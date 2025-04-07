Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PCOR), a leading technology partner for every stage of construction, today released its first ever Future State of Construction Report, offering a data-driven look at the key trends and challenges shaping the construction industry across the next decade.

The inaugural report pairs extensive research and expert analysis from leading voices in the industry with survey data from over 1,200 construction decision-makers in Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, and the United States. It offers a global, comprehensive view of emerging trends and challenges shaping the industry.

"The construction industry is at a turning point, and technology is the catalyst for its transformation," said Procore Founder and CEO, Tooey Courtemanche. "AI, data and automation aren't just driving efficiencies, they're reshaping how we build, collaborate, and solve challenges. This is one of the most transformative periods in the history of construction, and at Procore, we're committed to empowering the industry with the tools to navigate this future with confidence."

Key Insights from the Future State of Construction Report:

AI and Automation are Eliminating Inefficiencies and Maximizing Productivity AI and automation are poised to significantly enhance productivity in construction. 18% of project time is currently lost searching for data, and 28% is wasted due to rework. 55% of construction leaders believe automation will disrupt the industry within the next five years. By integrating AI-driven preconstruction tools and automation, companies can help reduce inefficiencies, improve project planning, and boost ROI.

The Workforce is Changing Upskilling and Well-Being are Critical The construction workforce is undergoing a generational transformation. With 53% of workers expected to retire by 2036, companies are taking action to address this shift. 47% of companies have upskilling programs in place, and 41% plan to implement them in the next year. These efforts are critical to attracting and retaining talent, especially as 60% of workers stay in construction for career growth and financial opportunities. Additionally, 45% of workers cite burnout as the top reason they leave the industry, highlighting the importance of mental health support and well-being initiatives.

AI-Driven Insights are Reshaping Decision-Making Over 80% of construction executives agree that connected historical data is crucial to project success, though 76% of civil and infrastructure builders acknowledge they are not yet fully harnessing the potential of their data. AI-driven insights will optimize tasks like scheduling and workforce allocation, while human expertise will remain essential in applying these insights effectively.

Digital Tools are Empowering Builders to Lead the Design Process 49% of construction professionals surveyed anticipate increased use of BIM for design collaboration and clash detection. The design process is evolving as builders increasingly take the reins. Digital twins and AI-powered simulations will allow teams to optimize designs before construction even begins.



"Companies leveraging AI, automation, and data are continuing to unlock new efficiencies, enhance safety, and build a more resilient industry," said Procore's Global Technology Evangelist, Kris Lengieza. "However, at the core of every advancement in technology are the people who build. Their expertise and adaptability will determine how the industry evolves. At Procore, we believe that the future of construction isn't just about the technology, but about how we use it to build together. We're committed to supporting the industry as it navigates this transformation."

