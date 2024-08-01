SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) today announced financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Net sales increased 10% to $148.0 billion in the second quarter, compared with $134.4 billion in second quarter 2023. Excluding the $1.0 billion unfavorable impact from year-over-year changes in foreign exchange rates throughout the quarter, net sales increased 11% compared with second quarter 2023. North America segment sales increased 9% year-over-year to $90.0 billion. International segment sales increased 7% year-over-year to $31.7 billion, or increased 10% excluding changes in foreign exchange rates. AWS segment sales increased 19% year-over-year to $26.3 billion.

" We're continuing to make progress on a number of dimensions, but perhaps none more so than the continued reacceleration in AWS growth," said Andy Jassy, Amazon President & CEO. " As companies continue to modernize their infrastructure and move to the cloud, while also leveraging new Generative AI opportunities, AWS continues to be customers' top choice as we have much broader functionality, superior security and operational performance, a larger partner ecosystem, and AI capabilities like SageMaker for model builders, Bedrock for those leveraging frontier models, Trainium for those where the cost of compute for training and inference matters, and Q for those wanting the most capable GenAI assistant for not just coding, but also software development and business integration."

Some other highlights since the company's last earnings announcement include that Amazon:

Held its 10th Prime Day, the biggest Prime Day shopping event yet.

Delivered to Prime members at its fastest speeds ever in the first half of the year.

Expanded selection, including brands like Aéropostale, Bumble and bumble, and Kiehl's.

Announced that U.S. Prime members can enjoy a Grubhub+ membership worth $120 a year.

Launched multiple AI-powered features for consumers, including shopping assistant Rufus for all U.S. mobile customers, playlist generator Maestro for Amazon Music, and a new search experience for Fire TV.

Launched Amazon's Stores business in South Africa with same and next-day delivery.

Expanded Amazon Pharmacy's RxPass program, which now offers Prime members on Medicare unlimited consumption of 60 broadly-used prescription medications for just $5 a month.

Released 19 films and series from Amazon MGM Studios, including: Fallout , the second most watched Original title worldwide ever on Prime Video during its launch. Season 4 of The Boys , reaching No. 1 on Prime Video in over 165 countries in its first two weeks. The Idea of You , attracting ~50 million viewers in its first two weeks on Prime Video.

Earned 62 Primetime Emmy Award nominations, including 17 for Fallout and 16 for Mr. and Mrs. Smith .

and 16 for . Secured expansive streaming rights for the NBA for 11 seasons, starting in 2025-26.

Became the exclusive home of Monday Night National Hockey League games in Canada.

Launched Anthropic Claude 3.5 Sonnet, Meta Llama 3.1, and Mistral Large 2 models in Amazon Bedrock.

Shared that companies like AXA, DoorDash, Nasdaq, Rocket Insurance, SAP, Thomson Reuters, Workday, WPP, and Zendesk announced new applications built on Bedrock.

Delivered new AWS Graviton4-based compute instances, providing up to 30% better price-performance than the industry-leading AWS Graviton3 instances.

Signed new AWS agreements with Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Databricks, Discover Financial Services, Eli Lilly and Company, Experian, GE HealthCare, NetApp, Scopely, ServiceNow, Shutterfly, and many others-as well as AI startups Perplexity, H Company, and Observea.

Announced an AUD $2 billion strategic partnership with the Australian Government to provide a "Top Secret" AWS Cloud to enhance the nation's defense and intelligence capabilities.

Added Austin and Miami to where self-driving robotaxi Zoox is deploying its test fleet on public roads.

Ranked No. 2 on LinkedIn's Top Companies list and No. 1 in the technology sector.

Announced that all electricity consumed by Amazon's operations, including its data centers, was matched with 100% renewable energy in 2023.

Replaced 95% of plastic air pillows in Amazon's delivery packaging in North America with paper filler.

Announced an additional $1.4 billion commitment to Amazon's Housing Equity Fund for affordable homes.

For additional highlights from the quarter, visit aboutamazon.com/q2-2024-earnings.

Financial Guidance

The following forward-looking statements reflect Amazon.com's expectations as of August 1, 2024, and are subject to substantial uncertainty. Our results are inherently unpredictable and may be materially affected by many factors, such as fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, changes in global economic and geopolitical conditions and customer demand and spending (including the impact of recessionary fears), inflation, interest rates, regional labor market constraints, world events, the rate of growth of the internet, online commerce, cloud services, and new and emerging technologies, and the various factors detailed below.

Third Quarter 2024 Guidance

Net sales are expected to be between $154.0 billion and $158.5 billion, or to grow between 8% and 11% compared with third quarter 2023. This guidance anticipates an unfavorable impact of approximately 90 basis points from foreign exchange rates.

Operating income is expected to be between $11.5 billion and $15.0 billion, compared with $11.2 billion in third quarter 2023.

This guidance assumes, among other things, that no additional business acquisitions, restructurings, or legal settlements are concluded.

Conference Call Information

A conference call will be webcast live today at 2:30 p.m. PT/5:30 p.m. ET, and will be available for at least three months at amazon.com/ir. This call will contain forward-looking statements and other material information regarding the Company's financial and operating results.

Forward-Looking Statements

These forward-looking statements are inherently difficult to predict. Actual results and outcomes could differ materially for a variety of reasons, including, in addition to the factors discussed above, the amount that Amazon.com invests in new business opportunities and the timing of those investments, the mix of products and services sold to customers, the mix of net sales derived from products as compared with services, the extent to which we owe income or other taxes, competition, management of growth, potential fluctuations in operating results, international growth and expansion, the outcomes of claims, litigation, government investigations, and other proceedings, fulfillment, sortation, delivery, and data center optimization, risks of inventory management, variability in demand, the degree to which the Company enters into, maintains, and develops commercial agreements, proposed and completed acquisitions and strategic transactions, payments risks, and risks of fulfillment throughput and productivity. Other risks and uncertainties include, among others, risks related to new products, services, and technologies, security breaches, system interruptions, government regulation and taxation, and fraud. In addition, global economic and geopolitical conditions and additional or unforeseen circumstances, developments, or events may give rise to or amplify many of these risks. More information about factors that potentially could affect Amazon.com's financial results is included in Amazon.com's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings.

Additional Information

Our investor relations website is amazon.com/ir and we encourage investors to use it as a way of easily finding information about us. We promptly make available on this website, free of charge, the reports that we file or furnish with the SEC, corporate governance information (including our Code of Business Conduct and Ethics), and select press releases, which may contain material information about us, and you may subscribe to be notified of new information posted to this site.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Amazon strives to be Earth's Most Customer-Centric Company, Earth's Best Employer, and Earth's Safest Place to Work. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Career Choice, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, Alexa, Just Walk Out technology, Amazon Studios, and The Climate Pledge are some of the things pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

AMAZON.COM, INC. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in millions) (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND RESTRICTED CASH, BEGINNING OF PERIOD $ 49,734 $ 73,332 $ 54,253 $ 73,890 $ 37,700 $ 50,067 OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income 6,750 13,485 9,922 23,916 13,072 44,419 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities: Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment and capitalized content costs, operating lease assets, and other 11,589 12,038 22,712 23,722 45,724 49,673 Stock-based compensation 7,127 6,722 11,875 11,683 23,037 23,831 Non-operating expense (income), net 47 (95 ) 581 2,639 2,754 1,310 Deferred income taxes (2,744 ) (785 ) (3,216 ) (1,723 ) (7,408 ) (4,383 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Inventories (2,373 ) (3,085 ) (2,002 ) (1,309 ) 1,910 2,142 Accounts receivable, net and other (2,041 ) (2,209 ) 2,683 1,475 (2,686 ) (9,556 ) Other assets (3,126 ) (3,055 ) (6,329 ) (5,756 ) (14,542 ) (11,692 ) Accounts payable 3,029 6,005 (8,235 ) (5,277 ) 391 8,431 Accrued expenses and other (1,938 ) (4,147 ) (7,701 ) (7,075 ) (1,944 ) (1,802 ) Unearned revenue 156 407 974 1,975 1,533 5,579 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 16,476 25,281 21,264 44,270 61,841 107,952 INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property and equipment (11,455 ) (17,620 ) (25,662 ) (32,545 ) (58,632 ) (59,612 ) Proceeds from property and equipment sales and incentives 1,043 1,227 2,180 2,217 4,669 4,633 Acquisitions, net of cash acquired, non-marketable investments, and other (316 ) (571 ) (3,829 ) (3,925 ) (5,545 ) (5,935 ) Sales and maturities of marketable securities 1,551 3,265 2,666 4,657 8,906 7,618 Purchases of marketable securities (496 ) (8,439 ) (834 ) (10,404 ) (1,306 ) (11,058 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (9,673 ) (22,138 ) (25,479 ) (40,000 ) (51,908 ) (64,354 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from short-term debt, and other 4,399 525 17,179 863 40,124 1,813 Repayments of short-term debt, and other (7,641 ) (229 ) (11,244 ) (633 ) (34,957 ) (15,066 ) Proceeds from long-term debt - - - - 8,342 - Repayments of long-term debt (2,000 ) (4,169 ) (3,386 ) (4,499 ) (4,643 ) (4,789 ) Principal repayments of finance leases (1,220 ) (538 ) (2,600 ) (1,308 ) (5,705 ) (3,092 ) Principal repayments of financing obligations (77 ) (79 ) (134 ) (169 ) (244 ) (306 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (6,539 ) (4,490 ) (185 ) (5,746 ) 2,917 (21,440 ) Foreign currency effect on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 69 (312 ) 214 (741 ) (483 ) (552 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 333 (1,659 ) (4,186 ) (2,217 ) 12,367 21,606 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND RESTRICTED CASH, END OF PERIOD $ 50,067 $ 71,673 $ 50,067 $ 71,673 $ 50,067 $ 71,673 SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION: Cash paid for interest on debt, net of capitalized interest $ 954 $ 680 $ 1,356 $ 949 $ 2,289 $ 2,201 Cash paid for operating leases 2,528 2,844 4,995 6,176 9,173 11,634 Cash paid for interest on finance leases 77 72 158 146 330 296 Cash paid for interest on financing obligations 41 50 100 114 194 210 Cash paid for income taxes, net of refunds 3,735 5,700 4,354 6,158 6,791 12,983 Assets acquired under operating leases 4,104 3,911 7,730 7,664 19,254 13,986 Property and equipment acquired under finance leases, net of remeasurements and modifications 240 181 248 223 696 617 Property and equipment recognized during the construction period of build-to-suit lease arrangements 84 31 215 68 1,051 210 Property and equipment derecognized after the construction period of build-to-suit lease arrangements, with the associated leases recognized as operating - - 720 - 4,766 654

AMAZON.COM, INC. Consolidated Statements of Operations (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2024 2023 2024 Net product sales $ 59,032 $ 61,569 $ 116,013 $ 122,484 Net service sales 75,351 86,408 145,728 168,806 Total net sales 134,383 147,977 261,741 291,290 Operating expenses: Cost of sales 69,373 73,785 137,164 146,418 Fulfillment 21,305 23,566 42,210 45,883 Technology and infrastructure 21,931 22,304 42,381 42,728 Sales and marketing 10,745 10,512 20,917 20,174 General and administrative 3,202 3,041 6,245 5,783 Other operating expense (income), net 146 97 369 325 Total operating expenses 126,702 133,305 249,286 261,311 Operating income 7,681 14,672 12,455 29,979 Interest income 661 1,180 1,272 2,173 Interest expense (840 ) (589 ) (1,663 ) (1,233 ) Other income (expense), net 61 (18 ) (382 ) (2,691 ) Total non-operating income (expense) (118 ) 573 (773 ) (1,751 ) Income before income taxes 7,563 15,245 11,682 28,228 Provision for income taxes (804 ) (1,767 ) (1,752 ) (4,234 ) Equity-method investment activity, net of tax (9 ) 7 (8 ) (78 ) Net income $ 6,750 $ 13,485 $ 9,922 $ 23,916 Basic earnings per share $ 0.66 $ 1.29 $ 0.97 $ 2.30 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.65 $ 1.26 $ 0.95 $ 2.24 Weighted-average shares used in computation of earnings per share: Basic 10,285 10,447 10,268 10,420 Diluted 10,449 10,708 10,398 10,689

AMAZON.COM, INC. Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (in millions) (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2024 2023 2024 Net income $ 6,750 $ 13,485 $ 9,922 $ 23,916 Other comprehensive income (loss): Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of tax of $(22), $58, $(32), and $88 264 (637 ) 650 (1,733 ) Available-for-sale debt securities: Change in net unrealized gains (losses), net of tax of $(5), $(69), $(34), and $(227) 17 241 112 777 Less: reclassification adjustment for losses included in "Other income (expense), net," net of tax of $(5), $(1), $(15), and $(1) 12 3 45 4 Net change 29 244 157 781 Other, net of tax of $0, $(1), $0, and $(2) - (2 ) - (1 ) Total other comprehensive income (loss) 293 (395 ) 807 (953 ) Comprehensive income $ 7,043 $ 13,090 $ 10,729 $ 22,963

AMAZON.COM, INC. Segment Information (in millions) (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2024 2023 2024 North America Net sales $ 82,546 $ 90,033 $ 159,427 $ 176,374 Operating expenses 79,335 84,968 155,318 166,326 Operating income $ 3,211 $ 5,065 $ 4,109 $ 10,048 International Net sales $ 29,697 $ 31,663 $ 58,820 $ 63,598 Operating expenses 30,592 31,390 60,962 62,422 Operating income (loss) $ (895 ) $ 273 $ (2,142 ) $ 1,176 AWS Net sales $ 22,140 $ 26,281 $ 43,494 $ 51,318 Operating expenses 16,775 16,947 33,006 32,563 Operating income $ 5,365 $ 9,334 $ 10,488 $ 18,755 Consolidated Net sales $ 134,383 $ 147,977 $ 261,741 $ 291,290 Operating expenses 126,702 133,305 249,286 261,311 Operating income 7,681 14,672 12,455 29,979 Total non-operating income (expense) (118 ) 573 (773 ) (1,751 ) Provision for income taxes (804 ) (1,767 ) (1,752 ) (4,234 ) Equity-method investment activity, net of tax (9 ) 7 (8 ) (78 ) Net income $ 6,750 $ 13,485 $ 9,922 $ 23,916 Segment Highlights: Y/Y net sales growth: North America 11 % 9 % 11 % 11 % International 10 7 5 8 AWS 12 19 14 18 Consolidated 11 10 10 11 Net sales mix: North America 61 % 61 % 61 % 60 % International 22 21 22 22 AWS 17 18 17 18 Consolidated 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 %

AMAZON.COM, INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited) December 31, 2023 June 30, 2024 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 73,387 $ 71,178 Marketable securities 13,393 17,914 Inventories 33,318 34,109 Accounts receivable, net and other 52,253 50,106 Total current assets 172,351 173,307 Property and equipment, net 204,177 220,717 Operating leases 72,513 74,575 Goodwill 22,789 22,879 Other assets 56,024 63,340 Total assets $ 527,854 $ 554,818 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 84,981 $ 81,817 Accrued expenses and other 64,709 60,351 Unearned revenue 15,227 16,004 Total current liabilities 164,917 158,172 Long-term lease liabilities 77,297 78,084 Long-term debt 58,314 54,889 Other long-term liabilities 25,451 27,226 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock ($0.01 par value; 500 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding) - - Common stock ($0.01 par value; 100,000 shares authorized; 10,898 and 11,005 shares issued; 10,383 and 10,490 shares outstanding) 109 110 Treasury stock, at cost (7,837 ) (7,837 ) Additional paid-in capital 99,025 110,633 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (3,040 ) (3,993 ) Retained earnings 113,618 137,534 Total stockholders' equity 201,875 236,447 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 527,854 $ 554,818

AMAZON.COM, INC. Supplemental Financial Information and Business Metrics (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited) Q1 2023 Q2 2023 Q3 2023 Q4 2023 Q1 2024 Q2 2024 Y/Y % Change Cash Flows and Shares Operating cash flow -- trailing twelve months (TTM) $ 54,330 $ 61,841 $ 71,654 $ 84,946 $ 99,147 $ 107,952 75 % Operating cash flow -- TTM Y/Y growth 38 % 74 % 81 % 82 % 82 % 75 % N/A Purchases of property and equipment, net of proceeds from sales and incentives -- TTM $ 57,649 $ 53,963 $ 50,220 $ 48,133 $ 48,998 $ 54,979 2 % Principal repayments of finance leases -- TTM $ 6,544 $ 5,705 $ 5,245 $ 4,384 $ 3,774 $ 3,092 (46 )% Principal repayments of financing obligations -- TTM $ 226 $ 244 $ 260 $ 271 $ 304 $ 306 25 % Equipment acquired under finance leases -- TTM (1) $ 285 $ 269 $ 239 $ 310 $ 306 $ 425 58 % Principal repayments of all other finance leases -- TTM (2) $ 625 $ 631 $ 694 $ 683 $ 761 $ 794 26 % Free cash flow -- TTM (3) $ (3,319 ) $ 7,878 $ 21,434 $ 36,813 $ 50,149 $ 52,973 572 % Free cash flow less principal repayments of finance leases and financing obligations -- TTM (4) $ (10,089 ) $ 1,929 $ 15,929 $ 32,158 $ 46,071 $ 49,575 N/A Free cash flow less equipment finance leases and principal repayments of all other finance leases and financing obligations -- TTM (5) $ (4,455 ) $ 6,734 $ 20,241 $ 35,549 $ 48,778 $ 51,448 664 % Common shares and stock-based awards outstanding 10,625 10,794 10,792 10,788 10,788 10,871 1 % Common shares outstanding 10,258 10,313 10,330 10,383 10,403 10,490 2 % Stock-based awards outstanding 367 481 462 406 385 381 (21 )% Stock-based awards outstanding -- % of common shares outstanding 3.6 % 4.7 % 4.5 % 3.9 % 3.7 % 3.6 % N/A Results of Operations Worldwide (WW) net sales $ 127,358 $ 134,383 $ 143,083 $ 169,961 $ 143,313 $ 147,977 10 % WW net sales -- Y/Y growth, excluding F/X 11 % 11 % 11 % 13 % 13 % 11 % N/A WW net sales -- TTM $ 524,897 $ 538,046 $ 554,028 $ 574,785 $ 590,740 $ 604,334 12 % WW net sales -- TTM Y/Y growth, excluding F/X 13 % 13 % 12 % 12 % 12 % 12 % N/A Operating income $ 4,774 $ 7,681 $ 11,188 $ 13,209 $ 15,307 $ 14,672 91 % F/X impact -- favorable $ 139 $ 104 $ 132 $ 85 $ 72 $ 29 N/A Operating income -- Y/Y growth, excluding F/X 26 % 128 % 338 % 379 % 219 % 91 % N/A Operating margin -- % of WW net sales 3.7 % 5.7 % 7.8 % 7.8 % 10.7 % 9.9 % N/A Operating income -- TTM $ 13,353 $ 17,717 $ 26,380 $ 36,852 $ 47,385 $ 54,376 207 % Operating income -- TTM Y/Y growth (decline), excluding F/X (37 )% 10 % 99 % 197 % 252 % 205 % N/A Operating margin -- TTM % of WW net sales 2.5 % 3.3 % 4.8 % 6.4 % 8.0 % 9.0 % N/A Net income $ 3,172 $ 6,750 $ 9,879 $ 10,624 $ 10,431 $ 13,485 100 % Net income per diluted share $ 0.31 $ 0.65 $ 0.94 $ 1.00 $ 0.98 $ 1.26 95 % Net income -- TTM $ 4,294 $ 13,072 $ 20,079 $ 30,425 $ 37,684 $ 44,419 240 % Net income per diluted share -- TTM $ 0.42 $ 1.26 $ 1.93 $ 2.90 $ 3.56 $ 4.18 229 %

(1) For the twelve months ended June 30, 2023 and 2024, this amount relates to equipment included in " Property and equipment acquired under finance leases, net of remeasurements and modifications" of $696 million and $617 million. (2) For the twelve months ended June 30, 2023 and 2024, this amount relates to property included in "Principal repayments of finance leases" of $5,705 million and $3,092 million. (3) Free cash flow is cash flow from operations reduced by " Purchases of property and equipment, net of proceeds from sales and incentives." (4) Free cash flow less principal repayments of finance leases and financing obligations is free cash flow reduced by "Principal repayments of finance leases" and "Principal repayments of financing obligations." (5) Free cash flow less equipment finance leases and principal repayments of all other finance leases and financing obligations is free cash flow reduced by equipment acquired under finance leases, which is included in " Property and equipment acquired under finance leases, net of remeasurements and modifications," principal repayments of all other finance lease liabilities, which is included in "Principal repayments of finance leases," and "Principal repayments of financing obligations."

AMAZON.COM, INC. Supplemental Financial Information and Business Metrics (in millions) (unaudited) Q1 2023 Q2 2023 Q3 2023 Q4 2023 Q1 2024 Q2 2024 Y/Y % Change Segments North America Segment: Net sales $ 76,881 $ 82,546 $ 87,887 $ 105,514 $ 86,341 $ 90,033 9 % Net sales -- Y/Y growth, excluding F/X 11 % 11 % 11 % 13 % 12 % 9 % N/A Net sales -- TTM $ 323,517 $ 331,633 $ 340,677 $ 352,828 $ 362,288 $ 369,775 12 % Operating income $ 898 $ 3,211 $ 4,307 $ 6,461 $ 4,983 $ 5,065 58 % F/X impact -- favorable (unfavorable) $ 41 $ (7 ) $ (27 ) $ (13 ) $ 8 $ 8 N/A Operating income -- Y/Y growth, excluding F/X N/A N/A N/A N/A 454 % 58 % N/A Operating margin -- % of North America net sales 1.2 % 3.9 % 4.9 % 6.1 % 5.8 % 5.6 % N/A Operating income (loss) -- TTM $ (381 ) $ 3,457 $ 8,176 $ 14,877 $ 18,962 $ 20,816 502 % Operating margin -- TTM % of North America net sales (0.1 )% 1.0 % 2.4 % 4.2 % 5.2 % 5.6 % N/A International Segment: Net sales $ 29,123 $ 29,697 $ 32,137 $ 40,243 $ 31,935 $ 31,663 7 % Net sales -- Y/Y growth, excluding F/X 9 % 10 % 11 % 13 % 11 % 10 % N/A Net sales -- TTM $ 118,371 $ 121,003 $ 125,420 $ 131,200 $ 134,012 $ 135,978 12 % Operating income (loss) $ (1,247 ) $ (895 ) $ (95 ) $ (419 ) $ 903 $ 273 N/A F/X impact -- favorable (unfavorable) $ (174 ) $ 32 $ 228 $ 160 $ (3 ) $ (94 ) N/A Operating income (loss) -- Y/Y growth (decline), excluding F/X (16 )% (48 )% (87 )% (74 )% N/A N/A N/A Operating margin -- % of International net sales (4.3 )% (3.0 )% (0.3 )% (1.0 )% 2.8 % 0.9 % N/A Operating income (loss) -- TTM $ (7,712 ) $ (6,836 ) $ (4,465 ) $ (2,656 ) $ (506 ) $ 662 N/A Operating margin -- TTM % of International net sales (6.5 )% (5.6 )% (3.6 )% (2.0 )% (0.4 )% 0.5 % N/A AWS Segment: Net sales $ 21,354 $ 22,140 $ 23,059 $ 24,204 $ 25,037 $ 26,281 19 % Net sales -- Y/Y growth, excluding F/X 16 % 12 % 12 % 13 % 17 % 19 % N/A Net sales -- TTM $ 83,009 $ 85,410 $ 87,931 $ 90,757 $ 94,440 $ 98,581 15 % Operating income $ 5,123 $ 5,365 $ 6,976 $ 7,167 $ 9,421 $ 9,334 74 % F/X impact -- favorable (unfavorable) $ 272 $ 79 $ (69 ) $ (62 ) $ 67 $ 115 N/A Operating income -- Y/Y growth (decline), excluding F/X (26 )% (8 )% 30 % 39 % 83 % 72 % N/A Operating margin -- % of AWS net sales 24.0 % 24.2 % 30.3 % 29.6 % 37.6 % 35.5 % N/A Operating income -- TTM $ 21,446 $ 21,096 $ 22,669 $ 24,631 $ 28,929 $ 32,898 56 % Operating margin -- TTM % of AWS net sales 25.8 % 24.7 % 25.8 % 27.1 % 30.6 % 33.4 % N/A

AMAZON.COM, INC. Supplemental Financial Information and Business Metrics (in millions, except employee data) (unaudited) Q1 2023 Q2 2023 Q3 2023 Q4 2023 Q1 2024 Q2 2024 Y/Y % Change Net Sales Online stores (1) $ 51,096 $ 52,966 $ 57,267 $ 70,543 $ 54,670 $ 55,392 5 % Online stores -- Y/Y growth, excluding F/X 3 % 5 % 6 % 8 % 7 % 6 % N/A Physical stores (2) $ 4,895 $ 5,024 $ 4,959 $ 5,152 $ 5,202 $ 5,206 4 % Physical stores -- Y/Y growth, excluding F/X 7 % 7 % 6 % 4 % 6 % 4 % N/A Third-party seller services (3) $ 29,820 $ 32,332 $ 34,342 $ 43,559 $ 34,596 $ 36,201 12 % Third-party seller services -- Y/Y growth, excluding F/X 20 % 18 % 18 % 19 % 16 % 13 % N/A Advertising services (4) $ 9,509 $ 10,683 $ 12,060 $ 14,654 $ 11,824 $ 12,771 20 % Advertising services -- Y/Y growth, excluding F/X 23 % 22 % 25 % 26 % 24 % 20 % N/A Subscription services (5) $ 9,657 $ 9,894 $ 10,170 $ 10,488 $ 10,722 $ 10,866 10 % Subscription services -- Y/Y growth, excluding F/X 17 % 14 % 13 % 13 % 11 % 11 % N/A AWS $ 21,354 $ 22,140 $ 23,059 $ 24,204 $ 25,037 $ 26,281 19 % AWS -- Y/Y growth, excluding F/X 16 % 12 % 12 % 13 % 17 % 19 % N/A Other (6) $ 1,027 $ 1,344 $ 1,226 $ 1,361 $ 1,262 $ 1,260 (6 )% Other -- Y/Y growth (decline), excluding F/X 57 % 26 % (3 )% 8 % 23 % (6 )% N/A Stock-based Compensation Expense Cost of sales $ 165 $ 251 $ 193 $ 227 $ 174 $ 266 6 % Fulfillment $ 603 $ 932 $ 732 $ 823 $ 636 $ 944 1 % Technology and infrastructure $ 2,574 $ 4,043 $ 3,284 $ 3,533 $ 2,772 $ 3,670 (9 )% Sales and marketing $ 993 $ 1,303 $ 1,111 $ 1,216 $ 932 $ 1,224 (6 )% General and administrative $ 413 $ 598 $ 509 $ 520 $ 447 $ 618 3 % Total stock-based compensation expense $ 4,748 $ 7,127 $ 5,829 $ 6,319 $ 4,961 $ 6,722 (6 )% Other WW shipping costs $ 19,937 $ 20,418 $ 21,799 $ 27,326 $ 21,834 $ 21,965 8 % WW shipping costs -- Y/Y growth 2 % 6 % 9 % 11 % 10 % 8 % N/A WW paid units -- Y/Y growth (7) 8 % 9 % 9 % 12 % 12 % 11 % N/A WW seller unit mix -- % of WW paid units (7) 59 % 60 % 60 % 61 % 61 % 61 % N/A Employees (full-time and part-time; excludes contractors & temporary personnel) 1,465,000 1,461,000 1,500,000 1,525,000 1,521,000 1,532,000 5 % Employees (full-time and part-time; excludes contractors & temporary personnel) -- Y/Y growth (decline) (10 )% (4 )% (3 )% (1 )% 4 % 5 % N/A

(1) Includes product sales and digital media content where we record revenue gross. We leverage our retail infrastructure to offer a wide selection of consumable and durable goods that includes media products available in both a physical and digital format, such as books, videos, games, music, and software. These product sales include digital products sold on a transactional basis. Digital media content subscriptions that provide unlimited viewing or usage rights are included in "Subscription services." (2) Includes product sales where our customers physically select items in a store. Sales to customers who order goods online for delivery or pickup at our physical stores are included in "Online stores." (3) Includes commissions and any related fulfillment and shipping fees, and other third-party seller services. (4) Includes sales of advertising services to sellers, vendors, publishers, authors, and others, through programs such as sponsored ads, display, and video advertising. (5) Includes annual and monthly fees associated with Amazon Prime memberships, as well as digital video, audiobook, digital music, e-book, and other non-AWS subscription services. (6) Includes sales related to various other offerings, such as health care services, certain licensing and distribution of video content, and shipping services, and our co-branded credit card agreements. (7) Excludes the impact of Whole Foods Market.

Amazon.com, Inc.

Certain Definitions

Customer Accounts

References to customers mean customer accounts established when a customer places an order through one of our stores. Customer accounts exclude certain customers, including customers associated with certain of our acquisitions, Amazon Payments customers, AWS customers, and the customers of select companies with whom we have a technology alliance or marketing and promotional relationship. Customers are considered active when they have placed an order during the preceding twelve-month period.

Seller Accounts

References to sellers means seller accounts, which are established when a seller receives an order from a customer account. Sellers are considered active when they have received an order from a customer during the preceding twelve-month period.

AWS Customers

References to AWS customers mean unique AWS customer accounts, which are unique customer account IDs that are eligible to use AWS services. This includes AWS accounts in the AWS free tier. Multiple users accessing AWS services via one account ID are counted as a single account. Customers are considered active when they have had AWS usage activity during the preceding one-month period.

Units

References to units mean physical and digital units sold (net of returns and cancellations) by us and sellers in our stores as well as Amazon-owned items sold in other stores. Units sold are paid units and do not include units associated with AWS, certain acquisitions, certain subscriptions, rental businesses, or advertising businesses, or Amazon gift cards.

