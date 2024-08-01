DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Civitas Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CIVI) (the "Company" or "Civitas") today reported its second quarter 2024 financial and operating results. A webcast and conference call is planned for 9 a.m. MT (11 a.m. ET) on Friday, August 2, 2024. Participation details are available in this release, and supplemental materials can be accessed on the Company's website, www.civitasresources.com.
Key Second Quarter 2024 Results
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Net Income ($MM)
$216.0
$391.8
Adjusted Net Income ($MM)(1)
$207.0
$478.7
Operating Cash Flow ($MM)
$359.6
$1,172.1
Adjusted EBITDAX ($MM)(1)
$918.1
$1,846.3
Total Sales Volumes (MBoe/d)
342.9
339.2
Oil Volumes (MBbl/d)
155.3
155.7
Capital Expenditures ($MM)
$566.5
$1,216.0
Adjusted Free Cash Flow ($MM)(1)
$235.4
$381.0
(1) Non-GAAP financial measure; see attached reconciliation schedules at the end of this release.
Additional Highlights
- Permian Basin sales volumes increased nearly 12% from the first quarter, driven by strong production from recent Delaware and Midland Basin wells.
- Well costs in the Midland Basin are currently 10% lower than at the start of the year, enhancing well-level average rates of return by more than 10% (at $70 per barrel WTI).
- Total cash operating expense per BOE was $8.97, below expectation and the first quarter of 2024.
- Commenced production on 13 four-mile laterals from the Watkins area of the DJ Basin (the longest laterals ever drilled and completed in Colorado) in late June 2024.
- Return of capital to shareholders totaled $274 million, including dividends paid of $1.50 per share and share repurchases of $125 million, or 1,766,808 shares at an average price of $70.70 per share.
- The Company amended its credit facility to increase the borrowing base by $400 million (to $3.4 billion) and its elected commitment by $350 million (to $2.2 billion) during the May 2024 redetermination.
Shareholder Return Framework Adds Flexibility for Buybacks
Civitas maintains one of the industry's premier shareholder return programs, distributing to shareholders a strong base dividend and at least 50% of its free cash flow, after the base dividend, in the form of a variable return.
The Company's Board of Directors recently enhanced Civitas' shareholder return program to add flexibility in the way it returns the variable component to shareholders. Beginning with the third quarter, the variable return of capital will now be provided through a combination of common stock repurchases and dividends, with the quarterly allocation between the two determined by management and the Board. The base dividend remains unchanged at $0.50 per share quarterly.
As part of the enhanced capital return framework, the Board authorized a new share repurchase program of up to $500 million of the Company's outstanding shares of common stock. The new share repurchase program replaces the prior share repurchase program and represents an approximately 75% increase as compared to the authorization remaining under the prior program. Civitas intends to continue its disciplined and strong share repurchase track record, as evidenced by the Company's execution of over $510 million in buybacks at an average price of $63.80 since the beginning of 2023.
The remaining 50% of free cash flow, after the base dividend, will support the Company's balance sheet initiatives, with a long-term leverage target unchanged at less than 0.75 times EBITDAX (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and exploration).
CEO Quote
"Civitas' team and assets continue to perform very well, as demonstrated by our strong second quarter results," said CEO Chris Doyle. "At this time last year, we transformed our Company through multiple Permian Basin acquisitions, which significantly expanded our scale, depth and quality of inventory. Since then, we've driven production ahead of plan, lowered drilling and completion costs, and enhanced margins through reduced operating costs, evidencing that assets are better in Civitas' hands. In the DJ Basin, we continue to execute very well, and the regulatory environment has been derisked for multiple years into the future. In support of these results and the value we are creating, our Board has recently increased our share buyback authorization and enhanced our capital return framework by adding flexibility for us to execute repurchases in times when our equity does not reflect the underlying value of our high-quality business. I am highly confident in our execution and our focused business strategy to capture the long-term value within Civitas."
Second Quarter 2024 Financial and Operating Results
Crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids ("NGL") sales for the second quarter of 2024 were $1.3 billion, consistent with the first quarter of 2024. Crude oil accounted for 87% of total revenue.
Sales volumes exceeded expectations at 343 MBoe/d, benefiting from continued strong well performance and accelerated turn-in-line timing. Crude oil volumes were consistent with expectations and relatively flat from the first quarter of the year, with higher natural gas and NGL volumes in the Permian Basin driving outperformance. Permian Basin sales volumes were up nearly 12% as compared to the first quarter of the year, with the increase primarily related to the impact and timing of new wells commencing production. Approximately 58% of second quarter sales volumes in the Permian Basin were from the Midland Basin, with 42% from the Delaware Basin.
Second quarter DJ Basin volumes were lower than the first quarter of the year in part due to the two previously-announced non-core asset divestments which closed in March and May 2024. Assets sold reduced second quarter average sales volumes by approximately 5 MBoe/d (~35% oil). In addition, DJ Basin sales volumes reflect the timing of new wells commencing production which were weighted to the latter part of the second quarter, as well as temporary third-party facility downtime.
In the second quarter of 2024, differentials for the Company's crude oil and natural gas averaged a reduction of $0.16 per barrel and $1.72 per thousand cubic feet from the respective index prices. Higher than anticipated crude oil realizations were primarily related to improvement in the values obtained for the Company's crude quality, especially Niobrara production in the DJ Basin. Natural gas differentials were significantly impacted by weak Waha pricing in the Permian Basin. NGL realizations per barrel averaged 26% of WTI crude oil in the second quarter of 2024.
The following table presents crude oil, natural gas, and NGL sales volumes by operating region as well as consolidated average sales prices for the periods presented:
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2024
March 31, 2024
Average sales volumes per day
Crude oil (Bbls/d)
DJ Basin
67,846
73,132
Permian Basin
87,495
83,022
Total
155,341
156,154
Natural gas (Mcf/d)
DJ Basin
315,308
343,736
Permian Basin
282,659
253,121
Total
597,967
596,857
Natural gas liquids (Bbls/d)
DJ Basin
36,648
38,473
Permian Basin
51,220
41,396
Total
87,868
79,869
Average sales volumes per day (Boe/d)
DJ Basin
157,044
168,889
Permian Basin
185,824
166,604
Total
342,868
335,493
Average sales prices (before derivatives):
Crude oil (per Bbl)
$
80.27
$
75.69
Natural gas (per Mcf)
$
0.17
$
1.60
Natural gas liquids (per Bbl)
$
20.94
$
22.73
Total (per Boe)
$
42.03
$
43.49
Realized hedging losses totaled $13 million for the second quarter of 2024. A complete listing of derivative positions can be found in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2024.
Total cash operating expense per BOE, including lease operating expense, gathering, transportation and processing expenses, midstream operating expense, as well as cash general and administrative (a non-GAAP measure(1)), for the second quarter of 2024 was $8.97. Second quarter cash operating expense benefited from continued focus on chemicals and labor optimization in the Permian Basin and the divestment of higher-cost, non-core DJ Basin assets.
Depreciation, depletion and amortization was $16.70 per BOE for the second quarter, higher than the first quarter of 2024 primarily as a result of timing differences between capital investments and reserve additions.
Interest expense of $115 million, which includes amortization on the remaining Vencer deferred payment, was in line with expectation.
As of the end of the second quarter, Civitas' financial liquidity was $1.4 billion, consisting of cash on hand and available borrowing capacity on the Company's credit facility. The Company's borrowings on its revolving credit facility totaled $850 million at the end of the second quarter, increasing from the first quarter primarily as a result of working capital changes during the period, including gross Colorado ad valorem taxes paid for 2022 of nearly $400 million.
(1) Non-GAAP financial measure; see attached reconciliation schedules at the end of this release.
Second Quarter Capital Expenditures Benefit from Well Cost Savings
Capital expenditures for the second quarter totaled $567 million, below anticipation as a result of sustainably lower costs. Through ongoing drilling and completion efficiencies, as well as design optimization and scale savings, the Company has delivered 10% well cost reductions in the Midland Basin and three percent in each of the Delaware and DJ Basins.
During the second quarter, the Company drilled, completed, and turned to sales 34, 32, and 49 gross wells (32, 30, and 41 net), respectively, in the Permian Basin, and 23, 39, and 34 gross wells (22, 33, and 31 net), respectively, in the DJ Basin. The Company's average lateral length completed during the quarter totaled 2.3 miles in the Permian Basin and 2.2 miles in the DJ Basin.
The following table presents capital expenditures by operating region:
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2024
March 31, 2024
Capital expenditures (in thousands)
DJ Basin
$
264,402
$
262,595
Permian Basin
302,587
386,234
Other/Corporate
(480
)
703
Total
$
566,509
$
649,532
2024 Outlook Enhanced Through Lower Capex and Higher Volumes
Civitas continues to find innovative ways to safely reduce well costs and enhance production. Recent accomplishments have led to a $50 million reduction in 2024 capital investment plans, with the Company's new full-year 2024 capital guidance being $1.85 - $1.95 billion.
Full-year 2024 expected sales volumes were increased to the upper half of the Company's original range, now expected between 335 and 345 MBoe/d. The increase in total sales volumes represents a 3% increase at the midpoint from original guidance, after adjusting for asset sales. Civitas reiterated its expectation for full-year oil volumes. Third quarter total volumes and oil are anticipated to be higher than the second quarter, with increases expected in both the Permian Basin and DJ Basin.
Updated full-year guidance, including a reduced cash operating expense outlook, can be found in the Company's supplemental earnings presentation on the Company's website.
Schedule 1: Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except for per share amounts, unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Operating net revenues:
Crude oil, natural gas, and NGL sales
$
1,311,532
$
658,840
$
2,639,288
$
1,313,681
Other operating income
1,162
1,686
2,609
2,867
Total operating net revenues
1,312,694
660,526
2,641,897
1,316,548
Operating expenses:
Lease operating expense
126,606
51,230
258,071
97,068
Midstream operating expense
11,939
13,319
25,500
23,380
Gathering, transportation, and processing
94,469
64,873
183,370
132,225
Severance and ad valorem taxes
101,913
52,443
203,819
104,805
Exploration
1,340
546
12,874
1,117
Depreciation, depletion, and amortization
521,090
232,786
987,930
434,089
Transaction costs
7,877
31,145
30,597
31,627
General and administrative expense (including $12,262, $9,895, $23,461, and $17,275, respectively, of stock-based compensation)
59,135
33,541
117,013
70,399
Other operating expense
1,458
1,199
9,024
1,337
Total operating expenses
925,827
481,082
1,828,198
896,047
Other income (expense):
Derivative gain (loss), net
7,578
4,927
(102,102
)
30,087
Interest expense
(114,897
)
(8,753
)
(224,683
)
(16,202
)
Loss on property transactions, net
-
(13
)
(1,430
)
(254
)
Other income
3,434
8,045
8,338
17,068
Total other income (expense)
(103,885
)
4,206
(319,877
)
30,699
Income from operations before income taxes
282,982
183,650
493,822
451,200
Income tax expense
(66,993
)
(44,363
)
(102,012
)
(109,452
)
Net income
$
215,989
$
139,287
$
391,810
$
341,748
Earnings per common share:
Basic
$
2.17
$
1.73
$
3.92
$
4.22
Diluted
$
2.15
$
1.72
$
3.88
$
4.18
Weighted-average common shares outstanding:
Basic
99,426
80,393
100,062
81,052
Diluted
100,245
81,144
100,865
81,824
Schedule 2: Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands, unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$
215,989
$
139,287
$
391,810
$
341,748
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation, depletion, and amortization
521,090
232,786
987,930
434,089
Stock-based compensation
12,262
9,895
23,461
17,275
Derivative (gain) loss, net
(7,578
)
(4,927
)
102,102
(30,087
)
Derivative cash settlement loss, net
(12,752
)
(1,335
)
(23,907
)
(11,885
)
Amortization of deferred financing costs and deferred acquisition consideration
13,044
1,155
25,389
2,305
Loss on property transactions, net
-
13
1,430
254
Deferred income tax expense
62,695
44,022
92,689
89,975
Other, net
(930
)
300
(1,965
)
292
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net
(444,252
)
(84,015
)
(426,819
)
32,064
Net cash provided by operating activities
359,568
337,181
1,172,120
876,030
Cash flows from investing activities:
Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired
(33,694
)
-
(867,596
)
-
Acquisitions of crude oil and natural gas properties
(13,984
)
(20,423
)
(13,984
)
(51,247
)
Deposits for acquisitions
-
(352,500
)
-
(352,500
)
Capital expenditures for drilling and completion activities and other fixed assets
(519,120
)
(268,560
)
(1,090,697
)
(518,949
)
Proceeds from property transactions
78,817
64
171,679
5,764
Purchases of carbon credits and renewable energy credits
(1,886
)
(5,651
)
(1,886
)
(5,651
)
Other, net
-
(527
)
-
(621
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(489,867
)
(647,597
)
(1,802,484
)
(923,204
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from credit facility
1,000,000
-
1,300,000
-
Payments to credit facility
(550,000
)
-
(1,200,000
)
-
Proceeds from issuance of senior notes
-
2,666,250
-
2,666,250
Payment of deferred financing costs and other
(3,789
)
(4,215
)
(5,157
)
(4,215
)
Dividends paid
(148,918
)
(174,148
)
(297,357
)
(347,524
)
Common stock repurchased and retired
(124,936
)
(20,198
)
(191,872
)
(320,305
)
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
6
4
6
444
Payment of employee tax withholdings in exchange for the return of common stock
(1,436
)
(10,492
)
(8,506
)
(12,610
)
Principal payments on finance lease obligations
(814
)
-
(1,577
)
-
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
170,113
2,457,201
(404,463
)
1,982,040
Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
39,814
2,146,785
(1,034,827
)
1,934,866
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash:
Beginning of period(1)
52,174
556,215
1,126,815
768,134
End of period(1)
$
91,988
$
2,703,000
$
91,988
$
2,703,000
(1) Includes $2.0 million of restricted cash and consists of $1.9 million of interest earned on cash held in escrow that is presented in deposits for acquisitions within the accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated balance sheets ("balance sheets") for the period ended December 31, 2023 and $0.1 million of funds for road maintenance and repairs that is presented in other noncurrent assets within the accompanying balance sheets for all periods presented.
Schedule 3: Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, unaudited)
June 30, 2024
December 31, 2023
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
91,884
$
1,124,797
Accounts receivable, net:
Crude oil and natural gas sales
559,736
505,961
Joint interest and other
227,233
247,228
Derivative assets
14,118
35,192
Deposits for acquisitions
-
163,164
Prepaid expenses and other
60,809
68,070
Total current assets
953,780
2,144,412
Property and equipment (successful efforts method):
Proved properties
15,671,856
12,738,568
Less: accumulated depreciation, depletion, and amortization
(3,249,814
)
(2,339,541
)
Total proved properties, net
12,422,042
10,399,027
Unproved properties
817,351
821,939
Wells in progress
661,599
536,858
Other property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $10,938 in 2024 and $9,808 in 2023
56,630
62,392
Total property and equipment, net
13,957,622
11,820,216
Derivative assets
500
8,233
Other noncurrent assets
129,388
124,458
Total assets
$
15,041,290
$
14,097,319
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
$
665,635
$
565,708
Production taxes payable
259,304
421,045
Crude oil and natural gas revenue distribution payable
705,343
766,123
Derivative liability
70,835
18,096
Deferred acquisition consideration
497,277
-
Other liabilities
91,345
80,915
Total current liabilities
2,289,739
1,851,887
Long-term liabilities:
Long-term debt
4,889,554
4,785,732
Ad valorem taxes
189,917
307,924
Derivative liability
936
-
Deferred income tax liabilities, net
657,470
564,781
Asset retirement obligations
317,886
305,716
Other long-term liabilities
109,771
99,958
Total liabilities
8,455,273
7,915,998
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock, $.01 par value, 25,000,000 shares authorized, none outstanding
-
-
Common stock, $.01 par value, 225,000,000 shares authorized, 98,347,937 and 93,774,901 issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively
5,050
5,004
Additional paid-in capital
5,318,431
4,964,450
Retained earnings
1,262,536
1,211,867
Total stockholders' equity
6,586,017
6,181,321
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
15,041,290
$
14,097,319
Schedule 4: Adjusted Net Income
(in thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)
Adjusted Net Income is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure that is used by management to present a more comparable, recurring profitability between periods. We believe that Adjusted Net Income provides external users of our consolidated financial statements with additional information to assist in their analysis of the Company. The Company defines Adjusted Net Income as net income after adjusting for (1) the impact of certain non-cash items and one-time transactions and correspondingly (2) the related tax effect in each period. Adjusted Net Income is not a measure of net income as determined by GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, net cash provided by operating activities, or other profitability or liquidity measures prepared under GAAP.
The following table presents a reconciliation of the GAAP financial measure of net income to the non-GAAP financial measure of Adjusted Net Income.
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2024
March 31, 2024
June 30, 2024
June 30, 2023
Net income
$
215,989
$
175,821
$
391,810
$
341,748
Adjustments to net income:
Unused commitments(1)
608
(1,226
)
(618
)
754
Transaction costs
7,877
22,720
30,597
31,627
Loss on property transactions, net
-
1,430
1,430
254
Derivative (gain) loss, net
(7,578
)
109,680
102,102
(30,087
)
Derivative cash settlement loss
(12,752
)
(11,155
)
(23,907
)
(11,885
)
Total adjustments to net income before taxes
(11,845
)
121,449
109,604
(9,337
)
Tax effect of adjustments
2,807
(20,161
)
(22,688
)
2,269
Total adjustments to net income after taxes
(9,038
)
101,288
86,916
(7,068
)
Adjusted Net Income
$
206,951
$
277,109
$
478,726
$
334,680
Adjusted Net Income per diluted share
$
2.06
$
2.74
$
4.75
$
4.09
Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding
100,245
101,293
100,865
81,824
(1) Included as a portion of other operating expense in the accompanying statements of operations.
Schedule 5: Adjusted EBITDAX
(in thousands, unaudited)
Adjusted EBITDAX is a supplemental non-GAAP measure that represents earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation, depletion, and amortization, exploration expense, and other non-cash and non-recurring charges. Adjusted EBITDAX excludes certain items that we believe affect the comparability of operating results and can exclude items that are generally non-recurring in nature or whose timing and/or amount cannot be reasonably estimated. We present Adjusted EBITDAX because we believe it provides useful additional information to investors and analysts, as a performance measure, for analysis of our ability to internally generate funds for exploration, development, acquisitions, and to service debt. We are also subject to financial covenants under our revolving credit facility based on Adjusted EBITDAX ratios. In addition, Adjusted EBITDAX is widely used by professional research analysts and others in the valuation, comparison, and investment recommendations of companies in the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. Adjusted EBITDAX should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, net cash provided by operating activities, or other profitability or liquidity measures prepared under GAAP. Because Adjusted EBITDAX excludes some, but not all items that affect net income and may vary among companies, the Adjusted EBITDAX amounts presented may not be comparable to similar metrics of other companies.
The following table presents a reconciliation of the GAAP financial measure of net income to the non-GAAP financial measure of Adjusted EBITDAX:
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2024
March 31, 2024
June 30, 2024
June 30, 2023
Net Income
$
215,989
$
175,821
$
391,810
$
341,748
Total adjustments to net income before taxes (from schedule 4)
(11,845
)
121,449
109,604
(9,337
)
Exploration
1,340
11,534
12,874
1,117
Depreciation, depletion, and amortization
521,090
466,840
987,930
434,089
Stock-based compensation(2)
12,262
11,199
23,461
17,275
Interest expense
114,897
109,786
224,683
16,202
Interest income(1)
(2,650
)
(3,425
)
(6,074
)
(12,807
)
Income tax expense
66,993
35,019
102,012
109,452
Adjusted EBITDAX
$
918,076
$
928,223
$
1,846,300
$
897,739
(1) Included as a portion of other income in the condensed consolidated statements of operations.
(2) Included as a portion of general and administrative expense in the condensed consolidated statements of operations.
Schedule 6: Adjusted Free Cash Flow
(in thousands, unaudited)
Adjusted Free Cash Flow is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated as net cash provided by operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities and less exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas properties, changes in working capital related to capital expenditures, and purchases of carbon credits. We believe that Adjusted Free Cash Flow provides additional information that may be useful to investors and analysts in evaluating our ability to generate cash from our existing crude oil and natural gas assets to fund future exploration and development activities and to return cash to stockholders. Adjusted Free Cash Flow is a supplemental measure of liquidity and should not be viewed as a substitute for cash flows from operations because it excludes certain required cash expenditures.
The following table presents a reconciliation of the GAAP financial measure of net cash provided by operating activities to the non-GAAP financial measure of Adjusted Free Cash Flow:
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2024
March 31, 2024
June 30, 2024
June 30, 2023
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
359,568
$
812,552
$
1,172,120
$
876,030
Add back: Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net
444,252
(17,433
)
426,819
(32,064
)
Cash flow from operations before changes in operating assets and liabilities
803,820
795,119
1,598,939
843,966
Less: Cash paid for capital expenditures for drilling and completion activities and other fixed assets
(519,120
)
(571,577
)
(1,090,697
)
(518,949
)
Less: Changes in working capital related to capital expenditures
(47,389
)
(77,955
)
(125,344
)
56,345
Capital expenditures
(566,509
)
(649,532
)
(1,216,041
)
(462,604
)
Less: Purchases of carbon credits and renewable energy credits
(1,886
)
-
(1,886
)
(5,651
)
Adjusted Free Cash Flow
$
235,425
$
145,587
$
381,012
$
375,711
Schedule 7: Cash General and Administrative
(in thousands, unaudited)
Cash general and administrative is a supplemental non-GAAP measure that is calculated as general and administrative expense less stock-based compensation, that we believe affects the comparability of operating results as it is non-cash. Cash general and administrative is a non-GAAP measure that we include in our total cash operating expense per BOE. We believe it provides useful additional information to investors and analysts, as a performance measure, for analysis of our operations.
The following table presents a reconciliation of the GAAP financial measure of general and administrative expense to the non-GAAP financial measure of cash general and administrative:
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2024
March 31, 2024
June 30, 2024
June 30, 2023
General and administrative expense (as reported)
$
59,135
$
57,878
$
117,013
$
70,399
Less: Stock-based compensation
(12,262
)
(11,199
)
(23,461
)
(17,275
)
Cash general and administrative expense
$
46,873
$
46,679
$
93,552
$
53,124
