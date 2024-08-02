

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Sixteen individuals, mostly Westerners, detained in Russia were released Thursday in exchange for 8 Russian prisoners who have been held in the United States, Germany, Norway, Slovenia, and Poland.



Russia released four Americans, five Germans and seven Russian citizens who were political prisoners in their own country.



The freed Russian dissidents include prominent Kremlin critic Vladimir Kara-Murza. A Russian citizen by birth, Vladimir is an American green-card holder and a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist.



Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, former US Marine Paul Whelan and Russian-American journalist Alsu Kurmasheva arrived at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland at midnight to an emotional reception by their family members, in the presence of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.



The released Americans will return home after a medical check-up at the Brooke Army Medical Center in Texas.



Paul Whelan had been imprisoned in Russia for nearly six years, Vladimir since 2022, Evan since March 2023, and Alsu since October 2023.



The prisoners returned by the U.S. include a former security service colonel convicted of murder, and a number of Russians accused of spying or cybercrime.



Germany freed Vadim Krasikov, a Russian who was in their custody for the murder of a former Chechen fighter.



The biggest exchange of prisoners by Russia and the West since the end of the Cold War was the result of years-long negotiations involving third parties.



'It's the culmination of many rounds of complex, painstaking negotiations over many, many months,' .



Biden thanked its allies, including Germany, Poland, Slovenia, Norway, and Turkey, 'who stood with us throughout tough, complex negotiations to achieve this outcome'.



Biden said he will not stop working until every American wrongfully detained or held hostage around the world is reunited with their family. The Biden Administration has now brought home more than 70 Americans held in foreign captivity.



