CARPINTERIA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PCOR), the leading global provider of construction management software, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

"We are in the early innings of transforming one of the largest and least digitized industries in the world," said Tooey Courtemanche, Founder, President, and CEO of Procore. "I am excited about the future of Procore as we embark on the next phase of our journey by connecting everyone in construction on a global platform."

"We delivered a record operating margin in Q2 as we continue to demonstrate improved operating leverage in the business," said Howard Fu, CFO of Procore. "Our financial model gives us the flexibility to accelerate our investment in go-to-market and capture the long-term growth opportunity ahead."

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights:

Revenue was $284 million, an increase of 24% year-over-year.

GAAP gross margin was 83% and non-GAAP gross margin was 87%.

GAAP operating margin was (5%) and non-GAAP operating margin was 17.6%.

Operating cash inflow for the second quarter was $59 million.

Free cash inflow for the second quarter was $47 million.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the tables included in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Recent Business Highlights:

Achieved a gross revenue retention rate of 94% in the second quarter.

Number of organic customers contributing more than $100,000 of annual recurring revenue totaled 2,191 as of June 30, 2024, an increase of 20% year-over-year.

Added 152 net new organic customers in the second quarter, ending with a total of 16,750 organic customers.

Announced a number of innovations to the Procore platform to deepen access to AI, improve field productivity, and drive efficient cost management, including enhancements to Maps and Locations and a new integration of Procore Copilot via Microsoft Teams.

Announced the launch of the FedRAMP authorization process to strengthen cloud security for Federal customers.

Recognized by U.S. News as one of the Best Companies to Work For.

Third Quarter and Full Year 2024 Outlook:

Procore is providing the following guidance for the third quarter and full year 2024:

Third Quarter 2024 Outlook: Revenue is expected to be in the range of $286 million to $288 million, representing year-over-year growth of 15% to 16%. Non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be in the range of 9% to 10%.

Full Year 2024 Outlook: Revenue is expected to be in the range of $1,141 million to $1,144 million, representing year-over-year growth of 20%. Non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be in the range of 10% to 11%.



A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance measures to corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty of expenses that may be incurred in the future and cannot be reasonably determined or predicted at this time, although it is important to note that these factors could be material to Procore's future GAAP financial results.

Quarterly Conference Call

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, about Procore and its industry that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or future financial or operating performance, and may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," or "would," or the negative of these words, or other similar terms or expressions that concern Procore's expectations, strategy, plans, or intentions.

Procore has based the forward-looking statements contained in this press release primarily on its current expectations and projections about future events and trends that Procore believes may affect its business, financial condition, and operating results. The outcome of the events described in these forward-looking statements is subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause results to differ materially from Procore's current expectations, including, but not limited to, our expectations regarding our financial performance (including revenues, expenses, and margins, and our ability to achieve or maintain future profitability), our ability to effectively manage our growth, anticipated performance, trends, growth rates, and challenges in our business and in the market in which we operate or anticipate entering into, economic and industry trends (in particular, the rate of adoption of construction management software and digitization of the construction industry, inflation, and challenging geopolitical conditions), our ability to attract new customers and retain and increase sales to existing customers, our ability to expand internationally, the effects of increased competition in our markets and our ability to compete effectively, our estimated total addressable market, and as set forth in Procore's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on Procore's forward-looking statements. Procore assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that exist or change after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Procore believes that the use of certain non-GAAP financial measures as described below, when taken collectively, is helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance, and may assist in comparisons with other companies, some of which use similar non-GAAP financial information to supplement their GAAP results. These non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP.

Non-GAAP Gross Profit, Non-GAAP Gross Margin, Non-GAAP Operating Expenses, Non-GAAP Income (Loss) from Operations, Non-GAAP Operating Margin, Non-GAAP Net Income, and Non-GAAP Net Income per Share: Procore defines these non-GAAP financial measures as the respective GAAP measures, excluding stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets, employer payroll tax related to employee stock transactions, and acquisition-related expenses. Non-GAAP gross margin is the ratio calculated by dividing non-GAAP gross profit by total revenue. Non-GAAP operating margin is the ratio calculated by dividing non-GAAP income (loss) from operations by total revenue. Basic earnings (loss) per share is computed by dividing net income (loss) by the weighted average number of common shares outstanding for the period. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share is computed by giving effect to all potential weighted average dilutive common stock equivalents outstanding for the period, including options to purchase common stock, restricted stock units, and shares to be issued pursuant to the employee stock purchase plan. The dilutive effect of outstanding awards is reflected in non-GAAP diluted earnings per share by application of the treasury stock method.

Stock-based compensation expense includes the net effects of capitalization and amortization of stock-based compensation expense related to capitalized software and cloud-computing arrangement implementation costs. Stock-based compensation expense has been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, a significant recurring expense in our business and an important part of the compensation provided to our employees. Because of varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions, and the variety of equity instruments that can impact a company's non-cash expenses, we believe that providing non-GAAP financial measures that exclude stock-based compensation expense allows for meaningful comparisons between its operating results from period to period. The expense related to amortization of acquired intangible assets is dependent upon estimates and assumptions, which can vary significantly and are unique to each asset acquired; therefore, Procore believes non-GAAP measures that adjust for the amortization of acquired intangible assets provide investors a consistent basis for comparison across accounting periods. The amount of employer payroll tax-related items on employee stock transactions is dependent on restricted stock unit settlements, option exercises, related stock price, and other factors that are beyond Procore's control and that do not correlate to the operation of the business. When evaluating the performance of its business and making operating plans, Procore does not consider these items (for example, when considering the impact of equity award grants, the company places a greater emphasis on overall stockholder dilution than the accounting charges associated with such grants). Since the amount of employer payroll tax-related items on employee stock transactions is highly variable due to factors outside our control, and unrelated to Procore's core operations, operating results, revenue-generating activities, business strategy, industry, or regulatory environment, management does not consider employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions in the evaluation of the business or in making operating plans. Accordingly, Procore believes this adjustment in arriving at our non-GAAP measures provides investors with a better understanding of the performance of its core business in a manner that is consistent with management's view of the business. Additionally, acquisition-related expenses, such as transaction costs and retention payments, are expenses that are not necessarily reflective of operational performance during a period. Procore believes that the exclusion of acquisition-related expenses provides for a useful comparison of our operating results to prior periods and to its peer companies, which commonly exclude these expenses. Overall, Procore believes it is useful to exclude these expenses in order to better understand the long-term performance of its core business and to facilitate comparison of its results period-over-period and to those of peer companies. All of these non-GAAP financial measures are important tools for financial and operational decision-making and for evaluating Procore's own operating results over different periods of time.

Non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to information provided by other companies in Procore's industry, as other companies in the industry may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently. In addition, there are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures because non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, and exclude expenses that may have a material impact on Procore's reported financial results. Unlike stock-based compensation expense, employer payroll tax related to employee stock transactions is a cash expense that we will continue to incur in the future. The presentation of non-GAAP financial information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors should review the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures included below, and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate Procore's business.

Free Cash Flow: Procore defines free cash flow as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, less purchases of property and equipment and capitalized software development costs. Procore believes free cash flow is an important liquidity measure of the cash (if any) that is available, after our operating activities and capital expenditures. Procore uses free cash flow in conjunction with traditional GAAP measures to assess its liquidity and evaluate the effectiveness of its business strategies. Once Procore's business needs and obligations are met, cash can be used to maintain a strong balance sheet and invest in future growth.

Other Metrics

Customer Count: The aforementioned customer count excludes customers acquired from business combinations that do not have standard Procore annual contracts.

About Procore

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PCOR) creates software for people who build the world. With a focus on providing timely and accurate data for all, Procore transforms the construction industry one project at a time - from hospitals and skyscrapers to airports and stadiums. Beyond its connected, innovative technology, Procore empowers the industry and its communities through Procore.org. For more information, visit www.procore.com.

Procore Technologies, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Revenue $ 284,347 $ 228,536 $ 553,775 $ 442,062 Cost of revenue(1)(2)(3) 48,101 42,304 93,824 82,506 Gross profit 236,246 186,232 459,951 359,556 Operating expenses Sales and marketing(1)(2)(3)(4) 127,922 125,362 248,916 242,725 Research and development(1)(2)(3)(4) 72,308 73,216 142,907 153,252 General and administrative(1)(3)(4) 50,792 46,383 101,810 91,571 Total operating expenses 251,022 244,961 493,633 487,548 Loss from operations (14,776 ) (58,729 ) (33,682 ) (127,992 ) Interest income 5,814 4,943 11,752 9,891 Interest expense (472 ) (491 ) (951 ) (987 ) Accretion income, net 3,761 2,031 6,849 3,663 Other expense, net (148 ) (313 ) (492 ) (523 ) Loss before provision for income taxes (5,821 ) (52,559 ) (16,524 ) (115,948 ) Provision for income taxes 490 322 753 380 Net loss $ (6,311 ) $ (52,881 ) $ (17,277 ) $ (116,328 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.04 ) $ (0.37 ) $ (0.12 ) $ (0.83 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted 146,938,942 141,238,489 146,207,469 140,446,873

(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense and amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation as follows:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (in thousands) Cost of revenue $ 3,683 $ 2,880 $ 6,868 $ 5,376 Sales and marketing 15,671 14,470 28,691 27,574 Research and development 17,628 16,270 31,363 36,051 General and administrative 13,961 9,909 25,690 20,384 Total stock-based compensation expense* $ 50,943 $ 43,529 $ 92,612 $ 89,385 *Includes amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation of $1.7 million and $1.0 million, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023; and $3.3 million and $2.0 million, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023; which was initially capitalized as capitalized software and cloud-computing arrangement implementation costs.

(2) Includes amortization of acquired intangible assets as follows:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (in thousands) Cost of revenue $ 6,156 $ 5,493 $ 12,041 $ 10,986 Sales and marketing 3,145 3,106 6,251 6,213 Research and development 665 675 1,340 1,409 Total amortization of acquired intangible assets $ 9,966 $ 9,274 $ 19,632 $ 18,608

(3) Includes employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions as follows:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (in thousands) Cost of revenue $ 161 $ 139 $ 373 $ 306 Sales and marketing 788 618 2,052 1,617 Research and development 900 891 2,568 2,247 General and administrative 494 503 1,539 1,135 Total employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions $ 2,343 $ 2,151 $ 6,532 $ 5,305

(4) Includes acquisition-related expenses as follows:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (in thousands) Sales and marketing $ 1,000 $ 548 $ 1,448 $ 1,454 Research and development - 204 - 6,188 General and administrative 563 - 563 - Total acquisition-related expenses $ 1,563 $ 752 $ 2,011 $ 7,642

Procore Technologies, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 (in thousands) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 356,239 $ 357,790 Marketable securities, current 379,120 320,161 Accounts receivable, net 158,700 206,644 Contract cost asset, current 30,946 28,718 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 41,471 42,421 Total current assets 966,476 955,734 Marketable securities, non-current 45,430 - Capitalized software development costs, net 95,763 83,045 Property and equipment, net 34,895 36,258 Right of use assets - finance leases 33,051 34,375 Right of use assets - operating leases 35,255 44,141 Contract cost asset, non-current 44,193 44,564 Intangible assets, net 142,293 137,546 Goodwill 550,363 539,354 Other assets 19,316 18,551 Total assets $ 1,967,035 $ 1,893,568 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 26,951 $ 13,177 Accrued expenses 71,253 100,075 Deferred revenue, current 494,680 501,903 Other current liabilities 31,894 27,275 Total current liabilities 624,778 642,430 Deferred revenue, non-current 6,135 7,692 Finance lease liabilities, non-current 42,468 43,581 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 32,578 37,923 Other liabilities, non-current 5,278 6,332 Total liabilities 711,237 737,958 Stockholders' equity Common stock 15 15 Additional paid-in capital 2,414,224 2,295,807 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,327 ) (1,375 ) Accumulated deficit (1,156,114 ) (1,138,837 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,255,798 1,155,610 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,967,035 $ 1,893,568

Remaining performance obligation: The following table presents our current and non-current RPO at the end of each period: June 30, Change 2024 2023 Dollar Percent (dollars in thousands) Remaining performance obligations Current $ 724,832 $ 622,639 $ 102,193 16 % Non-current 310,381 226,877 83,504 37 % Total remaining performance obligations $ 1,035,213 $ 849,516 $ 185,697 22 %

Procore Technologies, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (in thousands) Operating activities Net loss $ (6,311 ) $ (52,881 ) $ (17,277 ) $ (116,328 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities Stock-based compensation 49,225 42,487 89,357 87,425 Depreciation and amortization 20,843 17,336 40,894 34,210 Accretion of discounts on marketable debt securities, net (3,661 ) (2,030 ) (6,749 ) (3,662 ) Abandonment of long-lived assets 312 94 580 535 Noncash operating lease expense 2,259 2,604 4,993 5,232 Unrealized foreign currency loss, net (365 ) 149 714 557 Deferred income taxes 1 3 2 5 Provision for credit losses 216 2,004 405 3,730 Increase (decrease) in fair value of strategic investments 118 42 (641 ) 6 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect of asset acquisitions and business combinations Accounts receivable (19,019 ) (19,371 ) 48,994 23,577 Deferred contract cost assets (1,662 ) (3,170 ) (2,089 ) (3,630 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 494 (2,848 ) (190 ) 1,701 Accounts payable 10,124 (3,499 ) 13,279 1,149 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 3,707 (2,929 ) (30,447 ) (31,110 ) Deferred revenue 3,231 13,093 (10,877 ) 19,582 Operating lease liabilities (817 ) (2,761 ) (3,108 ) (5,381 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 58,695 (11,677 ) 127,840 17,598 Investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (1,874 ) (2,521 ) (3,963 ) (4,694 ) Capitalized software development costs (10,218 ) (9,400 ) (19,732 ) (17,351 ) Purchases of strategic investments (862 ) (293 ) (1,072 ) (442 ) Purchases of marketable securities (222,940 ) (139,286 ) (324,374 ) (229,282 ) Maturities of marketable securities 118,798 118,817 226,099 222,726 Sales of marketable securities - 5,452 - 5,452 Originations of materials financing - (7,930 ) - (17,007 ) Customer repayments of materials financing 202 7,638 1,483 12,996 Acquisition of a business, net of cash acquired (25,945 ) - (25,945 ) - Asset acquisitions, net of cash acquired (3,787 ) - (3,792 ) - Net cash used in investing activities (146,626 ) (27,523 ) (151,296 ) (27,602 ) Financing activities Proceeds from stock option exercises 2,790 7,217 9,915 10,939 Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan 13,187 13,006 13,187 13,006 Principal payments under finance lease agreements, net of proceeds from lease incentives (220 ) (520 ) (669 ) (930 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 15,757 19,703 22,433 23,015 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents (72,174 ) (19,497 ) (1,023 ) 13,011 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 757 (53 ) (528 ) (309 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 427,656 332,068 357,790 299,816 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 356,239 $ 312,518 $ 356,239 $ 312,518

Procore Technologies, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited) Reconciliation of gross profit and gross margin to non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin: Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (dollars in thousands) Revenue $ 284,347 $ 228,536 $ 553,775 $ 442,062 Gross profit 236,246 186,232 459,951 359,556 Stock-based compensation expense 3,683 2,880 6,868 5,376 Amortization of acquired technology intangible assets 6,156 5,493 12,041 10,986 Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions 161 139 373 306 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 246,246 $ 194,744 $ 479,233 $ 376,224 Gross margin 83 % 81 % 83 % 81 % Non-GAAP gross margin 87 % 85 % 87 % 85 %

Reconciliation of operating expenses to non-GAAP operating expenses: Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (dollars in thousands) Revenue $ 284,347 $ 228,536 $ 553,775 $ 442,062 GAAP sales and marketing 127,922 125,362 248,916 242,725 Stock-based compensation expense (15,671 ) (14,470 ) (28,691 ) (27,574 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets (3,145 ) (3,106 ) (6,251 ) (6,213 ) Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions (788 ) (618 ) (2,052 ) (1,617 ) Acquisition-related expenses (1,000 ) (548 ) (1,448 ) (1,454 ) Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 107,318 $ 106,620 $ 210,474 $ 205,867 GAAP sales and marketing as a percentage of revenue 45 % 55 % 45 % 55 % Non-GAAP sales and marketing as a percentage of revenue 38 % 47 % 38 % 47 % GAAP research and development $ 72,308 $ 73,216 $ 142,907 $ 153,252 Stock-based compensation expense (17,628 ) (16,270 ) (31,363 ) (36,051 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets (665 ) (675 ) (1,340 ) (1,409 ) Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions (900 ) (891 ) (2,568 ) (2,247 ) Acquisition-related expenses - (204 ) - (6,188 ) Non-GAAP research and development $ 53,115 $ 55,176 $ 107,636 $ 107,357 GAAP research and development as a percentage of revenue 25 % 32 % 26 % 35 % Non-GAAP research and development as a percentage of revenue 19 % 24 % 19 % 24 % GAAP general and administrative $ 50,792 $ 46,383 $ 101,810 $ 91,571 Stock-based compensation expense (13,961 ) (9,909 ) (25,690 ) (20,384 ) Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions (494 ) (503 ) (1,539 ) (1,135 ) Acquisition-related expenses (563 ) - (563 ) - Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 35,774 $ 35,971 $ 74,018 $ 70,052 GAAP general and administrative as a percentage of revenue 18 % 20 % 18 % 21 % Non-GAAP general and administrative as a percentage of revenue 13 % 16 % 13 % 16 %

Reconciliation of loss from operations and operating margin to non-GAAP income (loss) from operations and non-GAAP operating margin: Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (dollars in thousands) Revenue $ 284,347 $ 228,536 $ 553,775 $ 442,062 Loss from operations (14,776 ) (58,729 ) (33,682 ) (127,992 ) Stock-based compensation expense 50,943 43,529 92,612 89,385 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 9,966 9,274 19,632 18,608 Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions 2,343 2,151 6,532 5,305 Acquisition-related expenses 1,563 752 2,011 7,642 Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations $ 50,039 $ (3,023 ) $ 87,105 $ (7,052 ) Operating margin (5 %) (26 %) (6 %) (29 %) Non-GAAP operating margin 18 % (1 %) 16 % (2 %)

Reconciliation of net loss and net loss per share to non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share: Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Revenue $ 284,347 $ 228,536 $ 553,775 $ 442,062 Net loss (6,311 ) (52,881 ) (17,277 ) (116,328 ) Stock-based compensation expense 50,943 43,529 92,612 89,385 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 9,966 9,274 19,632 18,608 Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions 2,343 2,151 6,532 5,305 Acquisition-related expenses 1,563 752 2,011 7,642 Non-GAAP net income $ 58,504 $ 2,825 $ 103,510 $ 4,612 Numerator: Non-GAAP net income $ 58,504 $ 2,825 $ 103,510 $ 4,612 Denominator: Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic 146,938,942 141,238,489 146,207,469 140,446,873 Effect of dilutive securities: Employee stock awards 4,653,396 6,117,368 5,349,382 6,537,556 Weighted-average shares used in computing net income per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted 151,592,338 147,355,857 151,556,851 146,984,429 GAAP net loss per share, basic $ (0.04 ) $ (0.37 ) $ (0.12 ) $ (0.83 ) GAAP net loss per share, diluted $ (0.04 ) $ (0.37 ) $ (0.12 ) $ (0.83 ) Non-GAAP net income per share, basic $ 0.40 $ 0.02 $ 0.71 $ 0.03 Non-GAAP net income per share, diluted $ 0.39 $ 0.02 $ 0.68 $ 0.03

Computation of free cash flow: Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (in thousands) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 58,695 $ (11,677 ) $ 127,840 $ 17,598 Purchases of property, plant, and equipment (1,874 ) (2,521 ) (3,963 ) (4,694 ) Capitalized software development costs (10,218 ) (9,400 ) (19,732 ) (17,351 ) Non-GAAP free cash flow $ 46,603 $ (23,598 ) $ 104,145 $ (4,447 )

