

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fluor Corp. (FLR) revealed a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $169 million, or $0.97 per share. This compares with $51 million, or $0.35 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Fluor Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $148 million or $0.85 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.68 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.3% to $4.227 billion from $3.939 billion last year.



Fluor Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.50 to $3.00



