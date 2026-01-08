Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 08-Jan-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 7 January 2026, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 November 2025. 50,000 Ordinary shares purchased: 516.50p Highest price paid per share: 507.50p Lowest price paid per share: 512.6190p Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 13,627,596 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 175,418,854.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 07/01/2026

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 512.6190

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference purchased price Time) number Trading venue (GBp share) 1164 511.00 08:04:57 00030436988TRDU0 XLON 6 511.00 08:04:59 00030436989TRDU0 XLON 603 509.00 08:11:08 00030437066TRDU0 XLON 602 509.50 08:19:32 00030437202TRDU0 XLON 1329 511.00 08:36:58 00030438060TRDU0 XLON 518 510.50 08:44:09 00030438099TRDU0 XLON 523 511.00 09:02:32 00030438336TRDU0 XLON 341 511.00 09:02:32 00030438337TRDU0 XLON 207 511.00 09:02:32 00030438338TRDU0 XLON 404 510.00 09:04:02 00030438347TRDU0 XLON 368 508.50 09:18:25 00030439155TRDU0 XLON 232 508.50 09:18:25 00030439156TRDU0 XLON 572 508.00 09:18:25 00030439157TRDU0 XLON 460 508.00 09:28:52 00030439245TRDU0 XLON 537 508.00 09:28:52 00030439246TRDU0 XLON 1113 507.50 09:40:08 00030439477TRDU0 XLON 7 507.50 09:40:08 00030439478TRDU0 XLON 48 507.50 09:40:08 00030439479TRDU0 XLON 621 509.50 10:03:19 00030440216TRDU0 XLON 324 510.00 10:11:24 00030440270TRDU0 XLON 235 510.00 10:11:24 00030440271TRDU0 XLON 578 510.50 10:18:51 00030440364TRDU0 XLON 1122 513.00 10:36:26 00030440465TRDU0 XLON 592 514.00 10:42:02 00030440504TRDU0 XLON 550 514.50 10:58:30 00030440549TRDU0 XLON 518 514.50 10:58:30 00030440550TRDU0 XLON 519 514.50 10:58:30 00030440551TRDU0 XLON 1036 514.50 10:58:30 00030440552TRDU0 XLON 220 514.50 11:28:59 00030440675TRDU0 XLON 531 514.50 11:28:59 00030440676TRDU0 XLON 942 514.50 11:28:59 00030440677TRDU0 XLON 560 513.50 11:36:02 00030440717TRDU0 XLON 1066 513.50 12:11:30 00030441284TRDU0 XLON 546 513.50 12:19:00 00030441330TRDU0 XLON 1036 514.00 12:38:01 00030441398TRDU0 XLON 1264 514.00 12:38:01 00030441399TRDU0 XLON 544 515.00 12:56:09 00030441651TRDU0 XLON 575 515.00 12:56:09 00030441652TRDU0 XLON 59 514.50 12:56:09 00030441653TRDU0 XLON 116 514.00 13:08:39 00030441807TRDU0 XLON 525 514.00 13:08:39 00030441808TRDU0 XLON 403 514.00 13:08:39 00030441809TRDU0 XLON 566 513.50 13:18:39 00030442152TRDU0 XLON 540 513.50 13:18:39 00030442153TRDU0 XLON 581 511.50 13:23:36 00030442187TRDU0 XLON 620 511.50 13:31:13 00030442710TRDU0 XLON 200 511.50 13:38:46 00030442723TRDU0 XLON 332 511.50 13:38:46 00030442724TRDU0 XLON 549 511.50 13:45:30 00030442773TRDU0 XLON 8 511.50 13:59:32 00030442859TRDU0 XLON 17 511.50 14:01:51 00030442873TRDU0 XLON 550 512.00 14:02:09 00030442890TRDU0 XLON 580 512.50 14:05:13 00030443298TRDU0 XLON 463 513.00 14:10:54 00030443386TRDU0 XLON 106 513.00 14:10:54 00030443387TRDU0 XLON 293 513.00 14:16:23 00030443478TRDU0 XLON 301 513.00 14:16:23 00030443479TRDU0 XLON 1,695 512.00 14:23:32 00030443531TRDU0 XLON 521 512.00 14:23:32 00030443532TRDU0 XLON 552 512.00 14:34:25 00030443673TRDU0 XLON 631 512.00 14:34:25 00030443674TRDU0 XLON 132 512.50 14:46:34 00030444776TRDU0 XLON 397 512.50 14:46:34 00030444777TRDU0 XLON 203 512.00 14:49:50 00030445287TRDU0 XLON 297 512.00 14:49:50 00030445288TRDU0 XLON 63 512.00 14:49:50 00030445289TRDU0 XLON 531 512.00 14:57:40 00030445400TRDU0 XLON 537 512.00 14:57:40 00030445401TRDU0 XLON 1,062 512.00 14:57:40 00030445402TRDU0 XLON 519 512.00 14:57:40 00030445403TRDU0 XLON 613 512.00 15:03:17 00030445436TRDU0 XLON 68 512.00 15:08:46 00030445487TRDU0 XLON 582 512.00 15:08:46 00030445488TRDU0 XLON 557 512.00 15:20:54 00030445700TRDU0 XLON 21 512.00 15:24:54 00030445741TRDU0 XLON 512 512.00 15:24:54 00030445742TRDU0 XLON 62 512.00 15:24:54 00030445743TRDU0 XLON 386 513.00 15:38:56 00030446000TRDU0 XLON 58 513.00 15:39:05 00030446005TRDU0 XLON 163 513.00 15:39:05 00030446006TRDU0 XLON 1,056 513.00 15:39:05 00030446007TRDU0 XLON 1,254 513.00 15:39:05 00030446008TRDU0 XLON 565 513.00 15:44:00 00030446025TRDU0 XLON 287 513.00 15:54:40 00030446145TRDU0 XLON 39 513.00 15:54:40 00030446146TRDU0 XLON 243 513.00 15:54:40 00030446147TRDU0 XLON 1,555 513.00 15:55:34 00030446152TRDU0 XLON 390 515.00 16:10:24 00030446368TRDU0 XLON 132 515.00 16:10:24 00030446369TRDU0 XLON 100 515.00 16:10:24 00030446370TRDU0 XLON 137 515.00 16:11:23 00030446385TRDU0 XLON 352 515.00 16:11:34 00030446388TRDU0 XLON 22 515.00 16:12:19 00030446397TRDU0 XLON 170 515.00 16:12:56 00030446407TRDU0 XLON 542 516.00 16:16:25 00030446471TRDU0 XLON 562 516.00 16:18:58 00030446574TRDU0 XLON 447 516.00 16:20:58 00030446609TRDU0 XLON 2,095 516.50 16:21:38 00030446618TRDU0 XLON 668 516.00 16:28:28 00030446799TRDU0 XLON

Enquiries

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than GBP700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

