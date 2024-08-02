

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Celanese Corp. (CE) revealed a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $155 million, or $1.41 per share. This compares with $220 million, or $2.01 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Celanese Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $2.38 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.71 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.2% to $2.651 billion from $2.795 billion last year.



Celanese Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



