Freitag, 02.08.2024
Im Fokus der Anleger: In diesen Rohstoff zu investieren, könnte ein guter Schachzug sein
WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Stuttgart
01.08.24
08:09 Uhr
4,300 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
02.08.2024 08:31 Uhr
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) 
Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
02-Aug-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
Transaction in own shares 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on Thursday, 1 August 2024 Numis Securities 
Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the 
capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme 
announced on 26 July 2024. 
 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                            80,000 
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            378.00p 
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            362.00p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                            370.6433p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 285,776 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 188,760,674.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 01/08/2024

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 80,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 370.6433

Individual transactions 

Transaction 
Number of ordinary shares     price      Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased                     Time)            number           venue 
                 (pence per 
                 share) 
852                378.00      08:49:04          00070856184TRLO0      XLON 
109                377.50      08:49:08          00070856186TRLO0      XLON 
820                377.50      08:49:08          00070856187TRLO0      XLON 
865                376.50      08:49:21          00070856196TRLO0      XLON 
57                374.50      08:50:33          00070856215TRLO0      XLON 
686                374.50      08:51:43          00070856241TRLO0      XLON 
25000               375.00      09:17:03          00070856944TRLO0      XLON 
555                372.50      09:17:09          00070856946TRLO0      XLON 
210                372.50      09:17:09          00070856947TRLO0      XLON 
4                 372.50      09:17:09          00070856948TRLO0      XLON 
804                373.00      09:18:36          00070856970TRLO0      XLON 
13                373.50      09:18:36          00070856971TRLO0      XLON 
366                373.50      09:18:36          00070856972TRLO0      XLON 
400                373.00      09:20:13          00070857033TRLO0      XLON 
244                373.00      09:20:13          00070857034TRLO0      XLON 
751                378.00      12:31:50          00070862850TRLO0      XLON 
6                 376.50      12:56:46          00070863384TRLO0      XLON 
21                376.50      12:56:46          00070863385TRLO0      XLON 
326                376.50      12:56:46          00070863386TRLO0      XLON 
406                376.50      12:56:46          00070863389TRLO0      XLON 
745                377.00      13:18:48          00070864031TRLO0      XLON 
70                377.50      13:35:30          00070864433TRLO0      XLON 
636                377.50      13:36:22          00070864458TRLO0      XLON 
824                377.00      13:36:22          00070864459TRLO0      XLON 
787                377.50      13:59:27          00070865063TRLO0      XLON 
139                377.00      14:00:03          00070865096TRLO0      XLON 
567                377.00      14:00:23          00070865126TRLO0      XLON 
847                377.00      14:00:23          00070865127TRLO0      XLON 
665                375.50      14:17:57          00070865550TRLO0      XLON 
179                375.50      14:17:57          00070865551TRLO0      XLON 
839                373.50      14:22:11          00070865684TRLO0      XLON 
667                374.50      14:44:59          00070866588TRLO0      XLON 
53                374.50      14:44:59          00070866589TRLO0      XLON 
53                373.50      14:50:01          00070866763TRLO0      XLON 
755                373.50      14:50:01          00070866764TRLO0      XLON 
703                373.50      14:50:01          00070866765TRLO0      XLON 
798                372.00      14:51:06          00070866796TRLO0      XLON 
115                371.50      14:51:10          00070866798TRLO0      XLON 
395                371.50      14:51:10          00070866799TRLO0      XLON 
411                371.50      14:51:51          00070866810TRLO0      XLON 
419                370.50      15:01:35          00070867085TRLO0      XLON 
21                370.50      15:01:35          00070867086TRLO0      XLON 
710                370.50      15:01:35          00070867087TRLO0      XLON 
288                370.50      15:01:35          00070867088TRLO0      XLON 
780                369.50      15:04:59          00070867230TRLO0      XLON 
57                369.00      15:06:50          00070867281TRLO0      XLON 
747                369.00      15:06:50          00070867282TRLO0      XLON 
856                369.00      15:06:50          00070867283TRLO0      XLON 
759                367.00      15:09:22          00070867384TRLO0      XLON 
826                366.50      15:19:10          00070868205TRLO0      XLON 
404                366.00      15:21:45          00070868352TRLO0      XLON 
159                366.00      15:21:45          00070868353TRLO0      XLON 
217                366.00      15:21:45          00070868354TRLO0      XLON 
769                364.50      15:31:31          00070868885TRLO0      XLON 
565                364.50      15:46:31          00070869690TRLO0      XLON 
203                364.50      15:46:31          00070869691TRLO0      XLON 
64                364.50      15:46:31          00070869692TRLO0      XLON 
140                363.00      15:47:09          00070869741TRLO0      XLON 
21                363.00      15:47:09          00070869742TRLO0      XLON 
624                363.00      15:47:09          00070869743TRLO0      XLON 
861                363.00      15:47:09          00070869744TRLO0      XLON 
843                362.50      15:47:09          00070869745TRLO0      XLON 
172                362.00      15:52:08          00070870028TRLO0      XLON 
542                362.00      15:55:03          00070870169TRLO0      XLON 
737                362.00      15:55:03          00070870170TRLO0      XLON 
196                364.00      15:56:59          00070870487TRLO0      XLON 
855                365.00      16:01:49          00070870640TRLO0      XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 02, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.