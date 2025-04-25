Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) Transaction in Own Shares 25-Apr-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 24 April 2025, Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. Ordinary shares purchased: 60,285 Highest price paid per ordinary share: 278.60p Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 267.20p Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 275.3023p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 5,759,873 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 183,286,577.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 24/04/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 60,285

Volume weighted average price (pence): 275.3023

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased price Time) number venue (GBp share) 135 267.20 09:16:31 00074983246TRLO0 XLON 695 268.20 09:26:01 00074983580TRLO0 XLON 770 267.80 09:26:01 00074983581TRLO0 XLON 10000 270.50 09:51:41 00074984238TRLO0 XLON 750 270.80 09:53:45 00074984338TRLO0 XLON 22 277.00 12:21:11 00074990167TRLO0 XLON 220 278.20 12:21:11 00074990168TRLO0 XLON 511 278.20 12:21:11 00074990169TRLO0 XLON 690 278.40 12:21:21 00074990170TRLO0 XLON 217 278.60 12:22:41 00074990198TRLO0 XLON 722 278.60 12:24:01 00074990219TRLO0 XLON 675 277.20 12:28:20 00074990335TRLO0 XLON 751 277.20 12:34:20 00074990566TRLO0 XLON 79 277.60 12:39:09 00074990775TRLO0 XLON 777 277.20 12:40:09 00074990915TRLO0 XLON 2443 276.60 13:07:25 00074991650TRLO0 XLON 782 276.60 13:07:25 00074991651TRLO0 XLON 1142 276.60 13:23:53 00074992096TRLO0 XLON 717 276.60 13:23:53 00074992097TRLO0 XLON 682 276.40 13:23:53 00074992098TRLO0 XLON 29 277.20 13:29:22 00074992236TRLO0 XLON 658 277.20 13:29:22 00074992237TRLO0 XLON 787 277.20 13:29:22 00074992238TRLO0 XLON 685 277.20 13:33:41 00074992501TRLO0 XLON 715 277.20 13:36:15 00074992559TRLO0 XLON 200 277.80 13:42:22 00074992817TRLO0 XLON 781 277.80 13:42:22 00074992818TRLO0 XLON 553 277.80 13:42:22 00074992819TRLO0 XLON 779 277.20 13:44:43 00074992999TRLO0 XLON 337 276.20 13:49:43 00074993188TRLO0 XLON 798 276.20 13:55:43 00074993526TRLO0 XLON 689 276.20 13:56:43 00074993542TRLO0 XLON 666 275.60 13:58:43 00074993602TRLO0 XLON 194 275.80 14:02:44 00074994005TRLO0 XLON 23 275.80 14:03:59 00074994112TRLO0 XLON 316 275.80 14:04:08 00074994128TRLO0 XLON 4 275.80 14:05:08 00074994190TRLO0 XLON 382 275.80 14:06:10 00074994219TRLO0 XLON 709 275.80 14:10:10 00074994368TRLO0 XLON 150 276.00 14:10:10 00074994369TRLO0 XLON 224 276.00 14:10:10 00074994370TRLO0 XLON 266 276.00 14:10:10 00074994371TRLO0 XLON 705 276.00 14:13:14 00074994457TRLO0 XLON 1048 276.40 14:19:21 00074994752TRLO0 XLON 696 276.20 14:21:21 00074994809TRLO0 XLON 225 276.00 14:25:21 00074995041TRLO0 XLON 174 276.00 14:25:21 00074995042TRLO0 XLON 85 276.00 14:25:21 00074995043TRLO0 XLON 52 275.80 14:27:21 00074995167TRLO0 XLON 77 275.80 14:27:21 00074995168TRLO0 XLON 65 275.80 14:27:21 00074995169TRLO0 XLON 722 274.60 14:27:21 00074995170TRLO0 XLON 2937 275.00 14:43:06 00074996411TRLO0 XLON 297 275.00 14:43:06 00074996412TRLO0 XLON 15 275.00 14:43:07 00074996414TRLO0 XLON 500 275.00 14:43:07 00074996415TRLO0 XLON 451 275.00 14:43:26 00074996421TRLO0 XLON 212 275.00 14:43:26 00074996422TRLO0 XLON 103 275.00 14:43:29 00074996423TRLO0 XLON 1031 275.20 14:50:11 00074996775TRLO0 XLON 491 275.20 14:50:11 00074996776TRLO0 XLON 771 275.20 14:50:11 00074996777TRLO0 XLON 756 276.00 14:57:50 00074997095TRLO0 XLON 645 276.00 14:57:50 00074997096TRLO0 XLON 706 276.00 14:58:50 00074997192TRLO0 XLON 603 277.20 15:04:59 00074997668TRLO0 XLON 750 277.20 15:04:59 00074997669TRLO0 XLON 747 277.20 15:05:00 00074997670TRLO0 XLON 790 277.20 15:07:00 00074997774TRLO0 XLON 76 277.20 15:08:31 00074997842TRLO0 XLON 159 277.20 15:08:31 00074997843TRLO0 XLON 300 277.00 15:09:31 00074997892TRLO0 XLON 276 277.00 15:09:31 00074997893TRLO0 XLON 788 276.60 15:10:38 00074997979TRLO0 XLON 723 276.20 15:15:01 00074998220TRLO0 XLON 697 276.20 15:16:01 00074998310TRLO0 XLON 744 276.60 15:19:41 00074998646TRLO0 XLON 314 276.60 15:21:47 00074998795TRLO0 XLON 339 276.60 15:23:27 00074998835TRLO0 XLON 109 277.40 15:27:27 00074999178TRLO0 XLON 1274 277.40 15:27:30 00074999189TRLO0 XLON 330 277.40 15:28:17 00074999271TRLO0 XLON 731 277.80 15:29:19 00074999323TRLO0 XLON 318 277.80 15:32:19 00074999627TRLO0 XLON 416 277.80 15:32:19 00074999628TRLO0 XLON 281 277.80 15:34:19 00074999850TRLO0 XLON 470 277.80 15:34:19 00074999851TRLO0 XLON 89 277.60 15:36:47 00075000029TRLO0 XLON 46 277.60 15:36:47 00075000030TRLO0 XLON 245 277.60 15:36:47 00075000031TRLO0 XLON 442 277.60 15:36:47 00075000032TRLO0 XLON 76 277.20 15:39:38 00075000194TRLO0 XLON 406 277.20 15:41:47 00075000327TRLO0 XLON 417 277.20 15:41:47 00075000328TRLO0 XLON 762 277.60 15:42:36 00075000418TRLO0 XLON 798 277.80 15:46:15 00075000675TRLO0 XLON 204 277.80 15:47:15 00075000706TRLO0 XLON 76 277.80 15:47:15 00075000707TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised over GBP600m to 30 September 2024.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 Category Code: POS TIDM: GROW; GRW LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 384524 EQS News ID: 2123772 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2123772&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 25, 2025 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)