Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
24-Apr-2025 / 07:30 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
Transaction in own shares 
 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 23 April 2025, Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche 
Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary 
Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. 
 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                            70,000 
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            270.00p 
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            262.60p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                            267.7850p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 5,699,588 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 183,346,862.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 23/04/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 70,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 267.7850

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
824                265.20      08:38:49          00074950511TRLO0      XLON 
707                265.20      08:38:49          00074950512TRLO0      XLON 
662                265.40      08:52:21          00074951114TRLO0      XLON 
714                265.40      08:52:21          00074951115TRLO0      XLON 
909                264.00      08:52:22          00074951118TRLO0      XLON 
749                264.00      09:00:06          00074951372TRLO0      XLON 
740                263.60      09:00:12          00074951390TRLO0      XLON 
364                262.60      09:32:23          00074952914TRLO0      XLON 
731                266.20      10:18:52          00074955454TRLO0      XLON 
1148               266.20      10:26:22          00074955736TRLO0      XLON 
850                265.80      10:27:42          00074955782TRLO0      XLON 
723                266.20      11:00:57          00074957071TRLO0      XLON 
61                266.20      11:00:57          00074957072TRLO0      XLON 
433                266.20      11:00:57          00074957075TRLO0      XLON 
627                266.20      11:00:57          00074957076TRLO0      XLON 
746                266.20      11:00:57          00074957077TRLO0      XLON 
304                267.00      11:41:39          00074958108TRLO0      XLON 
444                267.00      11:41:39          00074958109TRLO0      XLON 
397                267.00      11:41:39          00074958110TRLO0      XLON 
279                267.00      11:41:39          00074958111TRLO0      XLON 
850                268.20      11:45:29          00074958245TRLO0      XLON 
432                267.60      11:45:32          00074958248TRLO0      XLON 
743                267.80      11:45:35          00074958261TRLO0      XLON 
706                267.60      11:48:40          00074958369TRLO0      XLON 
47                267.80      12:02:01          00074958865TRLO0      XLON 
1137               267.80      12:02:01          00074958866TRLO0      XLON 
378                267.80      12:02:01          00074958867TRLO0      XLON 
304                267.80      12:02:01          00074958868TRLO0      XLON 
32                267.80      12:10:30          00074959141TRLO0      XLON 
262                267.80      12:10:30          00074959142TRLO0      XLON 
100                267.80      12:10:30          00074959143TRLO0      XLON 
1059               268.00      12:14:27          00074959205TRLO0      XLON 
729                268.00      12:14:27          00074959206TRLO0      XLON 
150                268.00      12:25:27          00074959448TRLO0      XLON 
313                268.00      12:25:27          00074959449TRLO0      XLON 
513                268.00      12:30:04          00074959619TRLO0      XLON 
232                268.00      12:30:04          00074959620TRLO0      XLON 
774                268.00      12:30:04          00074959621TRLO0      XLON 
699                267.40      12:32:50          00074959693TRLO0      XLON 
776                267.20      12:32:50          00074959694TRLO0      XLON 
796                268.00      13:07:15          00074960927TRLO0      XLON 
340                268.00      13:08:40          00074960993TRLO0      XLON 
263                268.00      13:08:40          00074960994TRLO0      XLON 
228                267.40      13:09:42          00074961022TRLO0      XLON 
319                268.20      13:27:14          00074961916TRLO0      XLON 
452                268.20      13:27:14          00074961917TRLO0      XLON 
780                268.20      13:31:00          00074962248TRLO0      XLON 
200                268.40      13:34:44          00074962506TRLO0      XLON 
543                268.40      13:34:44          00074962507TRLO0      XLON 
619                268.40      13:34:44          00074962508TRLO0      XLON 
133                268.40      13:34:44          00074962509TRLO0      XLON 
823                268.80      13:41:55          00074962718TRLO0      XLON 
722                268.40      13:42:00          00074962719TRLO0      XLON 
189                268.80      13:46:40          00074962894TRLO0      XLON 
693                268.80      13:49:40          00074963041TRLO0      XLON 
5                 268.80      13:49:42          00074963056TRLO0      XLON 
186                268.60      13:49:43          00074963058TRLO0      XLON 
231                269.00      14:02:23          00074963857TRLO0      XLON 
440                269.00      14:02:23          00074963858TRLO0      XLON 
686                268.80      14:05:25          00074964152TRLO0      XLON 
279                268.60      14:11:49          00074964396TRLO0      XLON 
665                269.00      14:20:09          00074964690TRLO0      XLON 
140                269.00      14:20:10          00074964691TRLO0      XLON 
302                269.00      14:20:10          00074964692TRLO0      XLON 
24                269.00      14:20:11          00074964695TRLO0      XLON 
726                268.60      14:20:14          00074964698TRLO0      XLON 
44                268.60      14:20:14          00074964699TRLO0      XLON 
528                268.60      14:21:32          00074964766TRLO0      XLON 
16                268.60      14:21:32          00074964767TRLO0      XLON 
788                268.80      14:21:40          00074964769TRLO0      XLON 
714                269.00      14:22:31          00074964804TRLO0      XLON 
734                268.80      14:26:16          00074965227TRLO0      XLON 
763                268.80      14:26:16          00074965228TRLO0      XLON 
796                268.20      14:27:09          00074965335TRLO0      XLON 
811                268.80      14:37:48          00074966726TRLO0      XLON 
974                269.00      14:37:54          00074966940TRLO0      XLON 
728                269.00      14:37:54          00074966946TRLO0      XLON 
412                269.00      14:37:54          00074966947TRLO0      XLON 
303                269.00      14:37:54          00074966948TRLO0      XLON 
672                268.80      14:38:03          00074967161TRLO0      XLON 
768                268.80      14:38:03          00074967165TRLO0      XLON 
775                268.80      14:38:04          00074967186TRLO0      XLON 
814                268.80      14:38:10          00074967254TRLO0      XLON 
677                268.80      14:38:20          00074967437TRLO0      XLON 
770                268.80      14:38:24          00074967484TRLO0      XLON 
746                270.00      14:39:43          00074967855TRLO0      XLON 
804                269.60      14:40:01          00074967882TRLO0      XLON 
685                269.40      14:40:01          00074967883TRLO0      XLON 
720                269.20      14:41:39          00074968186TRLO0      XLON 
713                269.20      14:44:30          00074968647TRLO0      XLON 
45                270.00      14:52:27          00074969848TRLO0      XLON 
717                270.00      14:52:27          00074969849TRLO0      XLON 
736                270.00      14:52:27          00074969850TRLO0      XLON 
675                270.00      14:52:27          00074969851TRLO0      XLON 
783                269.40      15:02:13          00074970851TRLO0      XLON 
820                269.20      15:02:14          00074970856TRLO0      XLON 
738                270.00      15:10:31          00074971644TRLO0      XLON 
730                269.20      15:10:40          00074971681TRLO0      XLON 
779                268.80      15:14:06          00074971968TRLO0      XLON 
778                268.60      15:15:27          00074972043TRLO0      XLON 
752                268.40      15:28:02          00074972997TRLO0      XLON 
637                268.40      15:30:33          00074973276TRLO0      XLON 
175                268.40      15:31:10          00074973308TRLO0      XLON 
25                268.40      15:31:10          00074973309TRLO0      XLON 
607                268.40      15:31:10          00074973310TRLO0      XLON 
823                268.20      15:31:22          00074973335TRLO0      XLON 
453                268.00      15:38:02          00074973825TRLO0      XLON 
252                268.00      15:38:35          00074973874TRLO0      XLON 
645                268.00      15:38:35          00074973875TRLO0      XLON 
165                268.00      15:39:40          00074974033TRLO0      XLON 
822                268.40      15:45:26          00074974849TRLO0      XLON 
400                267.80      15:45:26          00074974850TRLO0      XLON 
290                267.80      15:45:26          00074974851TRLO0      XLON 
519                267.40      15:50:03          00074975238TRLO0      XLON 
203                267.40      15:50:03          00074975239TRLO0      XLON 
687                267.20      15:50:03          00074975240TRLO0      XLON 
718                267.60      15:55:50          00074975821TRLO0      XLON 
155                267.40      15:58:50          00074976066TRLO0      XLON 
769                267.40      15:59:10          00074976084TRLO0      XLON 
701                267.00      15:59:10          00074976085TRLO0      XLON 
342                265.40      16:03:46          00074976415TRLO0      XLON 
367                265.40      16:04:46          00074976503TRLO0      XLON 
400                265.20      16:06:40          00074976628TRLO0      XLON 
389                265.20      16:06:40          00074976629TRLO0      XLON 
383                265.40      16:09:03          00074976930TRLO0      XLON 
297                265.40      16:09:03          00074976931TRLO0      XLON 
94                265.40      16:09:42          00074976964TRLO0      XLON 
330                265.40      16:11:22          00074977049TRLO0      XLON 
350                265.40      16:13:02          00074977133TRLO0      XLON 
43                265.40      16:14:42          00074977228TRLO0      XLON 
320                265.40      16:14:42          00074977229TRLO0      XLON 
298                265.40      16:14:42          00074977230TRLO0      XLON 
139                265.40      16:14:46          00074977235TRLO0      XLON 
462                265.00      16:18:33          00074977492TRLO0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                       +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                       cosec@molten.vc 
 
Deutsche Numis 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Simon Willis 
                       +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
Iqra Amin 
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Don Harrington 
                       +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
Tom Nicholson 
William Hall 
 
Sodali & Co 
Public relations               +44 (0)7889 297 217 
Elly Williamson                molten@sodali.com 
Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised over GBP600m to 30 September 2024.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      GROW; GRW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  384226 
EQS News ID:  2122772 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2122772&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 24, 2025 02:31 ET (06:31 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.