Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 03.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gold dreht wieder auf: Goldpreis-Comeback - und diese Bohrung liefert 307 Meter "Gold-System"
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Frankfurt
03.02.26 | 09:55
5,750 Euro
+2,68 % +0,150
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,4006,05017:36
Dow Jones News
03.02.2026 16:21 Uhr
194 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Molten Ventures Plc: Holding(s) in Company

DJ Holding(s) in Company 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Holding(s) in Company 
03-Feb-2026 / 14:50 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 
  
 
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS 
  
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of  Molten Ventures plc 
existing shares to which voting rights are attached^ii: 
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer  (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) 
Non-UK issuer                                           
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") 
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights                            
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments                        
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights                       X 
Other (please specify)^iii:                                    
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation^iv 
                             National Treasury Management Agency 
                             ("NTMA") 
Name 
                             Ireland Strategic Investment Fund ("ISIF") 
                             Minister for Finance of Ireland 
                             Treasury Dock, North Wall Quay, Dublin 1, 
City and country of registered office (if applicable)   D01 A9T8, Ireland       
                               
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)^v 
                             National Treasury Management Agency, as 
Name                           controller and manager of the Ireland 
                             Strategic Investment Fund 
                             Treasury Dock, North Wall Quay, Dublin 1, 
City and country of registered office (if applicable)   D01 A9T8, Ireland       
                               
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached^vi: 03/02/2026 
6. Date on which notified (DD/MM/YYYY):          03/02/2026 
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 
                        % of voting 
              % of voting rights rights through             Total number of 
              attached to shares financial     Total of both in %  voting rights 
              (total of 8. A)   instruments    (8.A + 8.B)     of issuer^vii 
                        (total of 8.B 1 + 
                        8.B 2) 
Resulting situation on the 
date on which threshold  8.00%        0%        8.00%        14,004,502 
was crossed or reached 
Position of previous 
notification (if      7.41%        0%        7.41%        14,004,502 
applicable) 
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or 
reached^viii 
A: Voting rights attached to shares 
Class/type of  Number of voting rights^ix        % of voting rights 
shares     Direct        Indirect       Direct          Indirect 
ISIN code (if  (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive (Art 9 of Directive 2004/ (Art 10 of 
possible)    2004/109/EC)     2004/109/EC)     109/EC) (DTR5.1)     Directive 2004/109 
        (DTR5.1)       (DTR5.2.1)                   /EC) (DTR5.2.1) 
Ordinary Shares NIL         14,004,502      NIL            8.00% 
(GB00BY7QYJ50) 
                                               
                                               
SUBTOTAL 8. A  14,004,502                8.00% 
  
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) 
Type of     Expiration   Exercise/     Number of voting rights that may 
financial    date^x     Conversion Period^ be acquired if the instrument is % of voting rights 
instrument           xi         exercised/converted. 
N/A       N/A       N/A        N/A               N/A 
                                               
                                               
                  SUBTOTAL 8. B 1                     
  
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/ 
109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b)) 
Type of    Expiration    Exercise/  Physical or 
financial   date^x      Conversion cash      Number of voting rights % of voting rights 
instrument           Period ^xi settlement^xii 
N/A      N/A        N/A     N/A       N/A           N/A 

                         SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the 
applicable box with an "X") 
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or 
legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly    
an interest in the (underlying) issuer^xiii 
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the 
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural  X 
person or legal entity^xiv (please add additional rows as necessary) 
               % of voting rights if % of voting rights through  Total of both if it 
Name^xv            it equals or is    financial instruments if it  equals or is higher 
               higher than the    equals or is higher than the than the notifiable 
               notifiable threshold notifiable threshold     threshold 
National Treasury Management 
Agency, as controller and   8.00%         NIL              8.00% 
manager of the Ireland 
Strategic Investment Fund 

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: 
Name of the proxy holder              N/A 
The number and % of voting rights held         
The date until which the voting rights will be held   
  
11. Additional information^xvi 
Place of completion                   Dublin, Ireland 
Date of completion                    03/02/2026

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:     GROW 
LEI Code:   213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
Sequence No.: 417051 
EQS News ID:  2270674 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2270674&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 03, 2026 09:50 ET (14:50 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.