

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland-based specialty chemicals business Sika AG (SIKA) on Friday said it has acquired Vinaldom, S.A.S, a family-owned and established business in the Dominican Republic with products for concrete construction.



Financial details of the transaction have not been disclosed.



The acquisition is expected to strengthen Sika's position in the fast-growing Dominican market as well as offer significant cross-selling opportunities throughout the Caribbean region.



The acquisition would add a manufacturing facility in the Dominican Republic where Sika has not previously had its own plant. This would be the sixth factory in the Caribbean, increasing Sika's presence in the region.



