Freitag, 02.01.2026
SILBER-TSUNAMI: $82/Unze - PRINCE SILVER EXPANDIERT BOHRPROGRAMM NACH HISTORISCHEM PREISANSTIEG
WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Frankfurt
30.12.25 | 13:51
5,800 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
Molten Ventures Plc: Total Voting Rights

DJ Total Voting Rights 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Total Voting Rights 
02-Jan-2026 / 07:05 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 
("Molten" or the "Company") 

Total Voting Rights 
 
For the purposes of the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules ("DTRs"), the Company 
announces that the number of ordinary shares of GBP0.01 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") in issue, the number of 
Ordinary Shares held in treasury, and the Total Voting Rights of the Company as at 31 December 2025 were as follows: 

Number of Ordinary Shares in issues 
                              189,046,450 
  
 
Number of Ordinary Shares held in treasury 
                              13,436,112 
  
 
Total voting rights attached to Ordinary Shares in issue 
                              175,610,338

The above figure of 175,610,338 may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the DTRs.

For further information, please contact: 

Molten Ventures plc 
                        +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                        cosec@molten.vc 
  
 
Deutsche Numis 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Simon Willis 
                        +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
 
Iqra Amin 

Goodbody Stockbrokers 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Don Harrington 
 
Charlotte Craigie                  +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
 
Tom Nicholson 
 
William Hall 

Sodali & Co 
 
Public relations                  +44 (0)7889 297 217 
 
Elly Williamson                   molten@sodali.com 
 
Sam Austrums

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than GBP700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: TVR 
TIDM:     GROW 
LEI Code:   213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
Sequence No.: 413334 
EQS News ID:  2253292 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2253292&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 02, 2026 02:05 ET (07:05 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
