Donnerstag, 08.01.2026
Steht diese NASDAQ-Biotech-Aktie jetzt vor einer seltenen Kaufgelegenheit?
WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Stuttgart
08.01.26 | 09:32
5,800 Euro
+2,65 % +0,150
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
08.01.2026 08:33 Uhr
Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
08-Jan-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 

Transaction in own shares 

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 7 January 2026, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the 
Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table 
below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 November 2025. 

                      50,000 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                      
 
                      516.50p 
Highest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      507.50p 
Lowest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      512.6190p 
Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 13,627,596 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 175,418,854.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 07/01/2026

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 512.6190

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares    Transaction  Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference 
purchased            price     Time)            number           Trading venue 
                 (GBp share) 
 
 
1164               511.00     08:04:57          00030436988TRDU0      XLON 
 
6                511.00     08:04:59          00030436989TRDU0      XLON 
 
603               509.00     08:11:08          00030437066TRDU0      XLON 
 
602               509.50     08:19:32          00030437202TRDU0      XLON 
 
1329               511.00     08:36:58          00030438060TRDU0      XLON 
 
518               510.50     08:44:09          00030438099TRDU0      XLON 
 
523               511.00     09:02:32          00030438336TRDU0      XLON 
 
341               511.00     09:02:32          00030438337TRDU0      XLON 
 
207               511.00     09:02:32          00030438338TRDU0      XLON 
 
404               510.00     09:04:02          00030438347TRDU0      XLON 
 
368               508.50     09:18:25          00030439155TRDU0      XLON 
 
232               508.50     09:18:25          00030439156TRDU0      XLON 
 
572               508.00     09:18:25          00030439157TRDU0      XLON 
 
460               508.00     09:28:52          00030439245TRDU0      XLON 
 
537               508.00     09:28:52          00030439246TRDU0      XLON 
 
1113               507.50     09:40:08          00030439477TRDU0      XLON 
 
7                507.50     09:40:08          00030439478TRDU0      XLON 
 
48                507.50     09:40:08          00030439479TRDU0      XLON 
 
621               509.50     10:03:19          00030440216TRDU0      XLON 
 
324               510.00     10:11:24          00030440270TRDU0      XLON 
 
235               510.00     10:11:24          00030440271TRDU0      XLON 
 
578               510.50     10:18:51          00030440364TRDU0      XLON 
 
1122               513.00     10:36:26          00030440465TRDU0      XLON 
 
592               514.00     10:42:02          00030440504TRDU0      XLON 
 
550               514.50     10:58:30          00030440549TRDU0      XLON 
 
518               514.50     10:58:30          00030440550TRDU0      XLON 
 
519               514.50     10:58:30          00030440551TRDU0      XLON 
 
1036               514.50     10:58:30          00030440552TRDU0      XLON 
 
220               514.50     11:28:59          00030440675TRDU0      XLON 
 
531               514.50     11:28:59          00030440676TRDU0      XLON 
 
942               514.50     11:28:59          00030440677TRDU0      XLON 
 
560               513.50     11:36:02          00030440717TRDU0      XLON 
 
1066               513.50     12:11:30          00030441284TRDU0      XLON 
 
546               513.50     12:19:00          00030441330TRDU0      XLON 
 
1036               514.00     12:38:01          00030441398TRDU0      XLON 
 
1264               514.00     12:38:01          00030441399TRDU0      XLON 
 
544               515.00     12:56:09          00030441651TRDU0      XLON 
 
575               515.00     12:56:09          00030441652TRDU0      XLON 
 
59                514.50     12:56:09          00030441653TRDU0      XLON 
 
116               514.00     13:08:39          00030441807TRDU0      XLON 
 
525               514.00     13:08:39          00030441808TRDU0      XLON 
 
403               514.00     13:08:39          00030441809TRDU0      XLON 
 
566               513.50     13:18:39          00030442152TRDU0      XLON 
 
540               513.50     13:18:39          00030442153TRDU0      XLON 
 
581               511.50     13:23:36          00030442187TRDU0      XLON 
 
620               511.50     13:31:13          00030442710TRDU0      XLON 
 
200               511.50     13:38:46          00030442723TRDU0      XLON 
 
332               511.50     13:38:46          00030442724TRDU0      XLON 
 
549               511.50     13:45:30          00030442773TRDU0      XLON 
 
8                511.50     13:59:32          00030442859TRDU0      XLON 
 
17                511.50     14:01:51          00030442873TRDU0      XLON 
 
550               512.00     14:02:09          00030442890TRDU0      XLON 
 
580               512.50     14:05:13          00030443298TRDU0      XLON 
 
463               513.00     14:10:54          00030443386TRDU0      XLON 
 
106               513.00     14:10:54          00030443387TRDU0      XLON 
 
293               513.00     14:16:23          00030443478TRDU0      XLON 
 
301               513.00     14:16:23          00030443479TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,695              512.00     14:23:32          00030443531TRDU0      XLON 
 
521               512.00     14:23:32          00030443532TRDU0      XLON 
 
552               512.00     14:34:25          00030443673TRDU0      XLON 
 
631               512.00     14:34:25          00030443674TRDU0      XLON 
 
132               512.50     14:46:34          00030444776TRDU0      XLON 
 
397               512.50     14:46:34          00030444777TRDU0      XLON 
 
203               512.00     14:49:50          00030445287TRDU0      XLON 
 
297               512.00     14:49:50          00030445288TRDU0      XLON 
 
63                512.00     14:49:50          00030445289TRDU0      XLON 
 
531               512.00     14:57:40          00030445400TRDU0      XLON 
 
537               512.00     14:57:40          00030445401TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,062              512.00     14:57:40          00030445402TRDU0      XLON
519               512.00     14:57:40          00030445403TRDU0      XLON 
 
613               512.00     15:03:17          00030445436TRDU0      XLON 
 
68                512.00     15:08:46          00030445487TRDU0      XLON 
 
582               512.00     15:08:46          00030445488TRDU0      XLON 
 
557               512.00     15:20:54          00030445700TRDU0      XLON 
 
21                512.00     15:24:54          00030445741TRDU0      XLON 
 
512               512.00     15:24:54          00030445742TRDU0      XLON 
 
62                512.00     15:24:54          00030445743TRDU0      XLON 
 
386               513.00     15:38:56          00030446000TRDU0      XLON 
 
58                513.00     15:39:05          00030446005TRDU0      XLON 
 
163               513.00     15:39:05          00030446006TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,056              513.00     15:39:05          00030446007TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,254              513.00     15:39:05          00030446008TRDU0      XLON 
 
565               513.00     15:44:00          00030446025TRDU0      XLON 
 
287               513.00     15:54:40          00030446145TRDU0      XLON 
 
39                513.00     15:54:40          00030446146TRDU0      XLON 
 
243               513.00     15:54:40          00030446147TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,555              513.00     15:55:34          00030446152TRDU0      XLON 
 
390               515.00     16:10:24          00030446368TRDU0      XLON 
 
132               515.00     16:10:24          00030446369TRDU0      XLON 
 
100               515.00     16:10:24          00030446370TRDU0      XLON 
 
137               515.00     16:11:23          00030446385TRDU0      XLON 
 
352               515.00     16:11:34          00030446388TRDU0      XLON 
 
22                515.00     16:12:19          00030446397TRDU0      XLON 
 
170               515.00     16:12:56          00030446407TRDU0      XLON 
 
542               516.00     16:16:25          00030446471TRDU0      XLON 
 
562               516.00     16:18:58          00030446574TRDU0      XLON 
 
447               516.00     16:20:58          00030446609TRDU0      XLON 
 
2,095              516.50     16:21:38          00030446618TRDU0      XLON 
 
668               516.00     16:28:28          00030446799TRDU0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                        +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                        cosec@molten.vc  
  
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Don Harrington 
 
Charlotte Craigie                  +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
 
Tom Nicholson 
 
William Hall 

Deutsche Numis 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Simon Willis 
                        +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
 
Iqra Amin 

Sodali & Co 
 
Public relations                  +44 (0)7889 297 217 
 
Elly Williamson                   molten@sodali.com 
 
Sam Austrums

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than GBP700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     GROW 
LEI Code:   213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
Sequence No.: 414063 
EQS News ID:  2256486 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 08, 2026 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
