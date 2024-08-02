

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The monetary base in Japan was up 1.0 percent on year in July, the Bank of Japan said on Friday exceeding expectations for a gain of 0.9 percent and accelerating from 0.6 percent in June.



Banknotes in circulation were down 0.9 percent on year, including a 1.5 percent drop in coins in circulation.



Current account balances rose an annual 1.5 percent, including a 3.6 percent jump in reserve balances.



The adjusted monetary base was up 0.8 percent after slumping 6.5 percent a month earlier.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX