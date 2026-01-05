Anzeige
WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Frankfurt
05.01.26 | 09:59
5,750 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,7506,20011:37
Dow Jones News
05.01.2026 08:33 Uhr
235 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
05-Jan-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 

Transaction in own shares 

 Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 2 January 2026, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the 
Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table 
below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 November 2025. 

                      50,000 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                      
 
                      512.00p 
Highest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      501.50p 
Lowest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      507.0231p 
Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 13,486,112 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 175,560,338.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 02/01/2026

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 507.0231

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares    Transaction  Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference 
purchased            price     Time)            number           Trading venue 
                 (GBp share) 
 
 
570               509.50     08:10:02          00030428374TRDU0      XLON 
 
602               508.50     08:11:16          00030428375TRDU0      XLON 
 
592               507.50     08:11:17          00030428376TRDU0      XLON 
 
617               512.00     08:30:56          00030428401TRDU0      XLON 
 
1153               511.00     08:36:12          00030428405TRDU0      XLON 
 
540               510.00     08:49:50          00030428431TRDU0      XLON 
 
569               510.00     08:49:50          00030428432TRDU0      XLON 
 
8                507.00     09:03:27          00030428453TRDU0      XLON 
 
291               507.00     09:03:27          00030428454TRDU0      XLON 
 
279               507.00     09:03:27          00030428455TRDU0      XLON 
 
1085               506.00     09:13:13          00030428457TRDU0      XLON 
 
585               505.00     09:17:03          00030428458TRDU0      XLON 
 
230               505.00     09:23:52          00030428464TRDU0      XLON 
 
354               505.00     09:23:52          00030428465TRDU0      XLON 
 
556               504.00     09:31:45          00030428485TRDU0      XLON 
 
602               503.50     09:36:43          00030428487TRDU0      XLON 
 
1                502.00     09:49:44          00030428510TRDU0      XLON 
 
441               503.50     09:56:08          00030428529TRDU0      XLON 
 
4                503.50     09:56:08          00030428530TRDU0      XLON 
 
95                503.50     09:56:08          00030428531TRDU0      XLON 
 
1061               503.50     10:00:42          00030428540TRDU0      XLON 
 
577               503.50     10:00:42          00030428541TRDU0      XLON 
 
1696               503.00     10:24:00          00030428582TRDU0      XLON 
 
273               503.50     10:48:10          00030428599TRDU0      XLON 
 
323               503.50     10:48:10          00030428600TRDU0      XLON 
 
1126               502.50     10:48:52          00030428604TRDU0      XLON 
 
554               501.50     11:13:20          00030428639TRDU0      XLON 
 
202               502.00     11:24:46          00030428654TRDU0      XLON 
 
91                502.00     11:24:46          00030428655TRDU0      XLON 
 
3                502.00     11:24:46          00030428656TRDU0      XLON 
 
244               502.00     11:24:46          00030428657TRDU0      XLON 
 
3                502.00     11:25:50          00030428659TRDU0      XLON 
 
399               503.50     11:50:05          00030428682TRDU0      XLON 
 
135               503.50     11:50:05          00030428683TRDU0      XLON 
 
31                503.50     11:50:20          00030428684TRDU0      XLON 
 
2                503.50     11:50:20          00030428685TRDU0      XLON 
 
283               504.50     11:50:41          00030428693TRDU0      XLON 
 
163               504.50     11:50:41          00030428694TRDU0      XLON 
 
632               504.50     11:50:41          00030428695TRDU0      XLON 
 
665               504.00     11:50:45          00030428696TRDU0      XLON 
 
922               504.00     11:50:45          00030428697TRDU0      XLON 
 
574               505.50     12:18:44          00030428752TRDU0      XLON 
 
28                506.00     12:26:34          00030428764TRDU0      XLON 
 
225               506.50     12:27:02          00030428765TRDU0      XLON 
 
309               506.50     12:27:02          00030428766TRDU0      XLON 
 
15                507.50     12:34:26          00030428771TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,463              507.00     12:34:30          00030428772TRDU0      XLON 
 
305               508.50     12:54:29          00030428830TRDU0      XLON 
 
229               508.50     12:54:29          00030428831TRDU0      XLON 
 
25                508.50     13:01:19          00030428837TRDU0      XLON 
 
596               508.50     13:01:19          00030428838TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,049              508.50     13:01:38          00030428841TRDU0      XLON 
 
519               509.00     13:22:13          00030428861TRDU0      XLON 
 
9                509.00     13:22:13          00030428862TRDU0      XLON 
 
32                509.00     13:22:13          00030428863TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,660              508.00     13:22:26          00030428864TRDU0      XLON 
 
564               506.50     13:44:54          00030428887TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,689              506.50     13:44:54          00030428888TRDU0      XLON 
 
15                506.50     14:12:46          00030428921TRDU0      XLON 
 
3                507.50     14:13:09          00030428922TRDU0      XLON 
 
620               507.50     14:13:09          00030428923TRDU0      XLON 
 
192               507.50     14:14:03          00030428924TRDU0      XLON 
 
407               507.50     14:14:03          00030428925TRDU0      XLON 
 
357               508.00     14:19:49          00030428938TRDU0      XLON 
 
2                508.00     14:19:49          00030428939TRDU0      XLON 
 
619               509.00     14:27:21          00030428959TRDU0      XLON 
 
530               509.00     14:29:16          00030428962TRDU0      XLON 
 
2,022              509.00     14:30:20          00030428967TRDU0      XLON 
 
765               509.50     14:41:32          00030429058TRDU0      XLON
298               509.50     14:41:32          00030429059TRDU0      XLON 
 
416               509.00     14:45:39          00030429072TRDU0      XLON 
 
160               509.00     14:45:39          00030429073TRDU0      XLON 
 
297               509.00     14:56:39          00030429083TRDU0      XLON 
 
331               509.00     14:56:39          00030429084TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,684              508.00     15:01:15          00030429091TRDU0      XLON 
 
577               508.50     15:08:17          00030429102TRDU0      XLON 
 
533               508.50     15:08:17          00030429103TRDU0      XLON 
 
544               508.00     15:20:41          00030429197TRDU0      XLON 
 
582               508.00     15:24:48          00030429203TRDU0      XLON 
 
594               508.00     15:29:12          00030429217TRDU0      XLON 
 
20                508.00     15:33:33          00030429220TRDU0      XLON 
 
15                508.00     15:33:33          00030429221TRDU0      XLON 
 
517               508.00     15:33:33          00030429222TRDU0      XLON 
 
14                508.00     15:37:39          00030429238TRDU0      XLON 
 
548               508.00     15:37:39          00030429239TRDU0      XLON 
 
1                508.00     15:41:46          00030429247TRDU0      XLON 
 
15                509.00     15:52:31          00030429267TRDU0      XLON 
 
40                509.00     15:52:31          00030429268TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,687              509.00     15:52:31          00030429269TRDU0      XLON 
 
7                509.00     15:52:31          00030429270TRDU0      XLON 
 
277               509.00     15:54:25          00030429284TRDU0      XLON 
 
282               509.00     15:54:37          00030429285TRDU0      XLON 
 
609               510.00     15:58:21          00030429292TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,087              509.50     15:58:21          00030429293TRDU0      XLON 
 
630               509.50     15:58:21          00030429294TRDU0      XLON 
 
583               507.00     16:06:06          00030429308TRDU0      XLON 
 
402               506.00     16:12:39          00030429321TRDU0      XLON 
 
203               506.50     16:19:00          00030429337TRDU0      XLON 
 
402               506.50     16:19:20          00030429338TRDU0      XLON 
 
193               506.50     16:19:20          00030429339TRDU0      XLON 
 
8                506.50     16:19:21          00030429340TRDU0      XLON 
 
50                506.50     16:19:21          00030429341TRDU0      XLON 
 
19                506.50     16:19:21          00030429342TRDU0      XLON 
 
232               506.00     16:20:38          00030429344TRDU0      XLON 
 
576               506.50     16:22:47          00030429374TRDU0      XLON 
 
133               506.50     16:24:20          00030429383TRDU0      XLON 
 
401               506.50     16:24:20          00030429384TRDU0      XLON 
 
360               507.00     16:25:59          00030429389TRDU0      XLON 
 
100               507.00     16:25:59          00030429390TRDU0      XLON 
 
78                507.00     16:25:59          00030429391TRDU0      XLON 
 
571               507.00     16:27:45          00030429396TRDU0      XLON 
 
542               507.00     16:29:40          00030429410TRDU0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                        +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                        cosec@molten.vc  
  
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Don Harrington 
 
Charlotte Craigie                  +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
 
Tom Nicholson 
 
William Hall 

Deutsche Numis 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Simon Willis 
                        +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
 
Iqra Amin 

Sodali & Co 
 
Public relations                  +44 (0)7889 297 217 
 
Elly Williamson                   molten@sodali.com 
 
Sam Austrums

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than GBP700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     GROW 
LEI Code:   213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
Sequence No.: 413491 
EQS News ID:  2253986 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2253986&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 05, 2026 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
