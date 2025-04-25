Anzeige
WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Düsseldorf
25.04.25
09:32 Uhr
3,180 Euro
+0,020
+0,63 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,2603,44011:26
Dow Jones News
25.04.2025 08:33 Uhr
118 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
25-Apr-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
Transaction in own shares 
 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 24 April 2025, Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche 
Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary 
Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. 
 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                            60,285 
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            278.60p 
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            267.20p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                            275.3023p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 5,759,873 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 183,286,577.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 24/04/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 60,285

Volume weighted average price (pence): 275.3023

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
135                267.20      09:16:31          00074983246TRLO0      XLON 
695                268.20      09:26:01          00074983580TRLO0      XLON 
770                267.80      09:26:01          00074983581TRLO0      XLON 
10000               270.50      09:51:41          00074984238TRLO0      XLON 
750                270.80      09:53:45          00074984338TRLO0      XLON 
22                277.00      12:21:11          00074990167TRLO0      XLON 
220                278.20      12:21:11          00074990168TRLO0      XLON 
511                278.20      12:21:11          00074990169TRLO0      XLON 
690                278.40      12:21:21          00074990170TRLO0      XLON 
217                278.60      12:22:41          00074990198TRLO0      XLON 
722                278.60      12:24:01          00074990219TRLO0      XLON 
675                277.20      12:28:20          00074990335TRLO0      XLON 
751                277.20      12:34:20          00074990566TRLO0      XLON 
79                277.60      12:39:09          00074990775TRLO0      XLON 
777                277.20      12:40:09          00074990915TRLO0      XLON 
2443               276.60      13:07:25          00074991650TRLO0      XLON 
782                276.60      13:07:25          00074991651TRLO0      XLON 
1142               276.60      13:23:53          00074992096TRLO0      XLON 
717                276.60      13:23:53          00074992097TRLO0      XLON 
682                276.40      13:23:53          00074992098TRLO0      XLON 
29                277.20      13:29:22          00074992236TRLO0      XLON 
658                277.20      13:29:22          00074992237TRLO0      XLON 
787                277.20      13:29:22          00074992238TRLO0      XLON 
685                277.20      13:33:41          00074992501TRLO0      XLON 
715                277.20      13:36:15          00074992559TRLO0      XLON 
200                277.80      13:42:22          00074992817TRLO0      XLON 
781                277.80      13:42:22          00074992818TRLO0      XLON 
553                277.80      13:42:22          00074992819TRLO0      XLON 
779                277.20      13:44:43          00074992999TRLO0      XLON 
337                276.20      13:49:43          00074993188TRLO0      XLON 
798                276.20      13:55:43          00074993526TRLO0      XLON 
689                276.20      13:56:43          00074993542TRLO0      XLON 
666                275.60      13:58:43          00074993602TRLO0      XLON 
194                275.80      14:02:44          00074994005TRLO0      XLON 
23                275.80      14:03:59          00074994112TRLO0      XLON 
316                275.80      14:04:08          00074994128TRLO0      XLON 
4                 275.80      14:05:08          00074994190TRLO0      XLON 
382                275.80      14:06:10          00074994219TRLO0      XLON 
709                275.80      14:10:10          00074994368TRLO0      XLON 
150                276.00      14:10:10          00074994369TRLO0      XLON 
224                276.00      14:10:10          00074994370TRLO0      XLON 
266                276.00      14:10:10          00074994371TRLO0      XLON 
705                276.00      14:13:14          00074994457TRLO0      XLON 
1048               276.40      14:19:21          00074994752TRLO0      XLON 
696                276.20      14:21:21          00074994809TRLO0      XLON 
225                276.00      14:25:21          00074995041TRLO0      XLON 
174                276.00      14:25:21          00074995042TRLO0      XLON 
85                276.00      14:25:21          00074995043TRLO0      XLON 
52                275.80      14:27:21          00074995167TRLO0      XLON 
77                275.80      14:27:21          00074995168TRLO0      XLON 
65                275.80      14:27:21          00074995169TRLO0      XLON 
722                274.60      14:27:21          00074995170TRLO0      XLON 
2937               275.00      14:43:06          00074996411TRLO0      XLON 
297                275.00      14:43:06          00074996412TRLO0      XLON 
15                275.00      14:43:07          00074996414TRLO0      XLON 
500                275.00      14:43:07          00074996415TRLO0      XLON 
451                275.00      14:43:26          00074996421TRLO0      XLON 
212                275.00      14:43:26          00074996422TRLO0      XLON 
103                275.00      14:43:29          00074996423TRLO0      XLON 
1031               275.20      14:50:11          00074996775TRLO0      XLON 
491                275.20      14:50:11          00074996776TRLO0      XLON 
771                275.20      14:50:11          00074996777TRLO0      XLON 
756                276.00      14:57:50          00074997095TRLO0      XLON 
645                276.00      14:57:50          00074997096TRLO0      XLON 
706                276.00      14:58:50          00074997192TRLO0      XLON 
603                277.20      15:04:59          00074997668TRLO0      XLON 
750                277.20      15:04:59          00074997669TRLO0      XLON 
747                277.20      15:05:00          00074997670TRLO0      XLON 
790                277.20      15:07:00          00074997774TRLO0      XLON 
76                277.20      15:08:31          00074997842TRLO0      XLON 
159                277.20      15:08:31          00074997843TRLO0      XLON 
300                277.00      15:09:31          00074997892TRLO0      XLON 
276                277.00      15:09:31          00074997893TRLO0      XLON 
788                276.60      15:10:38          00074997979TRLO0      XLON 
723                276.20      15:15:01          00074998220TRLO0      XLON 
697                276.20      15:16:01          00074998310TRLO0      XLON 
744                276.60      15:19:41          00074998646TRLO0      XLON 
314                276.60      15:21:47          00074998795TRLO0      XLON 
339                276.60      15:23:27          00074998835TRLO0      XLON 
109                277.40      15:27:27          00074999178TRLO0      XLON 
1274               277.40      15:27:30          00074999189TRLO0      XLON 
330                277.40      15:28:17          00074999271TRLO0      XLON 
731                277.80      15:29:19          00074999323TRLO0      XLON 
318                277.80      15:32:19          00074999627TRLO0      XLON 
416                277.80      15:32:19          00074999628TRLO0      XLON 
281                277.80      15:34:19          00074999850TRLO0      XLON 
470                277.80      15:34:19          00074999851TRLO0      XLON 
89                277.60      15:36:47          00075000029TRLO0      XLON 
46                277.60      15:36:47          00075000030TRLO0      XLON 
245                277.60      15:36:47          00075000031TRLO0      XLON 
442                277.60      15:36:47          00075000032TRLO0      XLON 
76                277.20      15:39:38          00075000194TRLO0      XLON 
406                277.20      15:41:47          00075000327TRLO0      XLON 
417                277.20      15:41:47          00075000328TRLO0      XLON 
762                277.60      15:42:36          00075000418TRLO0      XLON 
798                277.80      15:46:15          00075000675TRLO0      XLON 
204                277.80      15:47:15          00075000706TRLO0      XLON 
76                277.80      15:47:15          00075000707TRLO0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc              +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)       cosec@molten.vc 
Deutsche Numis 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Simon Willis                 +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
Iqra Amin 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Don Harrington                +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
Tom Nicholson 
William Hall 
Sodali & Co 
Public relations               +44 (0)7889 297 217 
Elly Williamson                molten@sodali.com 
Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised over GBP600m to 30 September 2024.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      GROW; GRW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  384524 
EQS News ID:  2123772 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2123772&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 25, 2025 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
