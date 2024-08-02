

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of the Treasury and Internal Revenue Service have announced that New Mexico will join IRS Direct File for Filing Season 2025.



It will be the fourth new state to offer free tax filing Option next year after Oregon, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania announced their participation this summer. More than 200,000 New Mexicans will be eligible to use the free online filing tool next Filing Season.



Following a successful Pilot Program in 12 states that saw 140,000 taxpayers claim more than $90 million in refunds and save an estimated $5.6 million in filing costs using the new free online filing tool, Treasury and the IRS announced the expansion of Direct File as a permanent offering.



The Treasury Department said its goal in the coming years is to expand the reach and tax scope of Direct File to provide an option for working-and middle-class taxpayers nationwide.



'Thanks to President Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, more than 200,000 New Mexico taxpayers will be able to file their taxes online for free, directly with the IRS this coming Filing Season. Direct File will save New Mexicans time and money and help ensure they receive the tax benefits they are owed,' said U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen. 'After a successful pilot this Filing Season, we are pleased to expand the program as a permanent offering and welcome New Mexico as the fourth new state to offer this free option to taxpayers.'



