

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Video game magazine and website Game Informer announced it would shut down after 33 years.



The announcement comes as the employees were reportedly told by parent company GameStop (GME) that the publication was 'closing immediately, they were all laid off, and they would begin receiving severance terms,' as per IGN.



The news about Game Informer's abrupt closure was later posted on social media under the title 'The Final Level: Farewell from Game Informer.'



'After 33 thrilling years of bringing you the latest news, reviews and insights from the ever-evolving world of gaming, it is with a heavy heart that we announce the closure of Game Informer,' the publication wrote in its farewell message.



'From the early days of pixelated adventures to today's immersive virtual reality realms, we've been honored to share this incredible journey with you, our loyal readers. While our presses may stop, the passion for gaming that we've cultivated together will continue to live on. Thank you for being part of our epic quest, and may your own gaming adventures never end.'



Game Informer began publishing in 1991, and was later taken over by GameStop when it purchased FuncoLand in 2000. The publication's June 2024 magazine, 'Dragon Age: The Veilguard,' was its 367th and final issue.



