiian, Southwest, Spirit, and United do not ensure adjacent seating for children, while Frontier, JetBlue Airways, American Airlines, and Alaska Airlines do provide that guarantee.



