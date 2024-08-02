BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Directorate Change

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 02

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC

LEI: 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59

Resignation of a Director

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc ("the Company") announces that Mr Glen Suarez, a non-executive Director of the Company, has tendered his resignation and will step down from the Board with effect from 9 August 2024. Glen has advised the Board that due to the increasing demands of his other business commitments he can no longer give his role on the Board the time and focus it deserves.

We thank him for the benefit of his experience and insight during his tenure and wish him well for the future.

Mr K. Mayger

For and on behalf of

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Company Secretary

2 August 2024