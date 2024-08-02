

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fish oil is a good source of omega-3 fatty acids, and numerous studies have claimed that it has various health benefits.



A recent study conducted by researchers at Oregon Health & Science University suggests that fish oil could help reduce the risk of Alzheimer's in people with a genetic predisposition to the disease.



The study involved 102 people aged 75 and above who had relatively low levels of omega-3 fatty acids. They underwent MRIs at the time of enrollment as well as at the end of the trial to measure white matter lesions in the brain.



During the three-year study, half of the participants took 3 soft gel capsules of omega 3-enriched fish oil every day whereas the other half took 3 soft gel capsules of soybean oil.



The findings, published in JAMA Network Open, revealed that 'there was not a statistically significant difference between placebo and the group that took fish oil,' said senior co-author Lynne Shinto, professor of neurology in the OHSU School of Medicine.



However, among people with APOE4 gene, which increases the risk of developing Alzheimer's disease, it showed a significant reduction in the breakdown of nerve cells in the brain.



'I don't think it would be harmful, but I wouldn't say you need to take fish oil to prevent dementia,' Shinto added.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX