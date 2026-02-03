Molten Ventures Plc: Holding(s) in Company

DJ Holding(s) in Company

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Holding(s) in Company 03-Feb-2026 / 14:50 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS 1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of Molten Ventures plc existing shares to which voting rights are attached^ii: 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) Non-UK issuer 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") An acquisition or disposal of voting rights An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments An event changing the breakdown of voting rights X Other (please specify)^iii: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation^iv National Treasury Management Agency ("NTMA") Name Ireland Strategic Investment Fund ("ISIF") Minister for Finance of Ireland Treasury Dock, North Wall Quay, Dublin 1, City and country of registered office (if applicable) D01 A9T8, Ireland 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)^v National Treasury Management Agency, as Name controller and manager of the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund Treasury Dock, North Wall Quay, Dublin 1, City and country of registered office (if applicable) D01 A9T8, Ireland 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached^vi: 03/02/2026 6. Date on which notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 03/02/2026 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of voting % of voting rights rights through Total number of attached to shares financial Total of both in % voting rights (total of 8. A) instruments (8.A + 8.B) of issuer^vii (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Resulting situation on the date on which threshold 8.00% 0% 8.00% 14,004,502 was crossed or reached Position of previous notification (if 7.41% 0% 7.41% 14,004,502 applicable) 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached^viii A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type of Number of voting rights^ix % of voting rights shares Direct Indirect Direct Indirect ISIN code (if (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive (Art 9 of Directive 2004/ (Art 10 of possible) 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) 109/EC) (DTR5.1) Directive 2004/109 (DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) /EC) (DTR5.2.1) Ordinary Shares NIL 14,004,502 NIL 8.00% (GB00BY7QYJ50) SUBTOTAL 8. A 14,004,502 8.00% B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) Type of Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may financial date^x Conversion Period^ be acquired if the instrument is % of voting rights instrument xi exercised/converted. N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/ 109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b)) Type of Expiration Exercise/ Physical or financial date^x Conversion cash Number of voting rights % of voting rights instrument Period ^xi settlement^xii N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X") Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer^xiii Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural X person or legal entity^xiv (please add additional rows as necessary) % of voting rights if % of voting rights through Total of both if it Name^xv it equals or is financial instruments if it equals or is higher higher than the equals or is higher than the than the notifiable notifiable threshold notifiable threshold threshold National Treasury Management Agency, as controller and 8.00% NIL 8.00% manager of the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund 10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: Name of the proxy holder N/A The number and % of voting rights held The date until which the voting rights will be held 11. Additional information^xvi Place of completion Dublin, Ireland Date of completion 03/02/2026

ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
TIDM: GROW
LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10

