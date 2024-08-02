Rekor Systems, Inc.: Rekor's Industry-Leading Public Safety Solutions Now Available in AWS Marketplace and Amazon Business

Simplified Procurement Accelerates Security and Safety Initiatives that use Rekor's AI-Driven Vehicle Recognition Technology

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) (the "Company"), a trusted global authority in developing and delivering roadway intelligence using state-of-the-art artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML), today announced the availability of its Rekor Scout® Platform in AWS Marketplace and Rekor Edge Pro on Amazon Business.

The AWS Marketplace is a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors. It makes finding, testing, buying, and deploying software running on Amazon Web Services (AWS) easy. Amazon Business combines Amazon's vast selection, convenience, and value with features designed to enhance business operations.

"In today's environment where understaffed departments face increasing safety and security challenges with outdated manual processes and legacy technologies, a comprehensive public safety platform that uses advanced license plate and vehicle recognition is transformative for law enforcement, commercial businesses, homeowners' associations, and communities. The Rekor Scout® Platform provides real-time intelligence through force-multiplying technology that is mission-critical. Now available in AWS Marketplace, procuring this essential solution is faster and easier than ever," said David Desharnais, Rekor President and CEO.

Rekor Scout® Platform: Powerful AI-Driven Vehicle & License Plate Recognition

The Rekor Scout® Platform in AWS Marketplace provides a powerful, user-friendly, AI-driven software solution delivering industry-leading accuracy, real-time alerting, sophisticated investigative tools, searchable databases, individual and shared hotlists, flexible data retention, and more. Leveraging proprietary AI algorithms, Rekor Scout® enables accurate vehicle and license plate recognition on nearly any IP, traffic, or security camera, extracting license plate numbers, state of origin, vehicle make, model, color, direction of travel, vehicle type, and more. Customers gain real-time actionable insights, allowing them to act instantly or conduct in-depth forensic investigations. With thousands of global customers, Rekor Scout® is improving safety and security through the latest in public safety technology.

AWS customers can now access Rekor Scout® directly within AWS Marketplace, streamlining the purchase and management of the platform within their AWS Marketplace account. Rekor Scout® is just one component of Rekor's comprehensive suite of roadway intelligence solutions for the public safety and transportation industries that customers can procure within AWS Marketplace, including Rekor Command for AI-powered traffic management and Rekor Discover for automated traffic analytics.

Rekor Edge Pro: Complete On-Device AI Solution for Roadway Deployments

Rekor Edge Pro is a complete license plate and vehicle recognition system engineered for roadway speeds, leveraging industry-leading on-device AI. Designed for easy setup and deployment in neighborhoods, campuses, and business districts, Rekor Edge Pro provides a comprehensive solution for security, parking, and access control use cases. The all-in-one system, embedded with a GPU and processing power, performs advanced AI computations on-device at the roadside. Integrated with Rekor Scout®, this system enables rapid, accurate identification of license plates and vehicle recognition details. With an IP67 & NEMA4 rating, Rekor Edge Pro ensures durability and accuracy across adverse weather conditions, day and night -- guaranteeing durability and accuracy across adverse weather conditions, day and night. Independently tested against other ALPR/ANPR providers, Rekor Edge Pro consistently delivers leading results and is now available for purchase on Amazon Business, making it accessible to a wide range of customers.

A long-time user of Rekor Scout®, Captain Michael Credico of the North Caldwell Police Department added, "As a law enforcement agency committed to public safety, we evaluated multiple ALPR vendors. After careful and comprehensive evaluation, our decision to select Rekor Scout® as our preferred solution was made with unwavering confidence. The factors pivotal to our choice included its unparalleled accuracy in license plate recognition, its real-time alerting capabilities, and its seamless integration into our current video networks. The attributes of Rekor Scout® play a crucial role in supporting our operational needs and enhancing our ability to ensure public safety. One of the standout features of the Scout platform is its capability to extract detailed information, such as license plate numbers and vehicle specifics, from a variety of camera sources. This functionality equips our officers with critical real-time data, empowering them to respond swiftly and effectively to incidents. Overall, we firmly believe that Rekor Scout® will significantly bolster our safety and security efforts, providing us with advanced tools and reliable technology to better protect our communities."

Powered by and built on AWS, Rekor Scout® leverages a suite of AWS services, including Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3), Amazon Simple Queue Service (Amazon SQS), Amazon ElastiCache, Amazon Relational Database Service (Amazon RDS) and Amazon Elastic Container Service (Amazon ECS), to operate AI/ML, security, privacy, storage, streaming, and analytics at a global scale.

About Rekor Systems, Inc.

Rekor Systems, Inc., (NASDAQ:REKR) is a trusted global authority in developing and delivering roadway intelligence utilizing state-of-the-art AI and machine learning. Pioneering the implementation of digital infrastructure in our communities, Rekor is redefining infrastructure by collecting, connecting, and organizing the world's mobility data - laying the foundation for a digital-enabled operating system for the road. With our Rekor One Roadway Intelligence Engine at the foundation of our technology, we aggregate and transform trillions of data points into intelligence through proprietary computer vision, machine learning, and big data analytics that power our platforms and applications. Our solutions provide actionable insights that give governments and businesses a comprehensive picture of roadways while providing a collaborative environment that drives the world to be safer, greener, and more efficient. To learn more, please visit our website: https://rekor.ai, and follow Rekor on social media on LinkedIn, X (formerly Twitter), Threads and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and its links and attachments contain statements concerning Rekor Systems, Inc. and its future expectations, plans, and prospects that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding the impact of Rekor's core suite of AI-powered technology and the size and shape of the global market for the Company's products and services. Such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For this purpose, any statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," or "continue," by the negative of these terms or by other similar expressions. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to many risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual circumstances, events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, particularly as a result of various risks and other factors identified in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management's assumptions and estimates as of such date. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of future events, or otherwise.

Media & Investor Relations Contact:

Rekor Systems, Inc.

Charles Degliomini

ir@rekorsystems.com

SOURCE: Rekor Systems, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com