

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Friday, Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) maintained its adjusted earnings growth for the full-year 2024, while trimming annual net sales growth.



For fiscal 2024, the company now projects earnings growth of 12 to 13 percent and adjusted earnings growth of 8 to 9 percent on net sales growth of 3.5 percent, with organic sales growth of 4.0 percent.



Previously, the company expected earnings growth of 9.5 to 10.5 percent and adjusted earnings growth of 8 to 9 percent on net sales and organic sales growth of 4 to 5 percent.t



On average, analysts expect the company to report earnings of $3.46 per share on revenue growth of 4.5 percent to $6.13 billion for the year, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



For the third quarter, the company expects earnings of $0.65 per share and adjusted earnings of $0.67 per share on net sales growth of 2.5 percent, with organic sales growth of 3.0 percent.



The Street is looking for earnings of $0.85 per share on revenues growth of 6.1 percent to $1.52 billion for the quarter.



