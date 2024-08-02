DJ Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 02-Aug-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on Thursday, 1 August 2024 Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 26 July 2024. Ordinary shares purchased: 80,000 Highest price paid per ordinary share: 378.00p Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 362.00p Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 370.6433p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 285,776 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 188,760,674.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 01/08/2024

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 80,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 370.6433

Individual transactions

Transaction Number of ordinary shares price Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased Time) number venue (pence per share) 852 378.00 08:49:04 00070856184TRLO0 XLON 109 377.50 08:49:08 00070856186TRLO0 XLON 820 377.50 08:49:08 00070856187TRLO0 XLON 865 376.50 08:49:21 00070856196TRLO0 XLON 57 374.50 08:50:33 00070856215TRLO0 XLON 686 374.50 08:51:43 00070856241TRLO0 XLON 25000 375.00 09:17:03 00070856944TRLO0 XLON 555 372.50 09:17:09 00070856946TRLO0 XLON 210 372.50 09:17:09 00070856947TRLO0 XLON 4 372.50 09:17:09 00070856948TRLO0 XLON 804 373.00 09:18:36 00070856970TRLO0 XLON 13 373.50 09:18:36 00070856971TRLO0 XLON 366 373.50 09:18:36 00070856972TRLO0 XLON 400 373.00 09:20:13 00070857033TRLO0 XLON 244 373.00 09:20:13 00070857034TRLO0 XLON 751 378.00 12:31:50 00070862850TRLO0 XLON 6 376.50 12:56:46 00070863384TRLO0 XLON 21 376.50 12:56:46 00070863385TRLO0 XLON 326 376.50 12:56:46 00070863386TRLO0 XLON 406 376.50 12:56:46 00070863389TRLO0 XLON 745 377.00 13:18:48 00070864031TRLO0 XLON 70 377.50 13:35:30 00070864433TRLO0 XLON 636 377.50 13:36:22 00070864458TRLO0 XLON 824 377.00 13:36:22 00070864459TRLO0 XLON 787 377.50 13:59:27 00070865063TRLO0 XLON 139 377.00 14:00:03 00070865096TRLO0 XLON 567 377.00 14:00:23 00070865126TRLO0 XLON 847 377.00 14:00:23 00070865127TRLO0 XLON 665 375.50 14:17:57 00070865550TRLO0 XLON 179 375.50 14:17:57 00070865551TRLO0 XLON 839 373.50 14:22:11 00070865684TRLO0 XLON 667 374.50 14:44:59 00070866588TRLO0 XLON 53 374.50 14:44:59 00070866589TRLO0 XLON 53 373.50 14:50:01 00070866763TRLO0 XLON 755 373.50 14:50:01 00070866764TRLO0 XLON 703 373.50 14:50:01 00070866765TRLO0 XLON 798 372.00 14:51:06 00070866796TRLO0 XLON 115 371.50 14:51:10 00070866798TRLO0 XLON 395 371.50 14:51:10 00070866799TRLO0 XLON 411 371.50 14:51:51 00070866810TRLO0 XLON 419 370.50 15:01:35 00070867085TRLO0 XLON 21 370.50 15:01:35 00070867086TRLO0 XLON 710 370.50 15:01:35 00070867087TRLO0 XLON 288 370.50 15:01:35 00070867088TRLO0 XLON 780 369.50 15:04:59 00070867230TRLO0 XLON 57 369.00 15:06:50 00070867281TRLO0 XLON 747 369.00 15:06:50 00070867282TRLO0 XLON 856 369.00 15:06:50 00070867283TRLO0 XLON 759 367.00 15:09:22 00070867384TRLO0 XLON 826 366.50 15:19:10 00070868205TRLO0 XLON 404 366.00 15:21:45 00070868352TRLO0 XLON 159 366.00 15:21:45 00070868353TRLO0 XLON 217 366.00 15:21:45 00070868354TRLO0 XLON 769 364.50 15:31:31 00070868885TRLO0 XLON 565 364.50 15:46:31 00070869690TRLO0 XLON 203 364.50 15:46:31 00070869691TRLO0 XLON 64 364.50 15:46:31 00070869692TRLO0 XLON 140 363.00 15:47:09 00070869741TRLO0 XLON 21 363.00 15:47:09 00070869742TRLO0 XLON 624 363.00 15:47:09 00070869743TRLO0 XLON 861 363.00 15:47:09 00070869744TRLO0 XLON 843 362.50 15:47:09 00070869745TRLO0 XLON 172 362.00 15:52:08 00070870028TRLO0 XLON 542 362.00 15:55:03 00070870169TRLO0 XLON 737 362.00 15:55:03 00070870170TRLO0 XLON 196 364.00 15:56:59 00070870487TRLO0 XLON 855 365.00 16:01:49 00070870640TRLO0 XLON

