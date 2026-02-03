Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 03-Feb-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 2 February 2026, Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 November 2025. Ordinary shares purchased: 30,000 Highest price paid per share: 498.80p Lowest price paid per share: 492.80p Volume weighted average price paid: 495.4151p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 14,019,434 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 175,027,016.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary Transaction Time of transaction Transaction Trading shares purchased price (UK Time) reference number venue (GBp share) 829 498.20 08:25:42 00078931713TRLO0 XLON 833 497.40 08:25:42 00078931714TRLO0 XLON 922 493.00 09:09:06 00078932894TRLO0 XLON 935 493.40 09:29:44 00078933820TRLO0 XLON 48 493.60 09:50:25 00078934408TRLO0 XLON 150 493.60 09:50:25 00078934407TRLO0 XLON 475 493.60 09:50:25 00078934409TRLO0 XLON 914 494.40 09:52:16 00078934482TRLO0 XLON 966 494.40 09:58:36 00078934724TRLO0 XLON 1000 494.40 10:04:50 00078934939TRLO0 XLON 804 494.20 10:17:10 00078935482TRLO0 XLON 928 494.40 10:22:10 00078935603TRLO0 XLON 114 494.80 10:36:25 00078935998TRLO0 XLON 534 494.80 10:36:25 00078936000TRLO0 XLON 252 494.80 10:36:25 00078935999TRLO0 XLON 831 494.00 10:42:50 00078936178TRLO0 XLON 850 494.40 11:34:08 00078937151TRLO0 XLON 736 493.40 11:58:55 00078937714TRLO0 XLON 9 493.40 11:58:55 00078937713TRLO0 XLON 96 493.40 11:58:55 00078937712TRLO0 XLON 71 493.40 11:58:55 00078937711TRLO0 XLON 13 493.80 12:05:56 00078937970TRLO0 XLON 847 493.80 12:05:56 00078937973TRLO0 XLON 4 493.80 12:05:56 00078937972TRLO0 XLON 7 493.80 12:05:56 00078937971TRLO0 XLON 802 497.60 12:28:39 00078938767TRLO0 XLON 10 495.60 12:36:29 00078938946TRLO0 XLON 10 496.00 12:49:29 00078939209TRLO0 XLON 13 496.00 12:49:29 00078939208TRLO0 XLON 26 496.00 12:49:29 00078939207TRLO0 XLON 53 496.00 12:49:29 00078939206TRLO0 XLON 776 496.00 12:49:46 00078939224TRLO0 XLON 24 493.80 13:14:05 00078939827TRLO0 XLON 859 493.80 13:16:42 00078939911TRLO0 XLON 12 492.80 13:36:58 00078940550TRLO0 XLON 1 492.80 13:39:46 00078940690TRLO0 XLON 969 494.40 13:55:47 00078941303TRLO0 XLON 911 494.60 14:06:33 00078941859TRLO0 XLON 842 493.80 14:12:55 00078942021TRLO0 XLON 932 494.40 14:22:23 00078942695TRLO0 XLON 840 496.60 14:41:19 00078943290TRLO0 XLON 858 495.00 14:44:11 00078943371TRLO0 XLON 825 495.00 14:54:05 00078943813TRLO0 XLON 806 494.60 14:56:05 00078944014TRLO0 XLON 881 496.40 15:10:10 00078944483TRLO0 XLON 96 498.40 15:25:21 00078945250TRLO0 XLON 932 498.20 15:26:35 00078945316TRLO0 XLON 431 496.40 15:39:12 00078945800TRLO0 XLON 2 496.80 15:39:24 00078945805TRLO0 XLON 837 498.80 15:47:19 00078946214TRLO0 XLON 147 498.40 15:47:49 00078946228TRLO0 XLON 285 498.40 15:47:49 00078946227TRLO0 XLON 388 498.40 15:47:49 00078946226TRLO0 XLON 11 498.60 15:47:49 00078946229TRLO0 XLON 1 497.60 15:54:46 00078946523TRLO0 XLON 580 497.60 15:55:25 00078946557TRLO0 XLON 341 498.00 15:57:29 00078946678TRLO0 XLON 633 498.00 15:57:29 00078946677TRLO0 XLON 86 497.20 16:04:29 00078946925TRLO0 XLON 12 497.20 16:04:29 00078946924TRLO0 XLON 293 497.20 16:04:29 00078946923TRLO0 XLON 220 497.00 16:05:07 00078946941TRLO0 XLON 290 497.00 16:05:07 00078946940TRLO0 XLON 107 497.00 16:05:07 00078946939TRLO0 XLON 690 496.40 16:10:27 00078947278TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Goodbody Stockbrokers +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington William Hall Deutsche Numis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis Iqra Amin Sodali & Co +44 (0)7889 297 217 Public relations molten@sodali.com Elly Williamson Sam Austrums

About Molten Ventures Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies. It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each. Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than GBP700m to 30 September 2025. For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

