Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 03.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der Countdown läuft: Warum diese Aktie 2026 spannend werden könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Frankfurt
03.02.26 | 08:55
5,550 Euro
-0,89 % -0,050
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,7506,15009:50
Dow Jones News
03.02.2026 08:33 Uhr
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
03-Feb-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
  
Transaction in own shares 
  
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 2 February 2026, Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these 
purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in 
the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase 
programme announced on 13 November 2025. 
  
Ordinary shares purchased:      30,000 
                     
Highest price paid per share:    498.80p 
                     
Lowest price paid per share:     492.80p 
                     
Volume weighted average price paid: 495.4151p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 14,019,434 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 175,027,016.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary   Transaction Time of transaction Transaction    Trading 
shares purchased    price    (UK Time)      reference number  venue 
            (GBp share) 
829           498.20    08:25:42      00078931713TRLO0  XLON 
833           497.40    08:25:42      00078931714TRLO0  XLON 
922           493.00    09:09:06      00078932894TRLO0  XLON 
935           493.40    09:29:44      00078933820TRLO0  XLON 
48           493.60    09:50:25      00078934408TRLO0  XLON 
150           493.60    09:50:25      00078934407TRLO0  XLON 
475           493.60    09:50:25      00078934409TRLO0  XLON 
914           494.40    09:52:16      00078934482TRLO0  XLON 
966           494.40    09:58:36      00078934724TRLO0  XLON 
1000          494.40    10:04:50      00078934939TRLO0  XLON 
804           494.20    10:17:10      00078935482TRLO0  XLON 
928           494.40    10:22:10      00078935603TRLO0  XLON 
114           494.80    10:36:25      00078935998TRLO0  XLON 
534           494.80    10:36:25      00078936000TRLO0  XLON 
252           494.80    10:36:25      00078935999TRLO0  XLON 
831           494.00    10:42:50      00078936178TRLO0  XLON 
850           494.40    11:34:08      00078937151TRLO0  XLON 
736           493.40    11:58:55      00078937714TRLO0  XLON 
9            493.40    11:58:55      00078937713TRLO0  XLON 
96           493.40    11:58:55      00078937712TRLO0  XLON 
71           493.40    11:58:55      00078937711TRLO0  XLON 
13           493.80    12:05:56      00078937970TRLO0  XLON 
847           493.80    12:05:56      00078937973TRLO0  XLON 
4            493.80    12:05:56      00078937972TRLO0  XLON 
7            493.80    12:05:56      00078937971TRLO0  XLON 
802           497.60    12:28:39      00078938767TRLO0  XLON 
10           495.60    12:36:29      00078938946TRLO0  XLON 
10           496.00    12:49:29      00078939209TRLO0  XLON 
13           496.00    12:49:29      00078939208TRLO0  XLON 
26           496.00    12:49:29      00078939207TRLO0  XLON 
53           496.00    12:49:29      00078939206TRLO0  XLON 
776           496.00    12:49:46      00078939224TRLO0  XLON 
24           493.80    13:14:05      00078939827TRLO0  XLON 
859           493.80    13:16:42      00078939911TRLO0  XLON 
12           492.80    13:36:58      00078940550TRLO0  XLON 
1            492.80    13:39:46      00078940690TRLO0  XLON 
969           494.40    13:55:47      00078941303TRLO0  XLON 
911           494.60    14:06:33      00078941859TRLO0  XLON 
842           493.80    14:12:55      00078942021TRLO0  XLON 
932           494.40    14:22:23      00078942695TRLO0  XLON 
840           496.60    14:41:19      00078943290TRLO0  XLON 
858           495.00    14:44:11      00078943371TRLO0  XLON 
825           495.00    14:54:05      00078943813TRLO0  XLON 
806           494.60    14:56:05      00078944014TRLO0  XLON 
881           496.40    15:10:10      00078944483TRLO0  XLON 
96           498.40    15:25:21      00078945250TRLO0  XLON 
932           498.20    15:26:35      00078945316TRLO0  XLON 
431           496.40    15:39:12      00078945800TRLO0  XLON 
2            496.80    15:39:24      00078945805TRLO0  XLON 
837           498.80    15:47:19      00078946214TRLO0  XLON 
147           498.40    15:47:49      00078946228TRLO0  XLON 
285           498.40    15:47:49      00078946227TRLO0  XLON 
388           498.40    15:47:49      00078946226TRLO0  XLON 
11           498.60    15:47:49      00078946229TRLO0  XLON 
1            497.60    15:54:46      00078946523TRLO0  XLON 
580           497.60    15:55:25      00078946557TRLO0  XLON 
341           498.00    15:57:29      00078946678TRLO0  XLON 
633           498.00    15:57:29      00078946677TRLO0  XLON 
86           497.20    16:04:29      00078946925TRLO0  XLON 
12           497.20    16:04:29      00078946924TRLO0  XLON 
293           497.20    16:04:29      00078946923TRLO0  XLON 
220           497.00    16:05:07      00078946941TRLO0  XLON 
290           497.00    16:05:07      00078946940TRLO0  XLON 
107           497.00    16:05:07      00078946939TRLO0  XLON 
690           496.40    16:10:27      00078947278TRLO0  XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc                +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)         cosec@molten.vc  
  
Goodbody Stockbrokers               +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Don Harrington 
William Hall 
  
Deutsche Numis                  +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Simon Willis 
Iqra Amin 
  
Sodali & Co                    +44 (0)7889 297 217 
Public relations                 molten@sodali.com 
Elly Williamson 
Sam Austrums

About Molten Ventures Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies. It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each. Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than GBP700m to 30 September 2025. For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     GROW 
LEI Code:   213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
Sequence No.: 416893 
EQS News ID:  2270008 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2270008&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 03, 2026 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.